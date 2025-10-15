RNC sues Hawaii over voter rolls, teens who filed climate lawsuit say state's interisland travel producing too much carbon, state airports won't play video blaming Dems for shutdown, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Hawaii won’t play airport video blaming Dems for shutdown. The state Department of Transportation will not play in Hawaii’s airports a Trump administration video that blames Democrats for the ongoing federal shutdown. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Teens Who Sued Hawai‘i Say State’s Climate Plan For Aviation Doesn’t Fly. Interisland flights are Hawaiʻi’s biggest transportation carbon producer, making up more than half of all emissions related to civilian travel in the state. Civil Beat.
5-day strike begins at Kaiser Permanente hospitals across Hawaii. Hundreds of unionized workers showed up in force Tuesday morning for the first day of a scheduled five-day strike at Kaiser Permanente hospitals across Hawaii. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
UH eyes revamping budget allocations amid record enrollment. In the past, enrollment growth would result in additional funds allocated for infrastructure costs and hiring lecturers. With the new model, the appropriate money will automatically be allocated to the campus based on the enrollment for that semester. Hawaii Public Radio.
Meadow Gold issues recall for chocolate milk distributed at Hawaii schools. The chocolate milk, made and packaged out of state, is being voluntarily recalled due to potential quality control issues. Approximately 70,000 units were distributed in Hawaii since they were received on Sept. 29, 2025. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Oahu
Honolulu City Council postpones fare increases for public transit. The Council’s Budget Committee voted unanimously to postpone Bill 54 — a measure formally requested by the city Department of Transportation Services — citing the need to further study a measure that calls for a new fare structure for the city’s public transit system. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu Transit Services, union at odds. Oahu Transit Services, which operates TheBus and TheHandi-Van routes for the City &County of Honolulu, is urging its 130,000 daily riders of TheBus to consider alternative transportation after officials say they received inquiries about a possible strike by bus drivers. Star-Advertiser.
Will 4 New Stations And A $1 Million Ad Campaign Attract More Rail Riders? Mayor Rick Blangiardi says the city must overcome “almost two decades of negativity and cynicism.” Civil Beat.
Real estate company faces $2.4M fine from DOH for unauthorized discharge into Kahaluu wetlands. Fill materials were illegally discharged into the wetlands on Wailehua Road from 2015 to 2016 . The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) issued a $2.4 million fine against real estate company Wailehua I, LLC for unauthorized discharge into the wetlands in Kahaluu. KITV4. Hawaii News Now.
State warns of possible bird flu case in sick Manoa duck. State officials are urging caution after a presumptive case of avian influenza has been identified in an ailing duck at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Drought conditions prompt water conservation notice in South Kohala. Prolonged lack of rainfall and dry conditions have prompted Hawai‘i County to issue a water conservation notice for both residential and commerical accounts in South Kohala till further notice. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
Low-Level PFOS Detected In Pepeʻekeo Water System Well; amount within acceptable federal standards. Low levels of perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, or PFOS, have been detected for the first time in a Pepeʻekeo water well. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Officials, supporters gather for blessing of Hilo’s Hale Na Koa ‘O Hanakahi. The $58 million project produced four two-story buildings on the 5.6 acre property at the corner of West Kawili and Kapiolani Streets. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
New hotel zoning weighed to preserve some vacation rentals amid housing crisis debate. A Maui County Council investigative group has recommended creating two new hotel zoning districts to allow some existing short-term vacation rentals in apartment-zoned districts to continue operating, a proposal that drew sharp public debate over balancing economic concerns with residents’ urgent need for housing. Maui Now.
Controversial Bill To Phase Out Maui Vacation Rentals Could Get Watered Down. A temporary investigative group recommended rezoning thousands of apartment-zoned units so they can be used as both short- and long-term rentals. Civil Beat.
Paʻia Elementary School to reopen on Wednesday. Paʻia Elementary School on Maui will reopen to students and staff on Wednesday following its closure for fire cleanup and environmental testing, the state Department of Education said . Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
No hunting proposed for Kula forest reserve. A draft management plan proposes no hunting of game animals, except possibly birds, at the new Kamehamenui Forest Reserve in Kula. Maui News.
Kauai
Kaua‘i charter boat spies its first humpback whale of 2025-26 season. Humpback whales — or kohola in Hawaiian — travel about 3,200 miles each winter from Alaska to Hawai‘i to give birth, mate and care for their young. Kauai Now.
Blessing held for the Poipu Road Safety and Mobility Project. The County of Kauai held a blessing ceremony in Koloa on Tuesday to mark the start of the Poipu Road Safety and Mobility Project, a major infrastructure effort aimed at improving safety and accessibility along one of South Kauai’s busiest corridors. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
Coast Guard rescues cargo ship captain 57 miles offshore Oahu - The Coast Guard rescued the captain of a Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship 57 miles offshore Oahu Wednesday.
No comments:
Post a Comment