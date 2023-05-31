State seeks corrections officers as OT costs spike, GPS sends another tourist into the sea, Honolulu mulls resident property tax breaks, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii tourism sees slump in U.S. West arrivals. Even though April was the best month for overall visitor arrivals since the pandemic began, arrivals from Hawaii’s core domestic market fell for the first time since December and cast a possible shadow on the path forward. Star-Advertiser.
De Fries’ job status up for HTA review. The Hawaii Tourism Authority has called a special board meeting for June 15 to discuss the status of HTA President and CEO John De Fries, whose three-year employment contract expires Sept. 15. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu City Council looks for property tax relief. For a house appraised at $1 million, with the standard $100,000 deduction for a homeowner, most people would pay $3,150 in property taxes. KITV4.
Honolulu police used force in fraction of 2022 incidents. Incidents that required Honolulu police officers to use some form of force to resolve a confrontation made up less than 1% of calls for service in 2022, according to the Honolulu Police Department’s 2022 use-of-force report. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu awards $3M in ag grants to Oahu’s small farmers. A new city program will award $3 million in grants to Oahu’s small farmers, ranchers and growers, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Tuesday. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
City seeks new youth leaders to work with mayor, councilmembers. Applications are being accepted for positions on the Honolulu Youth Commission. The commission is comprised of Oʻahu residents ages 14 to 24 who provide advice to Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the Honolulu City Council. Hawaii Public Radio.
Red Hill Depositions Reveal More Details About What The Navy Knew About Spill. The Navy had enough information to inform people of the public health threat but didn’t immediately act on it, officials said in newly released depositions. Civil Beat.
DLNR slashes fine against surf instructor accused of illegal commercial activities in Waikiki. By a 5-to-1 vote on Friday, the state Board of Land and Natural Resources approved a settlement with Chris Sanger and his company — Duke’s Lagoon LLC — reducing his fine from $65,000 to $19,000. Hawaii News Now.
A $9M roundabout is coming to a busy Windward Oahu intersection, and not everyone is rejoicing. Construction for the roundabout in Kahaluu is set to start on June 7. Hawaii News Now.
State officials are working to redevelop Honolulu Harbor. The state Department of Transportation is seeking bids from private developers to lease the former home of the Hawaii Maritime Center, which Bishop Museum closed in 2009 after chronic financial stress. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Another tourist following GPS drives down same ramp into water at Big Island harbor. A tourist following GPS directions on Monday night drove her SUV down a ramp into the water at Honokohau Small Boat Harbor in Kailua-Kona. This comes just a few weeks after another pair of tourists mistakenly drove their van into the same harbor. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. KHON2. Hawaii News Now.
Dog attack victim still in ICU. A 32-year-old Puna woman police say was mauled by a neighbor’s dog Saturday remained in the intensive care unit Tuesday at Hilo Medical Center with substantial injuries. Tribune-Herald.
After long wait, feds to once again back loans for homestead land cleared of WWII-era munitions. For more than 20 years, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been removing unexploded military hardware left in the former Waikoloa Maneuver Area, a 185,000-acre region of the island that was once used for live-fire exercises during World War II. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Residents Have Another Chance To Join East Maui’s New Water Authority. Residents who want a say in shaping the new government entity tasked with managing East Maui’s most precious natural resource will have one more week to apply for a spot on the newly created water authority board. Star-Advertiser.
Renaming of Puamana Beach Park to Waiahiokole Burial Preserve gets initial backing. The Maui County Water and Infrastructure Committee voted unanimously to pass a bill on first reading relating to the renaming of Puamana Beach Park to Waiahiokole Burial Preserve. Maui Now.
County to hold community meetings on East Maui road closure in wake of rockfall. Maui County will hold three community meetings this weekend for residents and businesses impacted by the emergency road closure at the Alelele Point area in East Maui. Maui News.
Kauai
Study shows high bacterial presence in Kaua‘i waters. Environmental organization Surfrider Kaua‘i’s Blue Water Task Force has found continued bacterial contamination of Kaua‘i’s streams and surf sites, as researchers fear possible fecal presence throughout much of the island’s waters. Garden Island.
Hawai`i -- 100% Renewable Energy vs Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions - Posted on May 31, 2023, by Henry Curtis Hawaii has adopted two clean energy strategies -- increasing renewable energy and decreasing greenhouse gas (GHG...
