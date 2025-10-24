24k federal civilian workers in Hawaii brace for shutdown, state Elections Commission divided over mail-in voting, Waikiki bank robber suspect arrested, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Mail-in vs in-person: State Elections Commission divided. The state elections commission is divided over mail-in versus in-person voting, with allegations of mishandled and miscounted ballots unresolved, and some calling for the voting director to lose his job. KHON2.
State funding beefs up project possibilities for Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Council. The council received 54 funding requests for various pest-related projects, beating the 19 received last year. The nearly $5.7 million HISC has available to distribute is also the most it's had in at least the last decade. Hawaii Public Radio.
Study: 3D-printed shelters by Hawaii scientists protect baby corals. University of Hawaii at Manoa scientists have just released results from more than a year long study on the key to restoring Hawaii’s coral populations. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Honolulu councilmembers urge more department coordination during emergencies. Honolulu councilmembers pushed the city Department of Emergency Management for more coordination and public awareness for evacuation plans following the July tsunami warning. Hawaii Public Radio.
Police arrest suspect in Waikiki bank robbery. 18 people treated at scene after man released pepper spray. Officials said the 66-year-old suspect turned himself in at the Kapolei Federal Building on Tuesday and he was arrested for robbery. Hawaii News Now.
Police praise surveillance camera pilot project for deterring break-ins. The six-month, $65,000 project involves trailers placed in areas of high criminal activity. Hawaii News Now.
Family Court Must Release Records In Isabella Kalua Child Abuse Death. The Hawaiʻi Supreme Court on Tuesday broke with more than two decades of precedent to order the release of 975 pages showing how the 6-year-old was placed with parents now accused of killing her. Civil Beat.
‘You Take What You Can Get’: Hawaiʻi Brushed Off Signs Of Abuse At Foster Home. Some boys tried to warn about what was happening, but their reports were discounted or ignored. Civil Beat.
They Signed Up For Co-Living In Honolulu And Got A ‘Hell Hole’. Dozens of people have been living in a downtown office building without kitchens, air conditioning and proper ventilation. The landlord says he is working to address safety concerns and plans to convert the building to student housing. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Episode 34 eruption at Kīlauea sends lava fountains soaring. By early October 1, lava fountains had reached up to 330 feet high and were tilted slightly to the northeast. KITV4.
Invasive species control efforts literally are paying off. Three biological control programs aimed at tackling invasive species in Hawaii are showing positive economic returns, with two delivering especially strong results, according to a recent economic analysis conducted by the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii Island bus crash in Laupahoehoe sends 22 to hospital. The driver of a Hawaii County Hele-On bus that rolled down an embankment and overturned early Tuesday morning in Laupahoehoe has been relieved of his duties pending further investigation. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Police Department holds memorial service to honor K9 Archer. The Hawaii Police Department held a private memorial service on Tuesday to honor the life and service of K9 Archer, who died after being left unattended in a police vehicle. KITV4. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Maui Council approves MPD participation in Joint Terrorism Task Force with the FBI. Maui County Council members have given initial approval to Bill 92, which authorizes the mayor to enter into an agreement with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for Maui County to participate in a Joint Terrorism Task Force, Honolulu Division. Maui Now.
Director of Human Concerns Lori Tsuhako to retire Dec. 31. Maui County Director of Human Concerns Lori Tsuhako, who has served as a director under three different administrations, has announced she is retiring at the end of the year. Maui News.
Maui Plans To Redraw Its Coastal Development Lines. The county has started the long process of reevaluating the Special Management Area maps that govern which parts of the island are subject to enhanced protections for environmental, cultural and historic resources. Civil Beat.
Maui United Way joins community partners to build firebreak around Lahainaluna HS. Maui United Way brought together local alumni, community leaders and partners including Hawaiian Electric, Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Lahaina Excavation, and Maui Emergency Management Agency to launch the Lahainaluna Firebreak Initiative. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kapa‘a Swimming Pool reopens this week following 2-week closure. Kapa‘a Swimming Pool reopens Oct. 1 for its regular schedule after Kaua‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation completed repairs of mechanical issues that caused the pool to close 2 weeks ago. Kauai Now.
Aloha ‘Ike resurrected. The Kauai Economic Development Board agreed to “resurrect” the Aloha ‘Ike program, and a fundraising gala at Royal Sonesta Kauai Resort Friday served to formalize the decision. Garden Island.
