Booking.com fights $20M Hawaii GET tax bill, Native Hawaiian convention sparks federal recognition debate, $1B budget for Honolulu Rail, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Pacific climate hub shutters due to lapse in federal funding. After waiting months for federal funding to materialize, the Pacific Islands Climate Adaptation Science Center had to officially close its doors last week. For over a decade, the center supported local researchers working to understand Hawaiʻi's climate — and how it's changing. Hawaii Public Radio.
Can Hawaiʻi Turn Around Another Deadly Year On The Roads? An executive order emphasizes enforcement and safety education, but data shows infrastructure is also a major factor in many fatal accidents. Civil Beat.
Native Hawaiian Convention held on tribal lands sparks federal recognition debate. More than 1,300 attendees from 37 states and countries are participating in the Hawaiian Council’s 24th annual convention, which is the largest annual gathering of Native Hawaiians. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Lawmakers to consider compassionate release measures for Hawaiʻi inmates. Hawaiʻi is the only state in the nation that does not have a compassionate release law, which allows inmates to be considered for release from prison for medical reasons. Hawaii Public Radio.
Interest-free payment options available to electric customers affected by government shutdown. Hawaiian Electric customers experiencing financial hardship because of the ongoing federal government shutdown might be eligible for interest-free monthly installment plans for their electric bills. Big Island Now. KHON2.
Half Of UH Students Struggle To Get Food. For students at the University of Hawaiʻi, skipping a meal or going hungry isn’t uncommon, according to new data. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi Libraries Mark Banned Books Week With “Freedom To Read” Initiative. The state librarian says the new guidelines help people avoid any confusion that the library is banning books. Civil Beat. Big Island Video News.
Leadership program graduates most diverse class. The most diverse graduating class in the Hawaii Carpenters Union’s fourth group — inspired by one another’s commitments to their communities — included two sitting Honolulu City Council members, a Maui County Council member and others who may want to pursue their own political careers or just advocate for their causes. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
HART sees $1.07B total budget next year. The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s operating and capital budgets for fiscal year 2027 will total nearly $1.07 billion — 9.5% above the agency’s current total budget of $968.3 million adopted in June, rail officials say. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu police targeting game rooms, keeping them closed. Honolulu police are cracking down on illegal game rooms with a new strategy that is showing big results. KHON2.
City rolls out tool to help residents calculate sewer bills. Officials with Honolulu’s Department of Environmental Services are urging residents to use less water to save on sewer bills. Hawaii News Now.
Man Shot By Police Was Undergoing Court-Ordered Mental Health Treatment. Sonny Siofele, who was shot by Honolulu police outside The Queen’s Medical Center last week, had struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues for decades, according to a July report from his probation officer. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Council weighs in on ICE. A resolution affirming Hawaii County’s commitment to constitutional rights, multiculturalism and protections for immigrants advanced Tuesday after the County Council’s Committee on Governmental Operations and External Affairs voted unanimously to send the measure to the full council. Tribune-Herald.
Proposed Hilo housing project gets favorable recommendation. After years of delays, the Kaiaulu O Kapiolani affordable housing project in Hilo received a crucial boost Tuesday when the Hawaii County Council’s Legislative Approvals and Acquisitions Committee recommended adoption of a five-year extension — pushing the construction deadline to March 2031 — to keep the development on track. Tribune-Herald.
Mumps case prompts closure of Kailua-Kona park for sanitation. The County of Hawaii Department of Parks and Recreation will temporarily close the park in Kailua-Kona to sanitize contact surfaces on Wednesday. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Maui
Maui County Council to hear presentations from experts on climate change. The Maui County Agriculture, Diversification, Environment and Public Transportation Committee will hear three presentations on climate change at 9 a.m. Thursday in the Council Chamber and online, according to Maui County councilmember and committee chair Gabe Johnson. Maui News. Maui Now.
Maui County Board of Ethics meeting canceled. Citing technical issues with the distribution of the meeting’s agenda, the Maui County Board of Ethics has canceled its meeting scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8. Maui News.
Kauai
Chan Zuckerberg donates $1 million to support education, housing, culture on Kauaʻi. The Chan Zuckerberg Kaua‘i Community Fund recently donated $1 million in unrestricted funding to 25 nonprofits across the Garden Isle. Kauai Now.
Kaua‘i Humane Society welcomes new chief executive officer into the pack. Kaua‘i Humane Society announces the appointment of Susan Rhee as its new chief executive officer. Kauai Now.
