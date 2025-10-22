Child poverty rises, UH paying displaced employees $20M biweekly during federal shutdown, new regs could reopen West Hawaii reefs to aquarium trade, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
University of Hawaiʻi is paying affected employees out of pocket during shutdown. Over 830 University of Hawaiʻi employees are at least partially paid through federal dollars, with thousands more in positions that are fully federally funded. It costs more than $20 million a pay period — every two weeks — for the system to match their salaries. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hundreds rally to defend Kamehameha Schools’ admissions policy. Under a mix of hot sun and passing rain, hundreds of students, alumni, lawmakers and community members gathered Tuesday morning on the grounds of Iolani Palace — a site steeped in Hawaiian history — to show solidarity with Kamehameha Schools and its long-standing admissions policy favoring Native Hawaiian students. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Oahu
City Council considers Honolulu’s transit fare policy. A Honolulu City Council resolution urges the city administration to quash a decades-old cost recovery policy for the city’s mass transit system to stave off service cuts and potential fare increases for low-income riders on Oahu. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Businesses affected by Skyline construction can apply for $10K grant. The City and County of Honolulu is accepting grant applications for businesses affected by Skyline construction, the city announced on Oct. 21. KHON2.
Kapahulu man surrenders, ending 15-hour barricade after deputy sheriff shot. A state Sheriff’s deputy was shot in the hand during the execution of a federal search warrant Tuesday morning, starting a barricade situation on Herbert Street in Kapahulu. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Man indicted for allegations of stealing over $450k in Covid-19 relief funds in Hawaii. According to court documents, Justin Likout used several companies he created in 2018 to make legitimate-looking business accounts in order to get funds. Those companies include No Ka Oi Tours Oahu, No Ka Oi Oahu and Hale Me Ke Malama LLC. KITV4.
Water main break floods homes, prompts road closures in Manoa. The water actually came from a 20-inch main break that the Board of Water Supply said happened at around 4:20 p.m. on Dole Street, about a mile away from the drenched homes. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Environmental groups to challenge proposed West Hawai‘i fishing rules. New fishing rules would once again allow commercial aquarium fishing in West Hawai‘i waters. Aloha State Daily.
Hawaiʻi Police Expand Crisis Intervention Team. The Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) recently gained 18 new members following an intensive 40-hour CIT course in Hilo. Big Island Video News.
Beach clean up encourages stewardship of Kona shoreline. The Kailua Village Business Improvement District hosted the cleanup to protect the shoreline environment and ecosystem, and to encourage community members to contribute to the health and beauty of the coastline whenever possible. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui Council panel advances park agreement for Waikapū Country Town. The Maui County Council’s Water Authority, Social Services and Parks Committee recommended adoption of a resolution Monday that would authorize the county to execute a park assessment agreement with Waiʻale 905 Partners LLC, the developer of the Waikapū Country Town project. Maui Now.
Lahaina’s affordable Front Street Apartments will be rebuilt with more units, but not soon enough for some former residents. The 142 units at the Front Street Apartments were among more than 700 affordable housing units that were destroyed in the fire. Maui Now.
Maui man faces federal charges of scamming crypto investors. Alton Joseph Franco of Makawao is charged with wire fraud and money laundering in a Sept. 25 federal criminal complaint. Star-Advertiser.
Packed Maui Animal Shelter Makes Desperate Plea For Help. The 2023 wildfires exacerbated the housing shortage on an island that’s already one of the hardest places to find a place to live with a dog or cat. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Ex-Kauaʻi Cop Accused In Airport Death Lacked Security Guard License. A fired Kauaʻi police detective later hired to provide security at the Līhuʻe airport did not have a state security guard license when he and two others were accused in the death of a 53-year-old man they had restrained. Civil Beat.
Native snails thought to be extinct crawl back into sight. Big news for native snails, or kāhuli, this fall: Bishop Museum announced last month that crews out in the field discovered two species of snails on Kauaʻi that were thought to be extinct. Hawaii Public Radio. Kauai Now.
DOH finds measles in Kauai wastewater, no cases reported - The Hawaii Department of Health today announced that a wastewater sample from Kauai tested positive for the measles virus..
