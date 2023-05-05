Legislature adjourns sine die with squabbles over budget, feds continue Capitol investigation, Honolulu mulls commercial use of beaches, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Big Island Now. Maui Now. Garden Island. KHON2. KITV4.
The Investigation Into Public Corruption In Hawaii Is Very Much Alive. Federal prosecutors are looking at a much deeper problem within the State Capitol, including other lawmakers who appear to be willing to take money to sway legislation and other individuals who have no hesitation to pay them to do it. Civil Beat.
Hawaii lawmakers to make tourism agency justify funding. Hawaii lawmakers ended their 2023 legislative session on Thursday without allocating money for the tourism agency that manages the state’s biggest industry and employer. Associated Press.
Preschool expansion plan passes: 10-year effort would create 465 new classrooms for 3- and 4-year-olds. The state’s $200 million, 10-year plan to create 465 new classrooms for 3- and 4-year-old students is moving forward with the help of House Bill 961, which passed the Legislature on Wednesday. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii lawmakers, advocates celebrate traffic bills. Following greater calls to improve traffic laws and pedestrian safety, state legislators and other advocates for safer roads announced the passage of bills to reduce traffic fatalities in Hawaii. Maui Now. Star-Advertiser.
In a rare move, the Senate and House killed a bill on the final day of the legislative session. Lawmakers Deep Six Legislation That Would Enable Counties To Redistrict Lands. The draft legislation – House Bill 676 – would have empowered counties to make districting amendments for tracts of county-owned lands between 15 and 100 acres for affordable housing projects without Land Use Commission approval. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Good Food Alliance Selected By USDA To Bolster Non-Mainland Food Systems. Hawaii will play host to a center that aims to empower food producers and businesses in US states and territories. Civil Beat.
Oahu
'Still too much': community input stalls bill allowing commercial activity at parks. The Honolulu City Council’s parks committee held a second discussion on Bill 19, which aims to create a uniform set of rules for all parks on the island. Hawaii Public Radio.
Fatal motorcycle crashes on the upswing on Oahu. Ten of the 25 traffic fatalities this year on Oahu involved motorcycles, and nine of the 10 motorcycle crashes occurred in the past 30 days, the Honolulu Police Department said Thursday. Star-Advertiser.
Windward Oahu road to be ripped up months after major repaving project. The reason: poor planning. Last summer, the city spent nearly a quarter-million dollars to repave part of Auloa Road, not realizing the Board of Water Supply would be coming in a few months later and tearing much of it up again. Hawaii News Now.
City to install new security cameras in Chinatown in effort to curb crime. Mayor Rick Blangiardi the city will be replacing and installing 52 security cameras on major intersections, each costing $4,500. Hawaii News Now.
Investigation reveals 2021 chemical spill at Pearl Harbor that public didn’t know about. The spill occurred one month before the Red Hill fuel leaks tainted the Navy’s drinking water system, and that crisis overshadowed the incident. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Big Island Electric Bills Lower, Year-Over-Year. Bills on Hawaiʻi island are down roughly $20, settling closer to the level they were before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the utility says. Big Island Video News.
Kapapala Ranch Navigates Act 90 Land Transfer. Kapapala Ranch in Kaʻū was a part of a recent presentation given to the Hawaiʻi Board of Land and Natural Resources concerning its compliance with Act 90, which sets forth a process to transfer non-ag park lands from the Department of Land and Natural Resources to the Department of Agriculture for agricultural production. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Worker Shortage Threatens One Of Maui County’s Most Affordable Child Care Programs. Despite a big pay boost the popular summer program is getting few applicants. Civil Beat.
Maui police had tried to get services for shooting victim. The Maui Police Department released body-worn camera footage from the officers who shot and killed a man armed with a 2-foot-long machete on Molokai and urged the community not to threaten the officers who fired the fatal shots. Star-Advertiser. Maui News.
Historic birthing stone is safe as crews remove grounded boat. A boat that grounded uncomfortably close to Lahaina’s historic Hauola stone was removed from the water Thursday with no damage to the royal birthing chair. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
New site surfaces for Namahana School in Kilauea. Namahana School has targeted the fall of 2025 for when the first cohort of students will be arriving at the new charter school in Kilauea. Garden Island.
