School lunch program caught in bureaucratic snafu, Navy leaders testify about Red Hill to federal grand jury, Puna Geothermal Venture seeks expansion, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Is The Deck Stacked Against Hawaii Condo Owners? Critics say oversight by state Real Estate Commission means owners get short-changed in favor of associations, management firms and lawyers. Civil Beat.
Hawaii ranks second-worst in the nation for distracted drivers. That’s according to a new analysis based on federal data. Hawaii News Now.
Informal Caregivers Are Propping Up Hawaii’s Child Care Industry With Little Support. Providing enrichment opportunities and training to grandparents and friends providing in-home child care can have a big impact on school readiness. Civil Beat.
Two Hawaii Lawmakers View The Debt Ceiling Differently. Sen. Brian Schatz wants debt ceiling raised without concessions. Rep. Ed Case says now is the time to take action on the fiscal health of the nation. Civil Beat.
Lawmaker won’t apologize after saying Hawaiian leader ‘would have been hung’ for criticizing him. Some residents are calling for an apology from state Sen. Brenton Awa, who said during a recent public meeting that a respected Hawaiian leader “would have been hung” for criticizing him. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
NOAA fines dolphin boat company for getting too close to dolphins off Makua Beach. An Oahu tour boat company is being fined $1,000 for getting too close to dolphins while the boat was idling. Federal law requires people to stay 50 yards away from Hawaiian Spinner Dolphins. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu housing market stays sluggish as high interest rates subdued sales. High interest rates continue to subdue Oahu’s housing market where prices pushed down this year could remain flat in 2024, according to a University of Hawaii analysis. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Honolulu considers Chinatown tower for affordable housing. The Honolulu City Council is scheduled to hold a special meeting Wednesday over the potential financing, acquisition and rehabilitation of an existing 32-story high-rise tower in Chinatown that the city seeks to keep as affordable. Star-Advertiser.
Navy leaders testify before federal grand jury investigating catastrophic Red Hill fuel spill. Navy leaders connected to the Navy tainted water scandal have testified before the federal grand jury investigating possible criminal wrongdoing. Hawaii News Now.
Joint Task Force-Red Hill says defueling still on track for June 2024. Vice Adm. John Wade, who leads the Joint Task Force-Red Hill, took command in last September with the mission to "safely and expeditiously" defuel the facility, but since the Aqueous Film Forming Foam spill, he's had to put more safety measures in place. Hawaii Public Radio.
Massive airport runway project halting state roadway repairs. Roadblocks are up on a number of state roadway repairs according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation. It’s due to what the HDOT is calling a massive project at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. KHON2.
City officials working to mitigate homeless encampment near Kalihi Transit Center. For years, people have been living at a homeless encampment half-hidden below a bridge on Kamehameha Highway near the Kalihi Transit Center -- and some noticed the streamside village is growing. KITV4.
A local teacher caught her students using AI for essays. Now, it's become a learning tool. Teachers can pay hundreds of dollars for lesson plans created by other teachers. ChatGPT is free. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Big Isle fire dispatchers move due to low staffing. A staffing shortage of fire and Emergency Medical Services dispatchers at the Hawaii County Fire Department has prompted its dispatch center to relocate to the Hawaii Police Department’s dispatch center in Hilo. Star-Advertiser.
Draft EIS Published For Puna Geothermal Venture Repower Project. The project would increase power production from 38 to 46 megawatts in Phase 1 and further increase production to 60 megawatts in Phase 2. The overall property size would remain the same. Big Island Video News. Hawaii News Now.
Volunteer organization seeks adoptions for Waikoloa cats. Abaykitties has been working to get some of the cats from Queens’ Marketplace adopted after the nonprofit was told to stop its trap-neuter-release efforts at the shopping center. Tribune-Herald.
DLNR seeks public input on Hawaiʻi's only designated koa canoe forest. The Kapāpala Koa Canoe Management Area on Hawaiʻi Island consists of 1,257 acres of land and is located on the southeastern slopes of Maunaloa. Hawaii Public Radio. Big Island Now. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Looking For A Job? Maui County Has More Than 700 Openings. Maui County is hiring for more than 700 vacant jobs and is seeking volunteers for 30 spots on boards and commissions that steer the government’s path forward in solving the community’s most challenging problems. Civil Beat.
Scores march on Molokai Ranch over access to culturally important lands. A contentious debate over land access on Molokai Ranch is resurfacing nearly five decades after it was first put in the spotlight. Hawaii News Now.
Luxury yacht owner denied insurance coverage to remove grounded boat from Maui’s Honolua Bay. The state’s efforts to recover $460,000 in expenses for the removal of a grounded luxury yacht at Maui’s Honolua Bay have hit a snag as the owner’s insurance company has denied coverage. Hawaii News Now.
Two Maui businesses accelerate their growth as part of entrepreneurial cohort. Two Maui businesses are among the latest XLR8HI cohort in Hawaiʻi, whose mission is to improve the Hawaiʻi ecosystem and better the community. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative leads state in renewable generation at 60.2% in 2022. Approximately one-third of the solar production came from members’ rooftop systems. Other renewables contributing in 2022 were hydro (10.7%) and biomass (9.8%). Kauai Now.
County of Kaua‘i jobless rate falls to 3.0 percent in March. The accommodation sector increased total employees to 4,300 in March from 3,600 in March 2022, according to monthly data released by the state Department of Business, Economic Development &Tourism. That marked a gain of 19.4 percent in the period. Garden Island.
