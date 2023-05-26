Busy hurricane season expected, Aloha Stadium plans approved, Kapolei middle-schooler arrested after gun brought to school, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Maui Now. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Honolulu’s Lawsuit Against Big Oil Over Sea Level Rise Just Got A Boost From The Supreme Court. The city is involved in one of more than two dozen lawsuits over the cost of climate change. Civil Beat.
Top State Officials Were Behind A Secretive Process That Steered Millions To A First Responders Center. Here's how $50 million got into the new state budget for a facility that had been rejected earlier in the session. Civil Beat.
MCBH commander hands over the reins. At a Thursday ceremony on the edge of Kaneohe Bay, outgoing Marine Corps Base Hawaii commander Col. Speros Koumparakis handed over the reins to his successor, Col. Jeremy Beaven. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Aloha Stadium project gets OK to go with single developer. There was an air of celebration at Thursday’s monthly meeting of the Stadium Authority. It was announced that Gov. Josh Green and the state are moving forward with a modified version of the public-private partnership plan that has been in the works since 2018. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kapolei middle student arrested after gun brought to school. Kapolei Middle School was locked down for an hour and 20 minutes Thursday morning after a student allegedly showed off a handgun on campus, according to police and the state Department of Education. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Honolulu Officers Who Arrested 10-Year-Old Want Protection From Lawsuit. Three Honolulu police officers believe they shouldn’t have to be part of a lawsuit that contends they used excessive force and wrongfully arrested a 10-year-old girl at school over a supposedly offensive drawing in 2020. Civil Beat.
Scheduled field maintenance closes 2 of Oʻahu's largest parks through June. The parks will receive intensive field maintenance including aerating, verticutting, soil cultivation, power washing, irrigation repairs and road renovations. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Community group on why they intend to sue the County of Hawaiʻi over sewage. Hui Mālama Honokōhau is a group of Native Hawaiian cultural practitioners and fishers who use Honokōhau Harbor in Kailua-Kona on Hawaiʻi Island. Hawaii Public Radio.
Former Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim connects the past with present at veterans memorial event. The soldiers served in the Hawaii National Guard 29th Infantry Brigade and made the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War in 1968 and 1969. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
How Maui's property tax system could serve as a model for other islands this budget season. As property assessments and value increase, so does a homeowner’s tax bill. Councils across the state have been trying to balance that by expanding existing exemptions or segmenting tiers. Hawaii Public Radio.
161-lot homestead project in Waikapu breaks ground. Project is first to be funded through historic $600M allocation to DHHL. Maui News.
Kauai
Native Hawaiian group receives $85k grant to revitalize Hawaiian language. Native Hawaiian organization Papahana Kuaola has received a nearly $85,000 grant from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs as part of a multi-organizational effort to revitalize ‘olelo Hawai‘i, the Hawaiian language, from keiki to kupuna. Garden Island.
