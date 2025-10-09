Hawaii airports good to go so far despite shutdown, growing OB-GYN shortage backlogs appointments, Skyline rail could reach airport this month, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

KHON2.
Chief justice vacancy short on qualified applicants. Filling the position of chief justice of the Hawaii Supreme Court may take some time despite the Hawaii State Judiciary initially announcing the anticipated vacancy nearly a year ago. Star-Advertiser.
State executive branch departments urged to expand use of Operation Hire Hawai‘i. Hawai’i Gov. Josh Green and Hawai‘i Department of Human Resources Development urge executive branch departments to expand use of Operation Hire Hawai‘i to help fill critical state government vacancies. Especially now as the federal government shutdown continues. Big Island Now.
Hawaii faces growing OB-GYN shortage, leaving many women waiting months for care. Across Hawaii, women say finding an OB-GYN is becoming increasingly difficult, with some waiting months for appointments or being told care is only available if they’re pregnant. KITV4.
New HIEMA machines bring water straight from the air. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency recently acquired two new trailers, which are each equipped with machines that can generate over 200 gallons of water straight from the humidity in the air. KHON2.
Mokulele Airlines gets reprieve as funding continues through November. Hawaii’s rural communities received welcome news Thursday as federal subsidies for essential air service were extended through Nov. 2, providing a temporary reprieve for residents who depend on flights to access medical care and travel between islands. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
All aboard! Skyline rail set to begin service for Kalihi, Honolulu airport and more. October is a big month for Skyline — the city’s rail system opens its second leg from the Aloha Stadium to Middle Street. The 5.2-mile segment will include key employment centers, the airport and Pearl Harbor. Hawaii Public Radio.
Mayor dropped from key claims in former police chief’s wrongful termination lawsuit. A circuit court judge delivered a significant victory to Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Tuesday, ordering him dropped from two of the three counts in the wrongful termination lawsuit filed by former Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan. Hawaii News Now.
City seeks development partner for affordable housing in Royal Kunia. The city-owned property slated for development is located at the corner of Kupuohi Street and Kupuna Loop. Aloha State Daily.
Park building expansion project begins in Kalihi. A nearly $1.1 million improvement project to expand the interior space of the multipurpose building at Fern Community Park in Kalihi has begun, city Department of Parks and Recreation announced. Star-Advertiser.
HPD wants more surveillance cameras at popular attractions. Rampant crimes came to a sudden halt after HPD began using a surveillance camera at each location at the end of August, the department claims. Hawaii News Now.
One-on-one computer help now available at 5 Oʻahu libraries. The Digital Navigator program launched this week at the ʻEwa Beach Public and School Library, Kailua Public Library, Liliha Public Library, Waiʻanae Public Library and Waipahu Public Library. The program will be available at library branches statewide in the coming weeks. Hawaii Public Radio.
Quieting invasive coquí frogs to hear the heartbeat of Waimānalo. The calls of coquí frogs resound through the forest of Waimānalo, echoing off the nearby valley walls. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Council members make numerous amendments to plastic foodware bill. A heavily amended bill aiming to reduce plastic and polystyrene waste in Hawaii County was discussed by a County Council committee Wednesday before members voted to forward the next draft to the Environmental Management Commission for review and postpone further action until later this month. Tribune-Herald.
Henneries measure advances with tweaks. A County Council committee on Tuesday advanced amendments to a bill that would allow backyard henneries in residential zones across Hawaii Island, tightening the proposed rules to limit noise, odor and conflicts between neighbors. Tribune-Herald.
144 Units Planned For ʻĀinakō Subdivision In Hilo. A planned affordable housing project on 61-acres of land in Hilo is detailed in a draft environmental assessment published in the October 8th issue of The Environmental Notice. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Maui Planning Commission to review proposed building height limit changes for Lahaina. The Maui Planning Commission will consider on Tuesday its recommendations on a bill to amend the West Maui Community Plan, increasing allowable building heights from 30 to 35 feet for new construction in the Lahaina National Historic Landmark District. Maui Now.
‘We just have to start’: Nonprofit faces $40 million task of restoring 8 historic sites in Lahaina. The Lahaina Restoration Foundation shared its master plan to restore the historic sites: the Old Lahaina Courthouse, the Seamen’s Hospital, the Baldwin House, the Masters’ Reading Room, Hale Aloha, Old Lahaina Prison/Hale Pa‘ahao, the Plantation House and the Kindergarten Building. Maui Now.
MPD promotes first woman into role of assistant chief. The Maui Police Department is promoting Joy Medeiros to the rank of assistant chief, marking the first time in department history that a woman has held the role. Maui News.
Kauai
DOW Kuhio Highway project ready to go. Work on Phase I of the Kuhio Highway (Hardy-Oxford) Waterline Project is ready to start during the project blessing that was held on Oct. 3, hosted by the Department of Water, Contractor Alpha, Inc., and Construction Manager Bowers + Kubota. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
