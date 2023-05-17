Ikaika Anderson vows to fight abuse charges, bill requiring private businesses to disclose salaries on Green's desk, Health Department investigates effluent discharges in Kailua Bay, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. KHON2.
Hawaiian Independence Day Is Officially Recognized. La Kuokoa is not an official state holiday, but is designated as a day of remembrance on the islands. Gov. Josh Green recently signed a new bill into law acknowledging that Hawaiian Independence Day will be held annually on Nov. 28. Civil Beat.
Bill on salary transparency to Green’s desk. A bill requiring Hawai‘i employers to disclose hourly rates or salary ranges in job postings was passed by the state Legislature earlier this month and is now awaiting final approval from Gov. Josh Green. Garden Island.
Hawai‘i Legislature passes bill to create fireworks task force. The state Legislature earlier this month approved Senate Bill 821, which would establish a multiagency task force dedicated to combating the widespread sale and use of illegal fireworks across the state. Garden Island.
Oahu
Honolulu Council's latest property tax bills aim to confront rising home values. Honolulu City Council continues to discuss providing tax relief to Oʻahu residents by overhauling the city's real property tax code. Proposals include measures that set real property tax rates, and the administration's proposed one-time $300 property tax credit for homeowners receiving a city exemption. Hawaii Public Radio.
Bill would make Honolulu first jurisdiction to require that nightclubs, bars keep Narcan on hand. As the number of fentanyl overdoses soars on Oahu, the City Council is debating whether to arm bartenders with Narcan, a nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose. Hawaii News Now.
Energy storage farm might rise in place of Oahu coal power plant. The owner of an idle Oahu power plant that burned coal for 30 years until September has plans that could include an electricity storage facility possibly with a solar farm after 2025 when work to dismantle the coal power plant, owned by AES Corp., is projected for completion. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Health Department says Kailua Bay bacteria levels are ‘very concerning’. Thirteen days total. That was the number of days that a city wastewater plant exceeded limits for enterococcus bacteria in its effluent in April and May, which prompted the state Department of Health to issue an advisory for all of Kailua Bay. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. KHON2. KITV4.
Defueling Red Hill planned for October under latest timeline. The U.S. Department of Defense has once again sped up its timeline for defueling the Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility and now says that it expects to begin draining approximately 104 million gallons of fuel from the underground tanks in mid-October, largely completing the process in three months. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. KHON2.
City workers clearing out homeless camp in Kalihi. A homeless encampment near the Kalihi Transit Center will soon be removed as city crews work to clear out the area this week. KITV4.
Five Honolulu divers cited for fishing and safety violations. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement issued the citations after receiving multiple complaints from nearby residents and community members. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Kona gymnastics team special permit hearing to take place Friday. An application for a special permit to operate a gymnastic and sports fitness facility at a long contested parcel in North Kona is being heard Friday by the Leeward Planning Commission, nearly two years after originally submitting the request. West Hawaii Today.
Roadwork continues in Hilo. Drivers in Hilo are advised to expect delays this week as construction work continues on major roads. Tribune-Herald.
HCC ag project a ‘win-win’ for students and community. After three years of hard work, students from Hawaii Community College’s agriculture program harvested their first fruits and vegetables Tuesday from an agroforestry project in Pepeekeo. Tribune-Herald.
Naniloa again seeks permission to refinance. A manager of the Grand Naniloa Hotel pleaded to the state Board of Land and Natural Resources on Friday to give him a third chance to settle the hotel’s financial problems. Tribune-Herald.
End of an icon? Cafe 100 building put up for sale. Hilo’s historic “Home of the Loco Moco” likely is going on an indefinite hiatus. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Property tax rates to be lowered for some homeowners. Council passes new rates, to consider full budget next week. Maui News.
Children seen playing with snake before its capture on Maui. A live, non-venomous snake was captured on the side of the road near the Pukalani Golf Club on Maui Monday, the Hawaii Department of Agriculture said. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Molokai Medical Clinic Opens To Fill Dire Doctor Shortage. Dr. Ka‘ohimanu Dang Akiona, a Big Island physician and advocate for equity in health care, has opened the doors to Molokai Family and Urgent Care Clinic, a primary care, urgent care and street medicine practice located in Kaunakakai. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Restoration project uses artificial sounds to lure seabirds back to Kauaʻi's remote coast. The Division of State Parks, nonprofits and private companies have joined forces to restore native seabirds back to the Nāpali Coast of Kauaʻi. Hawaii Public Radio.
County blesses newly-renovated playcourt at Kōloa Park. The Department of Parks and Recreation held a blessing ceremony on Tuesday, commemorating the completion of the playcourt renovations at Anne Knudsen Park, also known as Kōloa Park, in Kōloa. Kauai Now.
Man, 29, arrested after shooting in Honokaa - Hawaii police arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly shot at a 39-year-old man in Honokaa Tuesday.
