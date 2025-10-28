Green imposes spending limits on state departments, tax office going after noncompliant vacation rentals, Maui Councilmember Tasha Kama dies, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Hawaii braces for suspension of SNAP. Organizations devoted to helping financially strapped Hawaii families were scrambling Monday after the federal Food and Nutrition Service told states that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — or SNAP — will be suspended beginning Saturday because of the federal government shutdown. Star-Advertiser.
What to know about SNAP benefits and a $100M Hawaiʻi relief program. More than 160,000 Hawaiʻi residents received SNAP benefits totaling about $753 million throughout fiscal year 2024, according to the state Department of Human Services. Hawaii Public Radio. KITV4.
Office of Hawaiian Affairs sets aside $6.1 million for emergency relief amid federal government shutdown. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees approved $6.1 million in emergency funding for Native Hawaiian beneficiaries impacted by the shutdown of the federal government and the potential suspension of food assistance on Nov. 1. Kauai Now.
Republican State Sen. Brenton Awa to run for U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda's seat. Republican state Sen. Brenton Awa announced his run for Congress on Monday, putting him in the race for the second congressional district against incumbent Rep. Jill Tokuda, a Democrat. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
Alaska, Hawaiian airlines combining under a single operating certificate. The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to issue a single operating certificate to Alaska Airlines on Wednesday — a pivotal step in its merger with Hawaiian Airlines, which will mark the milestone with the appointment of a new CEO and several other major transitions to its Honolulu-based leadership team. Star-Advertiser.
State tax office on going after vacation rentals that skip out on TAT. The Conversation spoke to the state tax office about a recent legal notice listing the names of 18 people or entities that were in violation of the law by not disclosing their tax information in their advertising on platforms like Airbnb and VRBO. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Mom Sues Boys & Girls Club For Not Protecting Child From Abuse. Staff members of a Boys & Girls Club after-school program in Honolulu did nothing to address reports that one student was bullying and sexually assaulting another young boy for nearly four months, according to a lawsuit filed by the boy’s mother. Civil Beat.
City offers more $10K grants to rail-affected businesses. A new round of city-subsidized relief is being offered to eligible businesses impacted by construction of the more than $10-billion Skyline rail project’s Dillingham Boulevard corridor, Honolulu officials say. Star-Advertiser.
Popular luau to close after nearly 50 years. After 47 years of service, Paradise Cove will hold its final luau on New Year’s Eve. The luau’s parent company, PC Services, said 172 employees will lose their jobs. Hawaii News Now.
Demolition begins as Kawaiahao Church prepares for reburial of ancestral remains. Kawaiahaʻo Church is preparing to rebury hundreds of skeletal remains that were dug up during a construction project 16 years ago, with demolition work beginning Tuesday. Hawaii News Now.
Assaults on Honolulu officers up, what’s behind the trend? Assault on law enforcement officer (LEO) cases jumped in 2025 — up 20% compared to the same time in 2024. Most of the assaults occur during responses for intoxication, domestic or mental health-related calls. Interim chief Vanic said de-escalation is key. KHON2.
Teens who died while fishing identified as Waianae High School seniors. The boys who died are Maikah Hampp-Iriarte, 17, and Tony Siufanua, 17. The incident happened Saturday morning at Kaena Point. Friends say one of the boys was swept into the water and the other jumped in to help. They’re not sure who was in the water first. KHON2. Hawaii News Now. Star-Advertiser.
Hundreds of federal workers line up for free food in Kalihi as government shut down drags on. Hundreds of cars were lined up on Rose Street in Kalihi, federal workers in many cases going to work every day, but not getting paid. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
State proposes rules to reopen waters to aquarium fishing. The reopening of waters off Hawaii’s Kona coast to aquarium fishing took a step closer to reality after a state board decided to put forth a set of proposed rules for public hearings. The Hawaii Board of Land and Natural Resources on Friday voted unanimously to approve the proposed rulings, a required step in the process of opening up waters again to the harvesting of fish from local waters to be sold as pets in saltwater aquariums worldwide. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawai‘i County to host traffic safety vigil days after deadly Daniel K. Inouye Highway crash. Hawai‘i County and partners will be hosting a “Healing Our Highways” Traffic Safety Vigil and Remembrance Event this week just days after a two-vehicle crash on Daniel K. Inouye Highway left four injured and two people dead. Big Island Now. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi County police commissioners discuss hiring procedures for next chief. The Hawaiʻi County Police Commission discussed and voted on procedures for hiring the next police chief during Friday’s meeting. Big Island Now.
Waitlist opens for housing project in Waikōloa Village. Nonprofit developer Pacific Housing Assistance Corporation, through property manager Indigo Real Estate Services, will accept applications for both project-based voucher and non-project-based voucher units at Nā Hale Makoa till Nov. 17. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui Council Member Tasha Kama, 73, Remembered For Life Of Service. Her death leaves a void on the ideologically split nine-member council as it confronts major housing policy decisions. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui News. Maui Now. KITV4.
Final request: Kama asks Council to consider appointing Kauanoe Batangan as her successor. Seven-year Maui County Council Member Natalie “Tasha” Kama, who died Sunday night at Maui Memorial Medical Center, has asked fellow council members to appoint Kauanoe Batangan to serve out the remainder of her term. Maui Now.
Four Seasons Resort to seek permit for $16.3 million in exterior renovations and improvements. The Maui Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing tomorrow morning on a $16.3 million proposal for exterior renovations and improvements at the Four Seasons Resort Maui in Wailea. Maui Now.
Kauai
Dark Skies fall upon Pacific Missile Range Facility with mission to protect fledgling ʻaʻo, ʻuaʻu. Annual fledging of ʻaʻo, or Newell’s shearwaters, and ʻuaʻu, or Hawaiian petrels, on Kauaʻi, is underway and runs through Dec. 15 — a critical period for two of Hawai‘i’s most threatened seabirds. Kauai Now.
4 injured, 1 critically, in multivehicle crash in Nanakuli - Four people were injured early today in a multivehicle crash near Wendy’s in Nanakuli, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
No comments:
Post a Comment