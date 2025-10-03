Supreme Court to consider overturning Hawaii gun ban, FEMA scales back housing for Maui fire victims, $126M for nonprofits at risk, arguments conclude over proposed shipping increase, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Associated Press.
Arguments wrap up over steep increase in regulated interisland shipping rates. A quasi-judicial hearing over a proposed 27% hike for regulated interisland ocean cargo rates ended Thursday after four days of witness testimony, tough questions and sometimes contentious arguments. The state Public Utilities Commission will render a decision, anticipated by the end of the year, on how much of an increase should be granted Young Brothers LLC. Star-Advertiser.
Investigation Clears State Utility Official In Toxic Workplace Case. The state agency announcing the findings provided few details about the case, saying only that 5 of 20 issues related to the allegations against the PUC’s chief of policy and research Randy Baldemor had been partially substantiated but were not “considered to be determinative of the overall claim or issue.” Civil Beat.
$126M for Hawaii’s nonprofits at risk. A new analysis released Thursday by the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization and the Hawaii Community Foundation (HCF) lays out the risks in stark terms: 74 federal grants to 59 Hawaii nonprofits — totaling $126 million in unpaid balances — are politically vulnerable. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now. Aloha State Daily.
Threat to federal workforce 'unlike anything we've seen before,' Rep. Tokuda says. About 24,000 civilian federal employees and 47,000 active duty military servicemembers in Hawaiʻi have been impacted by the federal government shutdown. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi air travel expected to continue with minimal disruption despite federal shutdown. Despite the federal government shutdown, travelers heading to the Hawaiian Islands are advised not to cancel or postpone their plans, as most tourism-related services will continue operating with little to no disruption. Big Island Now.
Unionized Kaiser workers prepare for possible strike after contract expires. UNITE HERE Local 5 members voted overwhelmingly last week to authorize a strike, meaning union leaders now have the ability to call a strike at any time. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Honolulu police shoot, kill felon, 50, who pointed revolver at officers. A 50-year-old felon was shot and killed by police Thursday morning after he pulled a revolver out of his waistband and pointed it at two Honolulu Police Department officers on Punchbowl Street, according to Interim Police Chief Rade K. Vanic. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Waiʻanae Goes All In With New $17M Facility To Boost Food Security. A 15-acre campus is expected to include a food bank, fruit trees, community kitchen, wastewater treatment center and more. Civil Beat.
Foster Home Abuses Were Secret For Years. A Lawsuit Exposed Them. The foster sons of John Teixeira had told almost no one about the abuse they suffered in his household. Then they started to talk. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Kona woman pleads not guilty to coffee fraud. Patricia Johnson pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal criminal charges accusing her of making more than $5.2 million selling “100% Kona coffee” that was actually from foreign countries and bought in California and Washington. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii real estate investor denies improper use of Shohei Ohtani’s likeness in lawsuit. Ohtani and Nez Balelo of CAA Baseball were sued Aug. 8 in Hawaii Circuit Court for the First Circuit by developer Kevin J. Hayes Sr., real estate broker Tomoko Matsumoto, West Point Investment Corp. and Hapuna Estates Property Owners over a $240 million luxury housing development on the Big Island’s coveted Hapuna Coast. Associated Press.
Funding released to expand E.B. DeSilva school. The release of over $2 million in construction funding for Hilo’s Ernest Bowen DeSilva Elementary School will allow it to build more classrooms to better accommodate students. Tribune-Herald.
UH Hilo Opens Veterans Student Services Resource Center. The new space, dedicated to veterans for networking and accessing support, was recently blessed at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo. Big Island Video News.
Maui
FEMA Scales Back Direct Lease Housing For Maui Fire Survivors. Citing no more unmet needs, the agency canceled $2 million worth of contracts with a company managing residential units leased from property owners. Civil Beat.
Urban Design Review Board set to review Kahului Civic Center project Oct. 7. The Maui County Urban Design Review Board is scheduled Oct. 7 to review design plans for the proposed Kahului Civic Center mixed-use complex, a project that pairs more than 300 affordable rental apartments with a civic center featuring a wave-inspired roof design. Maui Now.
Kauai
Both Kaua‘i County Division of Motor Vehicles locations to close 1 day next week. The main Līhu‘e office and Kapa‘a satellite office will be shuttered Oct. 8 to accommodate staff training. Kauai Now.
‘Think pink’: Kaua‘i community urged to come together in solidarity during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Kaua‘i Committee on the Status of Women encourages survivors, supporters and the community to come together in solidarity during Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2025, which began Oct. 1. Kauai Now.
Review: On ‘Showgirl,’ Taylor Swift has a lust for love (and her foes) - For a sense of what’s been animating Taylor Swift lately, fast forward to a pair of sprightly, winky, sweaty songs in the second half of her new album, “...
No comments:
Post a Comment