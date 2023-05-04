Sea turtle nesting season, Legislature wraps up session today, young Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders have highest cancer death rate, more news fro all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii lawmakers wrap up event-filled session today. The 32nd Legislature comes to a close today — officially called “sine die” — after nearly five months of debate, testimony and haggling over legislation following a shaky start between then-new Gov. Josh Green and the state Senate that rejected three of his Cabinet nominees, a modern-day record. Star-Advertiser.
Last Minute Tweaks To Land Use Bill Create A Stir. Proponents argue counties need to have more power over designating land. Rep. Tory Hashimoto and Sen. Lorraine Inouye have been in damage control after pushback on a land-use bill that was drastically changed and back loaded during conference committee. Civil Beat.
New measure may prohibit large vehicles on far-left freeway lanes. State Senators and Representatives voted to pass a bill prohibiting oversized commercial vehicles from using the far-left lane if there are three or more lanes on the roadway. KHON2.
State releases $75M in funding for preschool construction; lawmakers question. After the state released $75 million to pay for the construction of new preschool classrooms last week, the Hawaii Department of Education compiled a list showing where the money would be spent. But Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke — who is spearheading the state’s $200 million preschool expansion plan — said the list isn’t accurate. Hawaii News Now.
150 full scholarships for aspiring teachers offered in private initiative. In one of the largest private efforts in recent history to ease Hawaii’s chronic shortage of schoolteachers, full-tuition scholarships for 150 people to become teachers through an online bachelor’s degree program were announced Wednesday under a partnership between Kamehameha Schools and Chaminade University. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii food insecurity persists post COVID-19. Even as Hawaii distances itself from the harshest effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, anti-hunger advocates say that elevated food insecurity among residents has not only persisted but is growing. Star-Advertiser.
Gov. Green introduces kauhale concept to a global audience. Governor Josh Green, M.D. shared the kauhale concept with influential attendees of the 26th Annual Milken Institute Global Conference, taking place in Los Angeles, California. Maui Now.
Efforts aimed at retaining health care providers near passage. In addition to raising Medicaid reimbursement rates, state lawmakers are trying several other approaches to retain health care providers in Hawaii. Tribune-Herald.
Study: Young Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders Face Nation’s Highest Cancer Death Rate. The death rate from cancer in the United States is highest among young Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders compared to any other race group, according to a new study by the National Cancer Institute. Civil Beat.
Hawaii reports 787 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths. The state’s average positivity rate was at 8.0%, about the same as 7.9% reported on April 26. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Pandemic relief grant for Oʻahu small business owners reopens. A program that awarded grants to small businesses throughout the pandemic will reopen this month. This time around, the program is expanding its eligibility requirements to allow more small businesses to apply. Hawaii Public Radio.
Army Corps Still Won’t Restore Forests As Part Of Ala Wai Flood Control Project. Residents want more details on why the agency keeps rejecting that approach. The public has until Monday to comment. Civil Beat.
Police Commission Postpones Decision On Legal Representation For 2 Makaha Cops. The Honolulu Police Commission postponed making a decision on whether it would provide taxpayer-funded legal representation for two police officers charged with felonies for their alleged role in a 2021 pursuit in Makaha that injured six people. Civil Beat.
Health Dept. looks to spend $100M to renovate rundown headquarters building. The state Health Department has told lawmakers it wants to spend $100 million to renovate its rundown headquarters building. Under the preliminary plan, the building would also house mental health treatment beds, but lawmakers are not sure if the project is viable. Hawaii News Now.
$2 increase to Honolulu Zoo ticket prices is proposed. The Honolulu Zoo’s admission fees for residents might rise for the first time in over a decade, the city says. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
‘It shakes our house’: Raised crosswalks surprising drivers and rattling homes in Windward Oahu. Windward residents say a raised crosswalk meant to slow traffic along Kailua Road is ineffective and a nuisance. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Hydrogen measure supports an ‘alliance’ between county, two other cities. Despite serious misgivings, the Hawaii County Council on Wednesday signed onto a pledge by Mayor Mitch Roth to work with two other cities to develop hydrogen infrastructure. Tribune-Herald.
Kapapala Ranch Navigates Act 90 Land Transfer. The Hawaiʻi DLNR Land Division gave an update on its compliance with Act 90 during an April 28th land board meeting, including the status of lands at Kapapala Ranch. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Maui Police Release Partial Bodycam Video From Fatal Molokai Shooting. The video shows three minutes of the incident up to shots being fired. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
Removal of grounded boat near historic site begins. Vessel ran aground in Lahaina Harbor two months ago. Maui News.
Kauai
$10.7 million verdict in Kaua‘i construction dispute. A jury at the Fifth Circuit Court in Lihu‘e determined on April 26 that the Jared and Donna Murayama 1997 Trust committed a breach of contract and fraudulent misrepresentation in business dealings with Kalani Construction. Garden Island.
