6-figure salary needed to survive in Hawaii, limited Honolulu rail service starting next month, drug, gambling, sex houses raided on Oahu, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawai‘i ranked worst state for saving money. Hawai‘i is the worst U.S. state to live in for saving money, according to a recent Forbes Advisor analysis. Garden Island.
Lawyers threaten suit over state of special education services in Hawaii public schools. Attorneys for special education students are threatening to sue the state, saying access to special education and mental health services has gotten worse since the pandemic. Hawaii News Now.
Resolution calls for Native Hawaiian intellectual property working group. HCR 108 was adopted in light of the increasing disputes over topics such as cultural misappropriation, ownership and control between Indigenous people and third-party users of Indigenous knowledge resource. Star-Advertiser.
New version of ag bill vetoed by Ige appears to have support from Green. A plan to save farms facing the expiration of their state land leases has once again made it to the governor’s desk. Tribune-Herald.
Marine leaders host Thai officials at Camp Smith. U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific hosted a delegation from the Royal Thai Marine Corps on Oahu on Monday and Tuesday for the first Marine-to-Marine Future Engagement Planning meetings between the United States and Thailand. Star-Advertiser.
Wespac Still Hasn’t Paid Back $837,000 It Misspent. Congressmen Want To Know Why. The federal fishery regulatory panel is nearly six months late on repaying taxpayer money that an audit found was not used appropriately. Members of Congress are demanding answers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on how it plans to hold the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council accountable for nearly $1 million in “misspent” federal funds. Civil Beat.
Hawaii COVID cases remain steady as federal emergency ends. The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported the state’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases at 105, down from 107 reported May 3. The state’s average positivity rate, at 8.0%, remained the same as the previous week. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
All Aboard ‘Skyline’: City Plans To Start Rail Service On 4th of July Weekend. The service along half of the route would see few daily riders, but officials say it's time to let the public experience rail. The nine stations along the 10.7-mile stretch from east Kapolei to Aloha Stadium are slated to officially start service 2 p.m. June 30, officials announced Wednesday. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. KHON2.
HPD, federal agents raid drug, gambling, sex houses. A joint operation by Honolulu police and federal agents targeting Oahu’s sex trade, gambling and drug houses began before sunrise Wednesday and resulted in three arrests and the seizure of 38 electronic gambling devices and illegal narcotics. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Loud mufflers are a constant nuisance, but more fines could be on the way. Sound-detecting microphones meant to crack down on illegal noise on the roads are coming to Oahu. State lawmakers approved $2.5 million for the program, which the Department of Transportation will roll out. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi Convention Center previews $64M roof repair, upcoming events. State lawmakers have solved a $64 million question when it comes to the future of the Hawaiʻi Convention Center. That's the cost of fixing the center's leaky roof, which has become an increasing problem as repairs were delayed for years. Hawaii Public Radio.
Study: Rising sea levels will have dramatic effect on one of Hawaii’s most popular beaches. Seven years from now, nearly 90% of Hanauma Bay’s sandy area could be underwater, according to a new University of Hawaii study on sea level rise. Hawaii News Now.
‘Forever chemicals’ found at Kaamilo Wells station. So-called “forever chemicals” have been detected in the Kaamilo Wells Pumping Station, although at rates lower than federal standards, the state Department of Health reported today. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Waikoloa Workforce Housing Project Goes Before Cultural Commission. The Hawaiʻi County Cultural Resources Commission on Wednesday reviewed the potential impacts on cultural, archaeological, or historic resources within the Hoʻomalu Workforce Housing Project in Waikoloa. Big Island Video News.
County officials, union work to solve dispatcher shortage. Representatives of the Hawaii Government Employees Association met Tuesday with Hawaii Fire Chief Kazuo Todd and other members of Mayor Mitch Roth’s administration to come up with a plan to rectify a severe shortage of fire dispatchers. Tribune-Herald.
Community input sought on master plan for old Hilo Memorial Hospital. The Hawaiʻi County Office of Housing and Community Development will host a community meeting on May 15 to gather input and recommendations for the development of a master plan for the old Hilo Memorial Hospital site at 34 Rainbow Drive. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui Is Closing Part Of Hana Highway For Up To A Month Because Of Falling Rocks. In a news release late Wednesday, the government announced it would be closing a section of the highway from Alelele Bridge to Lelekea Bridge, which will temporarily prevent drivers from traveling between Hana and Kaupo. Civil Beat. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Public school nurses tallied 8,000 health room visits. Nurses working in public schools handled nearly 8,000 health room visits by students from August to March of the current school year, according to the University of Hawaii as it marks National School Nurse Day today. Maui News.
Funds released for multipurpose covered facility at Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary. Senator Angus McKelvey (District 6 – West Maui, Mā’alaea, Waikapū, South Maui) today, announced the release of $600,000 in funding for a new multipurpose covered facility at Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauai May Buy The Blighted Coco Palms Hotel. Kauai County Council Chair Mel Rapozo suggested taking ownership through eminent domain. The owner says it's for sale anyway. Civil Beat. Garden Island. KHON2. KITV4.
Construction to begin on 24-unit project in ʻEleʻele for homeless. The project will provide low-cost studio and one-bedroom units for people who are homeless or at imminent risk of becoming homeless. Kauai Now.
