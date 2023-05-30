400 U.S. POW remains disinterred in ID project, Memorial Day commemorated with floating lanterns, Councilwoman Kierkiewicz to head Big Island public TV station, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now.
Officials and veterans gather at Punchbowl. City and military officials gathered with local veterans and their families for a Monday morning ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Punchbowl Crater. The Memorial Day service took place amid a tide of simmering geopolitical tensions around the world, something speakers at the ceremony weren’t shy to acknowledge. Star-Advertiser.
Governor aids woman with seizure during Memorial Day ceremony. Just as the 111th Army Band of the Hawaii Army National Guard began a musical interlude Monday during the Governor’s Memorial Day Ceremony, Gov. Josh Green jumped off the stage to assist a woman who suffered a seizure. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Floating lantern ceremony draws 45,000. After three years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shinnyo floating lantern ceremony came back strong Monday, setting the waters off Ala Moana Regional Park alight with thousands of flickering memorials. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Residents ask congressional delegation to ‘step up’ amid shooting range dispute. A vocal group of Ewa Beach residents is vowing to take their fight to relocate a military shooting range to federal lawmakers. Hawaii News Now.
Makaha crash trial for HPD officers is delayed. Four HPD officers charged in connection with an alleged September 2021 car chase, crash and cover-up had their trial put off against the objection of city prosecutors until Aug. 21, according to state court records. Star-Advertiser.
The North Shore Hasn’t Had A Public Pool For Decades. It May Finally Be Getting One. Half of Hawaii's kids can't swim, and pools are less likely to be located near lower income communities. Civil Beat.
Ban on outside work for City Council proposed. Two Honolulu City Council leaders have put forward two pieces of legislation that, if approved, would both strictly prohibit any outside employment or financial gain beyond an elective Council seat. Star-Advertiser.
Public comment sought on surfboard storage for Kuhio Beach Park. The city is seeking public input to determine the next location for a Waikiki public surfboard storage site, which has been closed since the fall of 2021 when a two-alarm fire wiped out a Kuhio Beach Park location for the second time in less than two years. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Kierkiewicz Named President, CEO of Nā Leo ‘O Hawai‘i. Ashley Kierkiewicz, a Hawaiʻi County Councilmember, will start effective June 19, while continuing to serve on the County Council, where she represents the Puna district. Big Island Video News.
Puna Is The Fastest Growing Place In Hawaii. But It Comes With A Catch. Plagued by poverty, poor infrastructure, volcanic eruptions and crime, the windward region still attracts a broad spectrum of people looking for their own slice of paradise. Civil Beat.
Man charged after dog attack on Big Isle injures 2. A 32-year-old woman suffered fractures and multiple puncture wounds to both arms Saturday when a dog attacked her in Pahoa, the Hawaii Police Department said. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Maui
On Maui, a pledge never to forget those lost in the ‘Forgotten War’ . Keynote speaker Brigadier General Walter R. Ross Jr. and Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen reiterated that Memorial Day is far more than just a holiday. Hawaii News Now.
3 East Maui meetings to discuss Alelele Point road closure; slope stabilization to start soon. The County of Maui will hold three community meetings for residents and businesses impacted by the emergency road closure at the Alelele Point area in East Maui. Maui Now. KHON2.
Kauai
This Kauai Neighborhood Is A Celebrated Cell Phone Dead Zone. AT&T Wants To Change That. Residents of Kauai's north shore are overwhelmingly opposed to a plan to build a cell tower on a residential lot in Haena. Civil Beat.
Kaua‘i jobless rate drops to 2.6 percent in April. The unemployment rate in the County of Kaua‘i dropped to its lowest level since the pre-pandemic era, as multiple sectors of the economy added jobs last month ahead of the summer season. Garden Island.
Kauaʻi health office conducting survey about emergency preparedness, pandemic impacts. The Kaua‘i District Health Office will conduct a Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response survey known as CASPER to assess the emergency preparedness level and current wellbeing of Kauaʻi households. Kauai Now.
