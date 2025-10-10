$400M state stockpile could soften blow of federal cuts, state libraries banned from saying 'banned' during Banned Books Week, state Senate committees to examine impacts on agriculture food security, IRONMAN kicks off with Kona underpants run, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii library system bans displays that refer to ‘Banned Books Week,’
rebrands to ‘Freedom to Read’. New guidelines issued by the Hawaiʻi
State Public Library System ahead of the 41st annual event prohibit the
use of the words “censorship” and “banned,” as well as the phrase
“banned books week,” in displays at 51 public libraries across the
state. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi Lawmakers Introduce A Lot Of Bills. See Whose Pass — And Fail. Committee chairs and legislative veterans have the best track record, a review of the data shows. But even they only get a fraction of what they introduce through. Civil Beat.
$400M stockpile for Hawaiʻi low-income families could soften effects of federal cuts. The state has more than $400 million in unspent federal funds for a program to help low-income families through Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF. Hawaii Public Radio.
Tourist Tax Hike Sought For Hawaiian Home Lands. The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands plans to ask lawmakers to approve a 1% increase to the Transient Accommodations Tax, which could generate more than $100 million in annual revenue for the department to pursue development and assist its beneficiaries with home loans — a key sticking point for many who have languished for decades on a waiting list for housing lots. Civil Beat.
Native Hawaiian Convention wraps up with focus on tourism, culture. The Native Hawaiian Convention wrapped up this week in Tulalip, Washington, after days of cultural exchange and discussion about how tourism can better support local communities. KHON2. Big Island Now.
1 In 4 Hawai‘i Students Are Chronically Absent From School. Five years after the pandemic upended attendance, many schools are still struggling to get kids to show up regularly. Civil Beat.
Hawai‘i House of Reps accepting applications for 2026 legislative session. Session staff positions are temporary and typically span from December/January through May each year, with salary ranges dependent on the specific position and relevant experience. Kauai Now.
State senators see results — and challenges — during illegal fireworks bunker inspection. Senators also were briefed about the ongoing work of the Hawai‘i Department of Law Enforcement Illegal Fireworks Task Force, highlighting enforcement efforts and challenges of addressing illegal fireworks throughout the islands. Kauai Now.
Oahu
Assaults on Honolulu police officers on the rise. Assaults on Honolulu police officers are up 21% this year compared with the same period last year, and are on pace to surpass 2024’s total of 43 cases, the Honolulu Police Department announced Thursday in a news release. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Hopes high for increase in Skyline ridership. Journalists got to ride the city’s second segment of the Skyline rail system on Thursday that will take passengers down a new, 5.2-mile route to some of the most important stations and major employment centers at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Star-Advertiser. KHON2. KITV4.
Oceanit donates thousands of COVID test kits to local schools. Honolulu-based Oceanit this week said it has donated thousands of its ASSURE-100 COVID rapid test kits to schools across Oahu. The test kits, authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, were developed by Oceanit scientists and engineers locally. Star-Advertiser.
This School Wanted Officers On Campus. 3 Others Will Get Them First. Representatives of Nānākuli High and Intermediate School say they have been left out of Oʻahu’s upcoming school resource officer pilot program. Civil Beat.
City says improper propane tank disposal sparked waste facility fire. The Department of Environmental Services (ENV) confirmed the fire that sparked Wednesday, leaving piles of charred debris and equipment, was caused by improper disposal of a propane tank. Hawaii News Now.
Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Garden to close Thursdays, city says. City officials say that in the post-pandemic era the number of guests to Ho‘omaluhia — which in the Hawaiian language translates to “a peaceful refuge” — skyrocketed to a point where the garden itself needed peace and refuge. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Kona Underpants Run Held On Aliʻi Drive. The Kona Underpants Run was held on Aliʻi Drive Thursday morning, part of the IRONMAN World Championship pre-race series of events. Big Island Video News.
2025 IRONMAN World Championship Week In Kona. This year marks the final co-hosting rotation of the IRONMAN World Championship, with the 2025 men’s edition having been held in Nice, France in September, with the women’s edition taking place in Kona this weekend. Big Island Video News.
Restoration Of Honu‘apo Estuary Wetland Planned. A proposal to restore 8 acres of estuary and wetland habitat at Honu‘apo in Kaʻū is examined in a Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) published in the October 8th issue of The Environmental Notice. Big Island Video News.
20 Sheep Killed On Puna Ranch. The sheep were killed sometime between Friday, October 3th, and Monday, October 6th, police say. Investigators discovered what appeared to be dog bite marks on the slaughtered sheep. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. KHON2.
Maui
Major GMO Seed Company Is Maui County’s Top Water Customer. While the genetically modified seed industry has declined across Hawaiʻi, records show Monsanto, now owned by Bayer, has increased its water usage on two Maui farms by 13% since 2021. Civil Beat.
Public hearing set for Kula Forest management plan. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources has scheduled a public hearing next week to solicit feedback on a comprehensive plan to manage the 3,434-acre Kamehamenui Forest Reserve in Kula. Maui Now.
DOT completes repairs to erosion-damaged highway on Molokai. The state said it has completed emergency road repairs to the main highway on Molokai damaged by coastal erosion at a cost of $720,000. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Road work scheduled for various locations in Wailuā Houselots area. Kaua‘i County Department of Public Works and contractor Maui Kupono Builders notify the public about road closures and single-lane contraflows for portions of Nonou Road, Likeke Place, Laʻaukea Place, Eggerking Road and Nānā Place in the Wailuā Houselots area beginning next week. Kauai Now.
U.S. Postal Service hiring for holiday help on Kauaʻi. The holiday positions available are at the Kapa’a and Līhuʻe post offices, with assignments running from Nov. 15 to Dec. 26. Kauai Now.
Friday, October 10, 2025
$400M state stockpile could soften blow of federal cuts, state libraries banned from saying 'banned' during Banned Books Week, state Senate committees to examine impacts on agriculture food security, IRONMAN kicks off with Kona underpants run, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands
