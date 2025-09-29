Green pushes national agenda, hearings start today on Young Brothers' 27% shipping rate increase, Hanabusa quits HART board, Chief Justice Recktenwald forced to retire, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Retiring chief justice led with kindness, compassion, wisdom. Mark E. Recktenwald, who turns 70 on Oct. 8, will retire Tuesday due to the state’s mandatory retirement age of 70 for justices and judges. Star-Advertiser.
Choy fired while suing Hawai‘i Tourism Authority for retaliation. Isaac Choy, a former state tax director and state legislator, was terminated from his job at the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority effective Sept. 15, according to a motion to file an amended complaint in his whistle-blower lawsuit. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Young Brothers shipping company proposes a rate increase to shore up finances. The state Public Utilities Commission is holding a weeklong hearing starting today on Young Brothers’ request to raise its rates. The shipping company asked the commission to approve a 27% rate increase last year. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
State Tries To Seal Foster Care Files To Protect Info It Already Revealed. When Civil Beat sought exhibits in the trial of an abusive Hawaiʻi foster dad, the Attorney General’s Office intervened to prevent “family trauma” from becoming public. It already had. Civil Beat.
Hawaii consumers hit by higher prices brace for more. Last week, UHERO forecast a bleak economic future for Hawaii for the rest of the year and into 2026 with more job losses expected as federal immigration agents continue to deport immigrants and more federal workers are expected to end their job extensions on Tuesday. Star-Advertiser.
Keeping Hawai‘i Convention Center repairs on track is vital to stemming tourism losses, officials say. The modified closure of the Hawai‘i Convention Center over at least the next two years will cost the visitor industry hundreds of millions in lost revenue, and a lack of confidence in the state-run project’s timeline is putting future bookings at risk. Star-Advertiser.
Developers seeking to build affordable housing reach new heights. Demand for affordable housing in Hawaiʻi is rising, and so is the number of developers seeking to meet that demand. And now federal changes could mean more housing built. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii schools are climbing back from pandemic slump. The 2025 Strive HI report shows that math proficiency climbed to 41% in the 2024-2025 academic year, science to 43% and language arts proficiency saw a slight increase to 53%, meaning they met benchmarks set by the state Department of Education. Star-Advertiser.
Health care student loans to be paid by year-end. The fourth and final student loan payments for the first 780 Hawaii health care workers has been delayed but are now expected by the end of October, or at least the end of the year, according to the doctor in charge of overseeing the two-year program designed to keep and recruit workers. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Colleen Hanabusa resigns from HART board. Colleen Hanabusa, chairperson of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation board of directors, is resigning from the body that governs construction of the more than $10 billion Skyline rail project, officials announced at Friday’s HART meeting. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Affordable apartments in Makiki billed as first of many by partnership. The partnership between Tradewind Capital Group and Stanford Carr Development recently received state financing commitments to fund nearly all of the estimated $148 million cost to build their initial tower. Star-Advertiser.
Nonprofits anticipate hunger to worsen in Hawaii. Thousands of people filled the Hawai‘i Convention Center on Saturday for the return of the Empty Bowl fundraiser, where guests selected handmade bowls crafted by local potters and enjoyed soups donated by more than a dozen restaurants. Star-Advertiser.
This Kāneʻohe Road Is Overdue For Repair. Kea’ahala Road connects Kāneʻohe town to major state facilities, but it’s been 20 years since it was properly repaved, and sidewalks are impassable for many. Civil Beat.
State looks for lessee to revamp and operate Mālaekahana campground. The 36-acre recreation spot in Kahuku closed in 2023 for infrastructure upgrades. Hawaii Public Radio.
Residents reeling after being told to vacate Honolulu apartment building within days. A letter from the owner of Union Plaza posted on Saturday night said residents had until Tuesday to get out. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Big Island Housing Scandal Stalls Plans For Apartments. The affordable rentals in Kailua-Kona were supposed to be ready in 2024 and cost $50 million. The developer now hopes to finish in 2027 at a cost of $81 million. Civil Beat.
Keauhou Bay development clears another hurdle. Kamehameha Schools is advancing plans for a resort development on lands above Keauhou Bay, following the county Planning Department’s acceptance of the project’s final environmental impact statement. Tribune-Herald.
Monterey Bay Aquarium granted permit to collect marine life off Kona coast. The Board of Land and Natural Resources has approved a special activity permit allowing George Peterson, director of Marine Operations at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, to collect, possess and transport various regulated and nonregulated marine organisms off the coast of West Hawaii. Tribune-Herald.
Tokuda discusses shutdown threat, health care cuts during Hilo visit. U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda met with the Tribune-Herald on Wednesday during a visit to Hilo, where she discussed the potential for a federal government shutdown, ongoing attacks on Congress, the fight to preserve health care funding and efforts by states to shift the balance of power ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Tribune-Herald.
AG, county reach agreement over HPD internal records. The Hawaii Police Department and the state attorney general have come to an agreement regarding statements made by four HPD officers in an internal affairs investigation of alleged misconduct regarding events in May 2023. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
State mulls rescue help for parched Maui water system. Over 30 years ago, state leaders saw a need to take over Hawaii plantation-era water systems and fallow farmland to support diversified agriculture, and now one such water system that’s become a drain on Maui’s economy is for sale. Star-Advertiser.
Paia Elementary cleans up from nearby brush fire; school to remain closed Monday. The school has now been closed for four school days since Tuesday’s Holomua wildfire burned 400 acres and led to the evacuation of 1,600 Paia residents. Star-Advertiser. Maui News. Maui Now.
Petition calls for Holomua Road closure after 380-acre fire; houseless community says it’s not to blame. Tania Kawa‘akoa shakes her head at the notion that one of the roughly 25 people who live in their cars, tents and temporary shelters along Holomua Road had anything to do with the 380-acre blaze that broke out Tuesday in the open fields above Pā‘ia and Kū‘au. Maui Now.
105 Hawaiian Homes agricultural leases on Maui mark first such awards in over 20 years. It was a day of celebration and anticipation for Maui ʻohana as they received their agricultural lot awards in two homestead projects. Some were on the Hawaiian Homes waitlist for nearly 50 years. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawai‘i Agribusiness Development Corp. to hold first board meeting on Maui, Oct. 16. The Hawai‘i Agribusiness Development Corporation (ADC) will hold its next board of directors meeting on Maui, marking the first time the state agency has convened on the island. Maui Now.
Kauai
High Enterococcus fecal indicating bacteria measured at Morgan’s Pond in September. This month 12 of the 29 sites tested had bacteria concentrations higher than the Hawaii state standard (130 mpn) and 14 of the 29 had geometric means high enough to put them on the chronically polluted list. Garden Island.
Scheduled Kaua‘i lane closures on state roadways for Sept. 29 to Oct. 3. Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announces the following lane closures and road work projects for state roadways on the Garden Isle during the week of Sept. 29 to Oct. 3. Kauai Now.
