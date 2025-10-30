Petition seeks identity of mystery lawmaker who took $35k bribe, governor announces relief effort as federal benefits are frozen, Kapalua golf course to reopen, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now.
Governor announces relief effort to protect families from federal gov’t shutdown impacts. Aid for Hawaii housing costs now available as federal food aid loss nears. A new $100 million state program is offering rent and utility payment assistance to Hawaii residents with children facing financial instability as federal food aid for almost 170,000 people statewide is scheduled for suspension Saturday. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
SNAP work requirement changes take effect Saturday. H.R.1, or the One Big, Beautiful Bill Act, expanded work requirements for what it called “able-bodied adults,” which currently apply to residents ages 18 to 54 with no dependents, to a broader population to remain eligible for SNAP, America’s food stamp program. Under federal law, these adults will have to complete 80 hours of work or training per month to remain eligible for SNAP. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Coral reefs have reached a climate tipping point, but Hawaiʻi researchers say hope remains. A new global report warns coral reefs have already reached a climate tipping point, dying faster than they can naturally recover. KITV4.
Oahu
Chinatown seniors face steep rent increases at affordable housing complex. Seniors living at an affordable housing complex in Chinatown are facing significant rent increases, with some residents reporting hikes of more than 34%. At the Halewaiʻolu Senior Residences on River Street, 155 affordable rental units house residents 55 and older. Hawaii News Now.
Financing secured for first phase of Kūhiō Park Terrace redevelopment. In this phase, 60 of the current 174 aging public housing units will be replaced with 302 new affordable rental homes and two manager units. Aloha State Daily.
Mental health clinic for veterans and families celebrates 5 years. The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic in Mililani celebrated five years of operations Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Shutdown halts Hawaiʻi's primary way of confirming Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death. The government shutdown has paused a critical detection component of the effort to contain Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death in Hawaiʻi's native forests. For the duration of the shutdown, a U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service lab in Hilo is not testing new samples to confirm cases of ROD. Hawaii Public Radio.
Long-term solutions being explored after dredging of Pohoiki Boat Ramp failed. After the recent dredging at Pohoiki Boat Ramp failed, state Rep. Greggor Ilagan of Puna described two options for a long-term solution. Big Island Now.
Food Lines Form In Hawaiʻi As SNAP Benefits Near Expiration. The Food Basket held an ‘Ohana Drop food distribution in Hilo last week, as the federal government shutdown continues. Big Island Video News.
Waimea District Park Playground Closed, Temporarily. The repairs to the playground equipment are expected to be completed by November 8, depending on weather conditions and other factors. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Kapalua’s Plantation Course to reopen Nov. 10. Seeing improved conditions after the Plantation Course turned brown without water over the summer, Kapalua is preparing to reopen the course Nov. 10. Maui News.
East Maui group escalates dispute with state over visitor misbehavior on Hāna Highway. Famed for its hundreds of twists and turns through lush East Maui rainforests and dozens of one-lane bridges, the Road to Hāna has become infamous for something else — the head-scratching antics of visitors. Maui Now.
Upcountry drought concerns continue after Maui County downgrades water shortage. The County of Maui has downgraded the severity of a historic drought, but local officials are no less concerned about dry conditions. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Kauai Independent Food Bank helps feed federal workers’ families. More than 8,500 pounds of food were distributed on Monday from the Kauai Independent Food Bank facility for federal workers affected by the government shutdown. Garden Island.
North Shore Give caravan delivers gratitude to Kauaʻi’s first responders. In a moving gesture of appreciation on National First Responders Day, local nonprofit North Shore Give took to the road, forming a caravan of gratitude that stopped at fire stations, police departments and ambulance bases across Kaua’i. Kauai Now.
Student reports alleged sex assault at UH-Manoa dorm - Campus police at the University of Hawaii at Manoa are searching for a suspect in an alleged sexual assault at a dorm room earlier this week.
