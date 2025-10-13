Student vaccinations fall below herd immunity, state boards required to conduct business in public, Maui to release report on vacation rentals, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii minimum wage to rise by $2 in 2026. Hawaii workers earning minimum wage will see the state’s biggest pay bump in years when the new rate takes effect on Jan. 1, 2026, jumping from $14 to $16 per hour — an increase of $2 that outpaces most other states. Tribune-Herald.
It's Official: Boards Can't Go Behind Closed Doors For Most Personnel Matters. The Office of Information Practices has finally formally acknowledged court rulings on hiring, firing and evaluating top public officials. Civil Beat.
Senator Voted For Bills Backed By Lobbyists He's Going To Work For. State Sen. Henry Aquino is stepping down to go to work for one of the biggest lobbying firms in the state after serving in the Hawaiʻi Legislature for 17 years. Civil Beat.
Campaign Commission Will Push Again For Reforms Lawmakers Keep Rejecting. Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to resurrect four government reform measures next year that were rejected by the 2025 Legislature. Civil Beat.
‘Shows how much they care’: Federal workers in Hawaiʻi keep airports operational despite working without pay. Despite nationwide airport disruptions, Hawaiʻi’s airports have not seen any significant disruption during the government shutdown, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation said. KHON2. KITV4. Kauai Now.
Native Hawaiian empowerment gains momentum. Bringing the convention to Washington — the state with the fastest-growing Native Hawaiian population — helped the council expand its reach. As of 2020, more than half of Native Hawaiians in the U.S. (360,000 of 680,000) lived on the mainland. Star-Advertiser.
DTRIC Insurance To Withdraw From Hawaiʻi Market. The Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs is alerting DTRIC customers that the insurance company will be withdrawing from the Hawaiʻi market. Big Island Video News. KITV4.
Federal cuts threaten a digitization project to preserve windows to Hawaiʻi's past. The state archives lost its federal funding this year to help with the preservation effort. It was a $213,000 grant by the Institute of Museum and Library Services’ Native American/Native Hawaiian Museum Services grant. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Federal shutdown casts doubt on Honolulu rail funding payment. The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation is expecting $125 million in federal funds toward its ongoing rail construction. Since the federal government’s Oct. 1 shutdown, however, President Donald Trump has acted to suspend federal funds to mass transit projects across the United States. Star-Advertiser.
Skyline’s newest segment opens with high expectations. Honolulu’s Skyline rail system has passed its testing phase — with some lingering challenges — before Thursday’s opening of the next 5.2-mile route for public ridership that will take passengers into four new stations at Makalapa/Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Lagoon Drive and Middle Street in Kalihi, amid elevated expectations of a significant boost in ridership. Star-Advertiser.
National report calls for urgent action to protect coastlines. A new national report from the Surfrider Foundation is spotlighting Oahu’s North Shore as a leading example of how communities can take the lead in confronting climate change — and calls for more urgent action as Hawaii’s beaches and shorelines face growing danger from erosion and rising seas. Star-Advertiser.
Grant improves water quality assessments along Hawaiʻi coastlines. A new grant for the University of Hawaiʻi’s Water Resource and Research Center will help researchers analyze how fecal contaminants are transferred between shores and the ocean. The $549,960 grant from the National Science Foundation will cover research costs over the next three years and will cover the salaries of two graduate assistants. Hawaii Public Radio.
Renovation Of Ala Wai Driving Range Is Months Overdue. After missing a spring deadline to reopen, a city spokesperson said the popular golf course driving range will be back in business in November. Civil Beat.
Aloha Stadium Swap Meet moves to new spot in parking lot this week. Starting Wednesday, Oct. 15, the Swap Meet moves to its new location at the Halawa lot. It’s the parking lot right in front of the volcano and the ticket office. KHON2.
Parents Are Hopping Fences To Sneak Into Playgrounds. Lawmakers have pushed schools to open their facilities for recreational use, but the education department has raised concerns about liability and safety. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Building Department considered. A proposed charter amendment to create a new Department of Building in Hawaii County was postponed Tuesday following growing concerns about the department’s cost, scope and necessity. Tribune-Herald.
Drought severe in Hilo. Hilo International Airport received just 2.76 inches of rain in September, 32% of its normal total for the month. For the year, the Hilo airport’s rain gauge has recorded 38.17 inches through September, just 46% of its norm. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii AG investigates case of fallen banyan tree. The circumstances surrounding the collapse of a large banyan tree that killed two women July 12 on Kilauea Avenue in Hilo are now being investigated by the state Department of the Attorney General. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Temporary Investigative Group to release report Oct. 14 on proposed phase out TVRs in apartment districts. Council Member Nohelani Uʻu-Hodgins announced that a report from the temporary investigative group she led on policy responses to the possible phasing out of transient vacation rental uses in Apartment Districts will be released Tuesday. Maui Now.
Affordable housing deed extension bill revived after near-death experience. Maui County Council members killed a bill aimed at maintaining affordable workforce housing when they failed to muster a fifth vote needed for passage, even after the measure passed unanimously out of committee 8-0 last month. Maui Now.
Legal feud over Maui water expands to land. Litigation between two companies on Maui with billionaire owners has spread from contention over water to land, and specifically control of an association representing landowners at Kapalua Resort. Star-Advertiser.
Maui contends with tourism and housing troubles amid ongoing fire recovery. The rebuild efforts are expected to give the island's economy a boost, but it's also facing a tourism slowdown, workforce shortage issues and housing supply scarcity. Hawaii Public Radio.
DAGS hires Maui District Office manager. The Department of Accounting and General Services hired Maui native Wade Shimabukuro as its new Engineering Program Manager. KITV4.
Hundreds more ‘paper leases’ for Hawaiian home lands are being awarded on Maui. Now the state must deliver. Driven by a historic $600 million allocation from the State Legislature and an urgent need for housing after the 2023 Maui wildfires, the department is making a big push to award more than 2,600 leases statewide this year, including more than 1,200 on Maui. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauai Comic Con packs the Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall. Hundreds of people streamed through the secured entry point at the Comic Con that moved from the previous event at the Royal Sonesta Kauai Resort. Garden Island.
