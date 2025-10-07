McKenna apologizes for 'misinterpreting' Kealoha payoff court case, seabed mining threatens sharks and rays, community-acquired mumps case confirmed in Kona, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Hawaii Library Association promotes ‘Freedom to Read’. The Hawaii Library Association, in partnership with the American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii, is marking Banned Books Week 2025 with a campaign celebrating the “Freedom to Read” and highlighting why access to diverse stories remains essential for Hawaii’s communities. Star-Advertiser.
What the push for seabed mining could mean for marine life in the Pacific. A team of Hawaiʻi researchers is raising the alarm over the impacts of deep-sea mining on aquatic life. Their new scientific study points to a concerning overlap between the habitats of sharks and rays and proposed commercial mining activities. Hawaii Public Radio.
Cuts to U.S. Geological Survey division to affect Hawaii research. Though few may have heard of it, the U.S. Geological Survey Ecosystems Mission Area has for decades worked on conservation science behind the scenes. Star-Advertiser.
Oʻahu Democrats looking for candidates to fill Senate seat. The Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi Oʻahu County Committee is looking for candidates in the Pearl City-Waipahu area to fill the soon-to-be vacant state senate District 19 seat. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Home sales on Oahu surged in September. Sales of previously owned residences on the island surged 27.2% for single-family homes — to 276 last month from 217 a year earlier — while condominium transactions jumped 11.5% to 408 from 366 in the same period, according to data released Monday by the Honolulu Board of Realtors. Star-Advertiser.
Pearl Harbor bicycle path segment completed, city says. The city Department of Transportation Services announced that a $2.5 million project involving the first renovated segment of the more than 10-mile Pearl Harbor Historic Trail bike path recently ended near Kamehameha Highway in Aiea. Star-Advertiser.
New Food Hub initiative at Skyline stations. The City and County of Honolulu is continuing to look for ways to improve Skyline, with their new initiative, Food Hubs at Skyline Stations. KHON2.
Amazon to offer next-day delivery on Oʻahu. It's been a little over a year since Amazon opened its delivery station near Honolulu Harbor, hiring some 500 people to staff it. Hawaii Public Radio.
Police crack down on illegal use of e-bike, e-dirt bikes. Honolulu Police Department officers worked in Ewa and Kapolei to address the illegal use of electric bikes and electric dirt bikes. Hawaii News Now.
Oʻahu Patients Hobble Up Stairs To Doctor’s Office. Patients have been without an elevator at Liliha Medical Building for months. Civil Beat.
Beloved Hawaii business survives costly embezzlement. Dave Leong, owner of Hawaii’s beloved Dave’s Ice Cream, is sharing his story of financial devastation after he said his trusted bookkeeper embezzled from his accounts and saddled him with massive tax problems. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
HTA hears feedback for tourism plan during Hilo meeting. About 20 community members joined Hawaii Tourism Authority officials on Thursday night in Hilo for a two-hour meeting to brainstorm about areas for improvement across multiple sectors of Hawaii Island tourism as part of the development of the island’s Destination Management Action Plan. Tribune-Herald.
Can This West Hawaiʻi Coral Reef Be Saved From Sewage Runoff? Cesspools in the Kohala Coast community of Puakō have been leaking into the ocean for years. So residents came up with a plan. Civil Beat.
DOH confirms community-acquired mumps case on Hawaii Island. Health officials said this case is community-acquired, and not travel-related, suggesting that mumps may currently be circulating on the island. The ndividual attended an event at Harold H. Higashihara Park in Kailua-Kona from 4:30 and 6 p.m. on Sept. 25. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
TV star and comedian sells macadamia nut farm on Hawaii Island for $2.6M. The sale for television star and comedian Roseanne Barr’s macadamia nut farm in Honokaa just closed for a $2.6 million. Hawaii News Now.
Funds eyed to make road near Pahoa school safer. The Hawaii County Council’s Committee on Finance is set to consider legislation Wednesday that would add more than $2.6 million in funding for a pair of pedestrian safety projects near Keonepoko Elementary School in Pahoa. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Dark Money Group Blankets Maui In Ads To Influence Vacation Rental Bill. For months, a Washington, D.C.-based group called Progress Action has been spending thousands of dollars to inundate Maui residents with radio and online advertisements warning that Mayor Richard Bissen’s plan to phase out about half the island’s short-term rentals would be “a failure and a mistake.” Civil Beat.
Maui council looks at ways to conserve water including temporary pool ban. Severe drought is forcing Maui County officials to make tough choices about water usage. KHON2.
Lahaina businesses took a ‘backseat’ in fire recovery. Now the focus is turning to rebuilding Front Street. Last week, Maui County released design options that include keeping the once-bustling Front Street as a two-lane road and purchasing makai properties to develop a more connected waterfront. The designs are open for public comment through Friday. Maui Now.
Enrollment up 7.3% at University of Hawaii Maui College. Enrollment at the University of Hawaii Maui College increased by 7.3% this fall compared to the previous year. Maui News.
Mokulele Air could be hit due to government shutdown cutting off residents from essential services. Federal funding for the airline could be paused as soon as next Monday if the shutdown continues, threatening jobs, healthcare and other essential services. KHON2.
Kauai
Trees get a voice before the Council. The trees on Poipu Road will be on the agenda of the Oct. 15 Kauai County Council meeting, according to Council Chair Mel Rapozo. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i Bus launches Open Payments with Masabi. Riders now have a contactless option to pay for trips by tapping a credit or debit card or mobile wallet such as Apple Pay or Google Pay on any Kauaʻi Bus. Kauai Now.
US Department of Energy cuts funding for Kauaʻi's grid, electric vehicles. The Hawaiʻi State Energy Office oversees the awards, including two grants that total $18 million for technology to keep Kauaʻi’s electric grid stable as it brings online more intermittent energy resources like solar. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai man, 62, critical after solo crash on Kuhio Highway - Kauai police say a 62-year-old man from Kealia remains in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash Monday night.
