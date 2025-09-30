Police to get hefty raises, bonuses, perks; Green and Driscoll ink preliminary military land agreement; Waikiki bank robbery injures 18, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Green signs ‘statement of principles’ with Army on land negotiations. Governor Josh Green and Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll have established a non-binding Statement of Principles as land lease talks continue. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Young Brothers warns interisland shipping is at risk. A state commission began a multiday hearing Monday to determine whether the distressed company transporting most goods between the main Hawaiian islands deserves a big rate hike plus automated inflationary annual increases. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. KHON2.
The search is on for a new Hawaii Chief Justice. Longtime Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald is retiring this week, and there aren’t yet enough qualified applicants interested in taking his place. KHON2. Hawaii News Now.
Shutdown would add to Hawaii’s economic woes. Federal workers in Hawaii who are worried about a shutdown of the federal government that could begin at 6:01 p.m. today (12:01 a.m EDT Wednesday) are likely already cutting back on local spending, adding to Hawaii’s already sluggish economy, according to the head of the University of Hawaii’s Economic Research Organization. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Chemical dispersed during Waikiki bank robbery. Police search for suspect in Waikiki bank robbery; 18 patients treated at scene. Officers were called to the First Hawaiian Bank’s Waikiki branch on Kalakaua Avenue and Lewers Street just after 2 p.m. KHON2. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Skyline stations transform into community food hubs. Honolulu Skyline passengers may notice something different on their morning rail commute: more than half-a-dozen planter boxes full of growing tomatoes, eggplants, scallions and sweet potatoes, among other edible plants. Civil Beat. KHON2.
‘Lord Of The Flies’: How Hawaiʻi’s Model Foster Dad Preyed On Boys. John Teixeira answered a desperate need for the state: Where to put boys no one else would take. He’d eventually take in almost 60. But there would be a cost. Civil Beat.
Community vows to protect Oahu’s water amid Red Hill contamination concerns. Community leaders, advocates and students gathered at Honolulu Hale on Monday afternoon to launch the “Pledge to Our Wai, Pledge to Our Keiki,” a public commitment to protect Oahu’s aquifer from ongoing contamination tied to the U.S. Navy’s Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. Star-Advertiser.
Forum on political history of Native Hawaiians seeks to help navigate the future. In a nod to Hawaiian History Month, a forum sponsored by the Honolulu mayor's office and the city council is to take place on Tuesday to highlight the changing political climate and the concern that programs to help Native Hawaiians are being targeted. Hawaii Public Radio.
Blaisdell Center has completed new state-of-the-art parking system. While the upgrade work started on Sept. 22, additional operational adjustments are still being finalized, and the Department of Enterprise Services is asking commuters and visitors to be patient during this transition period. Hawaii News Now.
Ala Wai Golf Course gets major upgrades, including solar and LED lighting. These improvements align with the City's wider initiatives to decrease energy consumption, lower expenses, and advance the objectives of the City's Climate Action Plan. Concurrently, they aim to maintain and enhance the distinguished golf course, which accommodates over 12,000 rounds of golf annually. KITV4.
Hawaii Business Magazine's new editor-in-chief talks next generation, media landscape. Jennifer Ablan returned home from New York after three decades to take the job. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Teen Arrested For Alleged Terroristic Threatening At Kona High School. A 14-year-old female from Ocean View was arrested after the Konawaena High School student allegedly threatened to shoot three fellow students on campus. Big Island Video News.
Construction of county’s Kukuiola project begins. The Kukuiola Emergency Shelter and Assessment Center in Kailua-Kona will include 16 emergency shelter units for the homeless, a manager’s unit, a 2,000-square-foot assessment center, community restroom facilities with showers, a 1,400-square-foot community center and a shared kitchen. Tribune-Herald.
Next Lava Episode In Kilauea Eruption Is About To Begin. Precursory activity in Episode 34 of the Kīlauea eruption got underway overnight at the summit. Big Island Video News.
Maui
The Sunshine Interview: Maui Mayor Richard Bissen And Recovery Chief John Smith. The county’s chief executive and head of the Maui Office of Recovery discuss federal funding for the rebuilding of Lahaina and Upcountry. Civil Beat.
Pāʻia Elementary School to remain closed through Friday; asynchronous distance learning to begin Wednesday. While the campus did not sustain direct fire damage, soot continues to impact parts of the campus. Maui Now.
Maui County Fair returns this week. The Maui County Fair is returning to the War Memorial Special Complex this week, featuring dozens of food booths, rides, live entertainment, livestock and poultry exhibits, a petting zoo and much more. Maui News. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi Water Utility Hawks $1.3B Plan To Overhaul Century-Old System. The repairs are needed to protect the island’s drinking water and ensure sufficient supply to face the growing wildfire risk, officials said. Civil Beat.
Kauaʻi-based conservationists sound alarm over mass killing of native birds. At Ninini Point near the Līhuʻe airport, Archipelago Research and Conservation recently discovered 125 dead birds. The group said all the birds had been killed by cats. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauaʻi County’s Housing Agency to open applications for community development block grants. Online applications will be available beginning Friday on the Housing Agency’s CDBG webpage. The deadline to submit applications is Nov. 13, by 4:30 p.m. Kauai Now.
Whistleblower claims leveled against PUC exec unfounded, inquiry finds - The majority of allegations that the attorney serving as the Public Utilities Commission's chief of policy and research is unqualified and created a toxi...
