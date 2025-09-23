Hawaii readies nation's first climate impact fee on tourists, Kaiser Permanente workers vote to strike, inaugural high school surfing championships coming this spring, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi is getting less rainfall than in the past. Is that shift permanent? Overall, last month was the driest August for Hawaiʻi since at least 1991. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kaiser Hawaii workers vote to authorize a strike. The vote signals the possibility that thousands of health care workers, including hospital aides, medical assistants, nurses, and lab technicians, among others, could walk off the job if no agreement is reached by the end of month, when contracts expire. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Ruling opens door for challenges to HMSA prior authorization decision. The Hawaii Supreme Court has cleared the way for customers of the state’s largest health insurance company to sue over coverage denials that they believe harmed them or their families. Hawaii News Now.
Here’s Where Hawaiʻi School Enrollment Is Dropping Fastest. The state is looking at redistricting schools and closing campuses amid an ongoing decline in enrollment. Civil Beat.
Surfing State Championships Coming To Hawaiʻi Schools This Spring. Surfing has been a high school sport since 2004, but a lack of funding and state support has kept many schools from starting their own competitive teams. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now.
Coral in Hawaiʻi waters officially named after furry 'Star Wars' lookalike. A species of deep-sea coral has been named after the beloved "Star Wars" character Chewbacca. Its long shape makes it look like it’s standing upright, and its extended, flexible branches resemble the famous character’s fur. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Alleged discrepancies in HFD fund under Council discussion. The City Council’s Budget Committee is set today to discuss an audit that showed that a Honolulu Fire Department fund to support fire prevention efforts islandwide was instead allegedly used to finance the department’s operations, staffing and new fire equipment purchases with little to no oversight. Star-Advertiser.
Red Hill whistleblower describes ‘cover-up’ during May 2021 fuel leak. A whistleblower turned over a mountain of evidence years ago, which includes never-seen-before photos of the initial spill. Hawaii News Now.
Invasive Beetles Are Overrunning Oʻahu. Could New Methods Offer Relief? The agriculture department has been focusing on coconut rhinoceros beetles on other Hawaiian islands, leaving Oʻahu largely to fend for itself. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Salary Commission to discuss raises for top officials, County Council. The Salary Commission is proposing to mirror Hawaii Government Employees Association alary increases for executives and elected officials for the next four years: 3.5% increase for year one; 3.79% increase for year two, 4% increase for year three, and 4% increase for year four. Tribune-Herald.
Council OK’s effort to acquire Honolulu Landing property. The Hawaii County Council has given full approval to a resolution urging the Department of Finance to move ahead with acquiring 364 acres of culturally and environmentally significant coastline in Puna known as Honolulu Landing. Tribune-Herald.
Hakalau Bridge Project Begins September 24. Work to rehabilitate the bridge will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Maui Balances Compassion With Fire Safety In Homeless Encampment Sweeps. County leaders say they are prioritizing the community as a whole but critics feel it’s scapegoating. Civil Beat.
With debris transfer nearing completion, attention turns to future of site. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates some 400,000 to 500,000 tons of debris will be moved from the temporary disposal site at Olowalu to the permanent location at Puunene next to the Central Maui Landfill. Maui News.
Maui to host first-ever Hawaii high school surfing championship May 1-2. After almost three decades of work to bring surfing into the mainstream of high school sports on Maui, the first Hawaii High School Athletic Association surfing state championship will be decided on the Valley Isle. Maui News. Maui Now.
Kauai
Coordinated Hunt in Kauaʻi’s Kalalau Valley reduces feral animal population. Kalalau Valley has long struggled with populations of feral pigs and goats, which damage native plants, cause erosion, and create public health and safety concerns for campers and hikers. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now.
Man, 65, in critical condition after Waikiki attack - Officers with the Honolulu Police Department are looking for whoever beat a 65-year-old man at a Waikiki bus stop and left him bleeding on a mattress.
