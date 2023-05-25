Ex-building inspector gets 5 years for taking bribes, Legislature dumps millions on department unsure how to spend it, Tripler to pay $29.5M in medical malpractice case, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat
NOAA to release outlook for 2023 hurricane season in Central Pacific. NOAA will outline its outlook on Thursday for the 2023 Central Pacific hurricane season, which kicks off June 1. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Tackles Climate Change With a Human Rights Focus. In Hawaii, residents have a right to a healthy climate – but in a novel lawsuit, a group of young people say the state needs to do more to protect it. US News & World Report.
How will Hawaii reach its clean energy goals? ‘We just have to be committed.' According to Hawaiian Electric, 32% of electricity generated on Oahu, Hawaii Island, and Maui County was from renewable resources last year. Hawaii Island generated 48%, Maui County generated 36%, and Oahu generated 28%. Kauai County has its own co-op, the Kauai Island Utility Cooperative. KIUC led the state, achieving more than 60% last year. Hawaii News Now.
Courts rule another deadly weapon can be carried in public. It’s now legal for people to possess yet another dangerous weapon on the street. According to a court ruling Tuesday, May 23, people can now carry a billy club or baton in public. KHON2.
Bank invests $4M in nonprofit to bolster Native Hawaiian homeownership. American Savings Bank has invested $4.3 million in the nonprofit Hawaiʻi Community Lending to help offset costs to put more people on Hawaiian home lands. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Former Honolulu building inspector gets 5 years in bribery scheme. The city’s former chief building inspector was sentenced to five years in federal prison and fined $100,000 for taking $103,000 in bribes from a Honolulu architect and contractors to pre-screen and fast-track approval of permits. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
64% of Honolulu homes vulnerable to hurricanes. Home to nearly a million people, Oahu and its infrastructure remains vulnerable to hurricane impacts. KHON2.
FEMA unveils disaster-resistant broadcast studio in Hawaii. FEMA unveiled a brand new emergency broadcast radio studio that sits on the grounds of Kahauiki village near Keehi Lagoon. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Oahu medical calls up 20% since pre-COVID. As the pandemic wanes, Honolulu Emergency Services Department Director Dr. Jim Ireland says medical calls on Oahu have spiked over 20% compared to the pre-COVID-19 years. Star-Advertiser.
Tripler Army Medical Center to pay $29.5M in malpractice case. Hawaii’s U.S. District Court on Tuesday awarded $29.5 million to a local military family in the largest medical malpractice judgment against Tripler Army Medical Center for a 2016 incident involving their then-month-old child. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Environmental watchdog claims pipe at Kailua treatment facility is leaking sewage. The facility has been the subject of complaints for several years after water with high bacterial counts was released several times over the years into Kailua Bay. Hawaii News Now.
Lawsuit: HPD Officer Violated Policy When He Shot A Man In A Car. The department had updated its use-of-force policy to prevent officers from shooting at people in cars. Civil Beat.
Residents get opportunity to speak directly with military officials defueling Red Hill. Red Hill open house might seem like an oxymoron to some. But for the hundred or so community members who went out to Keʻehi Lagoon Memorial Park, it did mean direct access to military personnel like never before to understand this chapter of Red Hill. Hawaii Public Radio.
Medical respite kauhale readied for opening. It took a large village Wednesday to complete a small village for homeless people in urban Honolulu with medical respite needs. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Public meeting set regarding PGV expansion. Puna residents will be able to provide in-person feedback next week regarding a planned upgrade of Puna Geothermal Venture. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Homeless Encampment Swept At Hale Hālāwai In Kona. The County carried out the enforcement operation to address unsafe conditions at the Kailua Village beach park. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Input sought for old hospital site: 20 acres surrounding Hilo facility could be developed by the county. Part of the former Hilo Memorial Hospital is being renovated, and Hawaii County is collecting feedback about the future development of 20 acres surrounding the facility. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
County council approves budget on first reading. Waikapu residents may be closer to getting a land buffer between them and Wailuku and a small new medical clinic on Molokai may quickly get some needed funding as Maui County Council members unanimously approved the county’s fiscal year 2024 budget on first reading Tuesday. Maui News.
Groundbreaking of infrastructure for planned Puʻunani subdivision provides hope for Maui DHHL waitlist beneficiaries. The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands conducts a groundbreaking ceremony today, marking the start of a $17 million capital improvement project to install infrastructure for the planned Puʻunani subdivision in Waikapū. Maui Now.
Outrigger Hospitality Group to acquire Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel on Maui. The transaction is expected to close on July 26, at which time the property will be rebranded as OUTRIGGER Kā‘anapali Beach Resort. Maui Now.
Officers Raid Maui Antique Shop For Allegedly Selling Illegal Ivory. State lawmakers barred the sale of most ivory years ago in hopes of preventing poaching across the globe. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i home, condo sales sink in April. A total of 22 home sales closed in April, down from 60 in April 2022, according to monthly data pooled from multiple sources by Hawai‘i Realtors in Honolulu. That marked a decrease of 63.33 percent. Garden Island.
Mālama Kauaʻi’s FEED Orchard Grants to increase fruit production, food access. Mālama Kauaʻi will distribute 18 FEED Orchard Grant Awards to increase fruit production for food access markets this summer. Kauai Now.
