Kamehameha Schools sued over race-based admissions, Hawaii losing $120M a week from federal shutdown, Maui residents sue council over Sunshine Law, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Former Hawaiʻi Defense Contractor Gets Prison Time For Illegal Donations. A federal judge says Martin Kao’s prison sentence will be a deterrent for others. Civil Beat.
Hawaii tax director accused of creating ‘hostile’ work environment. Six state Tax Department employees — including the department’s human resources officer — allege that Tax Director Gary Suganuma has created an abusive and hostile work environment over issues that have nothing to do with assisting island taxpayers or ensuring that the state collects what it’s due. Star-Advertiser.
Democrats send 3 names to governor for Senate seat. The Democratic Party of Hawaii’s Oahu County Committee has selected Steven P. Canales, Rachele F. Lamosao and Dr. Inam U. Rahman for Gov. Josh Green’s consideration to fill the Senate District 19 seat left vacant by the retirement of state Sen. Henry Aquino (D, Pearl City-Waipahu-West Loch). Star-Advertiser.
Gov. Green says Hawaii losing $120 million a week during government shutdown. We’re into day 20 of the federal government shutdown with wide-ranging impacts being felt in Hawaii, including federal employees and the University of Hawaii. KHON2.
State emergency officials say new rules and delays for FEMA grants put disaster response at risk. State officials on the front lines of preparing for natural disasters and responding to emergencies say severe cuts to federal security grants, restrictions on money intended for readiness and funding delays tied to litigation are posing a growing risk to their ability to respond to crises. Associated Press.
Federal cuts and policies lead to 'crisis' for local agriculture, food security. In an informational briefing with state lawmakers Thursday, state officials and nonprofit representatives said the fallout and uncertainty from shifting federal policies make it difficult for farming operations to grow, or even continue. Hawaii Public Radio.
Farmworkers Earn Well Over Minimum Wage But Not Enough For Hawai‘i. Farm and ranch workers made almost $22 an hour on average last year but still fell just below the state’s survival wage. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Skyline counts 61,968 rides in first 4 days after new segment opened. City officials counted 61,968 rides taken on Skyline rail trains in the first four days after opening a new 5.2-mile segment that takes passengers into four, critical new stations, including Daniel K. International Airport. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
‘Complete Failure’: Honolulu Permit Workers Say Tech Upgrade Is A Bust. The permitting director insists the new program is working and problems are being fixed, but some staff are begging for a return to the old system. Civil Beat.
Land dispute causes reef and wave project to shift to Oʻahu's south shore. Instead of being placed in the water off Mōkapu near the marine base, it will end up off O'ahu’s south side. Hawaii Public Radio.
Waterway maintenance at Moanalua Valley stream begins. The city Department of Facility Maintenance says it began using heavy machinery on Friday ) at Manaiki Stream, located in a residential neighborhood within Moanalua Valley. Star-Advertiser.
What will new Business Improvement District mean for Downtown Honolulu? Downtown Honolulu has a new business improvement district. An effort to make the area safer and cleaner in the hopes it will attract more business, residents and visitors. With a signature Monday morning, Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi turned Act 51 into law. KITV4.
New bacteria species identified off coast of Hawaiian Islands. Researchers at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa believe this discovery will shed light on how unseen microbial life connects Hawaiʻi’s land and sea ecosystems. Big Island Now.
100th public pre-K classroom opens in Hawaiʻi, advancing universal access for keiki. Hawaiʻi celebrated a milestone toward making preschool accessible to all keiki with the opening of the state’s 100th public pre-kindergarten classroom at Maunawili Elementary School in Kailua, Oʻahu. Kauai Now.
Hawaii Island
Commission to discuss search for next Hawaii County police chief. The commission will meet at 9 a.m. Friday in the Council Chambers of the County Building in Hilo to finalize key parts of the hiring process, including written questions for qualified applicants. The application deadline is Oct. 31. Tribune-Herald.
Pohoiki Dredging Project Fails To Open Boat Ramp. The Department of Land and Natural Resources acknowledged the community’s disappointment with the failure of the estimated $5.4-million project. Big Island Video News.
Aerial search conducted in Kona for invasive beetles. No coconut rhinoceros beetles have been detected in East Hawaii, but surveillance efforts are ramping up as the invasive pest remains active in West Hawaii. Tribune-Herald.
County continues to make progress on Hilo skatepark. Slowly but surely, the effort to construct a skatepark in Hilo is making progress as contracts are executed for the design and permitting of the structures that may one day stand across from the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. Tribune-Herald.
Café in Hilo shuts down after state inspection reveals roach infestation, food safety violations. A roach infestation and multiple food safety violations forced the immediate shutdown of White Guava Café in Hilo. Big Island Now. Star-Advertiser.
Maui
Maui residents file Sunshine Law complaint against County Council over Waiʻehu housing vote. Waiʻehu community members who oppose the 119-unit Hale Mahaolu Ke Kahua affordable housing project have escalated their fight, filing a formal Sunshine Law complaint against the Maui County Council. Maui Now.
Up to $100K available for nonprofits supporting Maui fire survivors' mental health. Organizations offering mental health services for Maui wildfire survivors could get a boost of funding. The Maui Recovery Funders Collaborative will be awarding grants to nonprofits that increase access to mental health resources. Hawaii Public Radio.
Five teen girls charged in alleged assault at Kalama School. Several teenage girls were charged with assault and kidnapping after allegedly holding a 13-year-old boy in a sound proof room at the Kalama Intermediate School campus in Makawao on Friday afternoon. Maui Now.
Maui Police Department’s new K9 makes first arrest. When Ku Makani, 1, isn’t working, he loves playing fetch, going on walks, being carried and head scratches. But when duty calls, the Belgian Malinois is serving and protecting the people of Maui County. Hawaii News Now.
Molokaʻi-based group to explore marine carbon dioxide removal. Researchers are exploring technologies that would pull carbon dioxide from the air and store it in the ocean. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Amazon Plans To Build A 42,000-Square-Foot Warehouse On Kauaʻi. A real estate development firm has plans to buy 14.6 acres in Līhuʻe to develop the 42,000-square-foot metal warehouse and distribution facility that would operate around-the-clock in the up-and-coming Ahukini Business Park. Civil Beat.
Kauaʻi Bus community outreach event scheduled this week. It will highlight the introduction of Kauaʻi Bus’ new battery electric buses and their connection to the Kauaʻi Bus Short Range Transit Plan and Kauaʻi Multimodal Land Transportation Plan. Kauai Now.
