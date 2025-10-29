Hegseth visits Hawaii, state joins lawsuit over SNAP suspension, new leadership at HART, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi Is Making A Big Push To Increase College Enrollment. Will It Work? A new program offers Hawaiʻi seniors guaranteed admissions to nine University of Hawaiʻi campuses, but advocates say more needs to be done if UH really wants to reach more disadvantaged students. Civil Beat.
AARP report shows strain on Hawaii caregivers. Nearly 1 in 4 adults in Hawaii — about 260,000 people — serve as family caregivers each year, a role that is largely unpaid and often unsupported, according to newly released data from AARP. Star-Advertiser.
Not enough after-school child care to meet demand, Hawaiʻi report finds. Hawaiʻi families love after-school care programs and need more of them. Those are the bottom lines from a new report titled “America After 3PM.” Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi joins multistate lawsuit over federal suspension of SNAP benefits. Attorney General Anne Lopez announced Tuesday that Hawaiʻi has joined 24 other states in filing a lawsuit against the US Department of Agriculture over the looming suspension of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps. Maui Now. New York Times. KHON2.
New Federal Rules Ramp Up The Pressure On People Who Count On Food Stamps. Thousands of people in Hawaiʻi will be cut from the program entirely or face additional hurdles, including added work requirements. Civil Beat.
State to help SNAP recipients through rent, utility relief. The Senate Health and Human Services Committee held an informational briefing at the state Capitol Tuesday over Hawaii’s response to the food program’s suspension. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Locally sourced, fresh food erupts from ‘bussin’ volcano bowls’ at Hawai‘i schools. Hawai‘i public school cafeterias this October were invited to serve “bussin’ volcano bowls” — a playful take on a taco salad — for lunch, featuring locally sourced beef, lettuce and tomatoes, where available. The featured meal celebrates National Farm to School Month, which highlights the connections between keiki, local food and agriculture. Kauai Now.
Youth Climate Summit, policy forum set for Saturday. Hawaii youth will have a chance to share their climate priorities directly with lawmakers and environmental organizations during a full-day event at the state Capitol on Saturday. Star-Advertiser.
Neighbor Islands Solve More Burglaries, Car Thefts Than Oʻahu. A new state database shows crime is down in Honolulu and up on the neighbor islands. But the less populous counties had more success in solving some offenses. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Rail authority board elects new leadership. One month after the resignation of former rail board chair Colleen Hanabusa, a new leader is in charge. Hawaii News Now.
HART OKs $500K toward crash settlement. A fiery car crash that killed three people in Ewa Beach in 2017 has resulted in a $1.17-million settlement agreement, following lawsuits claiming the single-vehicle collision was caused by a wrongly placed concrete pillar built for the city’s over-$10 billion elevated guideway and rail project. Star-Advertiser.
$10K/day fines: Navigating Oʻahu’s short term rental landscape. In Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, short term vacation rentals (STR) have become one of the most debated topics on Oʻahu. KHON2.
Freezing funds and meals, Hawaii senior braces for loss of food assistance. Martha Randolph, a senior from Pacific Heights, relies on the monthly funds to buy food. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Concerns raised over Ainako housing project. Dozens of community members gathered last week at the Aupuni Center Conference Room in Hilo to share their thoughts about a proposed affordable housing project planned for nearly 61 acres of county-owned land near Hilo Benioff Medical Center. Tribune-Herald.
Police: Speeding, reckless driving on the rise. The Hawaii Police Department is urging motorists to drive responsibly following a recent increase in reports and incidents involving reckless and dangerous driving. The Hawaii Police Department is urging motorists to drive responsibly following a recent increase in reports and incidents involving reckless and dangerous driving. Tribune-Herald.
The Food Basket held an ‘Ohana Drop food distribution in Hilo last week, as the federal government shutdown continues. The Food Basket held an ‘Ohana Food Drop in Hilo last Friday, while Vibrant Hawaiʻi’s islandwide “Aloha In Action” effort is activating 12 community food distribution sites across the Big Island. Big Island Video News.
State ag officials hunt for coconut rhinoceros beetles in Kona Palisades. Kona has been dealing with a serious coconut rhinoceros beetle infestation since March. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
Maui Council sets Nov. 3 special meeting to establish process for filling Kahului vacancy. The Maui County Council will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Nov. 3 — and take public testimony — to establish a process to fill the Kahului residency seat vacancy left Sunday by the death of Council Member Natalie “Tasha” Kama. Maui Now.
Upcountry water shortage downgraded to Stage 2; Once weekly irrigation allowed on set days. Following recent rainfall that improved surface water flows and replenished reservoirs, the County of Maui Department of Water Supply is suspending the Stage 3 Upcountry water shortage alert and downgrading it to Stage 2, effective immediately and until further notice. Maui Now.
Lā Kūʻokoʻa Celebration and Walk to honor Hawaiʻi’s Independence. A community celebration of Lā Kūʻokoʻa (Hawaiʻi’s Independence Day) will be held Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. Maui Now.
Kauai
Mainlanders Are Filling Up Kauaʻi’s Low-Income Housing Waitlist. On Kauaʻi, a long waitlist for low-income housing is bogged down by nonresidents, some from states thousands of miles away. Civil Beat.
Kauai police seek help in identifying remains found in April. Police said a DNA profile is now available to compare with missing persons reports or family reference samples. Star-Advertiser. Kauai Now.
Dry season wraps up in Hawai‘i, leaving Kaua‘i wetter than usual. According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, the rainfall during the dry season, which runs from May through September, was slightly above average on the Garden Isle, while less rain was seen on the Big Island, O‘ahu and Maui County. Kauai Now.
