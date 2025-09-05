Hurricane Kiko maintains northwest track, group targets Kamehameha Schools admission policy, East-West Center to receive $6.5M federal funds previously withheld, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Maui Now. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
‘Subdued’ economic growth for Hawaii forecast through 2026. High global import tariffs and federal government policy uncertainties are expected to keep Hawaii’s economy in slow-growth mode for the next few years, according to a new state forecast from the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii joins West Coast Health Alliance to form own policies. Hawaii has joined forces with the newly launched West Coast Health Alliance, which includes California, Oregon, and Washington. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Kamehameha Schools’ Admission Policies May Face Legal Challenge. An anti-affirmative action group wants the school to end its policy of giving preference to Native Hawaiians. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Oahu
East-West Center to receive federal funds before end of fiscal year. The East-West Center (EWC) is set to receive some of its federal funding that was previously held by the Trump Administration.The center said $6.5 million in funding that was allocated by Congress is expected to arrive before the end of the fiscal year. Hawaii News Now.
Navy and NPS begin removing platforms from USS Arizona. The U.S. Navy and National Park Service began operations to remove two World War II-era mooring platforms from the USS Arizona on Wednesday. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now.
Man pleads not guilty to starting Kunia Road fire. A 70-year-old arson suspect Thursday pleaded not guilty to second-degree arson in a wildland fire along Kunia Road that broke out Aug. 23, but he has not been charged with a Haleiwa fire that was set the same day. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu EMS Director Defends Decision To Drive Wrong Way On H-1 Freeway. Honolulu Department of Emergency Services Director Jim Ireland was driving an official EMS vehicle toward Thomas Square and the Blaisdell Center to follow up on homeless complaints when he witnessed a man get hit by a car on Ward Avenue at around 11 a.m. on Aug. 27, Ireland said Thursday. Civil Beat.
Oahu homeowner shares costly eviction process after dealing with tenants who refuse to pay rent. A costly lesson for an Oahu man who used Facebook Marketplace to rent out a family property and has spent months in court to get it back from tenants who refuse to pay rent. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu Marathon entries race past last year's numbers. The Honolulu Marathon is just three months away, but it’s already on track for record-breaking numbers. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
County likely to delay STVR registration law until March. Hawaii County’s new law to regulate short-term vacation rentals — rentals lasting less than 180 consecutive days — is set to take effect Dec. 20 but will likely be pushed back to the end of March to give operators more time to comply. Tribune-Herald.
The weather theme for Hawaiʻi in August is ‘dry, drier and driest’. Most of Hawaiʻi Island was below average rainfall for August, with the seasonable exception of the leeward coast/slopes of the Kohala and Kona districts which turned in another month with many sites near to above average, according to the National Weather Service. Big Island Now.
Big Island council and public testimony want Pōhakuloa military training to stop. The Hawaiʻi County Council has passed a resolution signaling that it wants to end the military’s presence at the Pōhakuloa Training Area — or at least task the military with taking better care of the land. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi Island grant program invites food security organizations to apply. The Food Basket and Hawaiʻi County’s Department of Research and Development announced a $500,000 grant program to fight the island’s food insecurity issue. Grants are available to existing projects that strengthen food security and economic resilience. Hawaii Public Radio. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii Community College announces two new deans. Carrie Mospens has been named dean of career and technical education, and Jace Saplan has been named dean of liberal arts. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Water restrictions put starting of 2026 PGA Tour in question. The billionaire owner of Kapalua Golf said Maui Land & Pineapple Co.’s move to cut off irrigation water Aug. 29 puts preparations for the start of the 2026 Professional Golfers Association Tour at the Plantation Course in jeopardy. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press.
Maui council seeks solutions to address homelessness in new bill. Maui County leaders are taking another look at how to handle homeless encampments. Councilmember Gabe Johnson says his new proposal, Bill 111, is designed to bring more compassion and consistency to the process. Hawaii News Now.
Nonprofits Want To Help Maui Fire Victims — If They Can Reach Them. Limited communications and continued grief have made it more challenging for nonprofits to connect with survivors who could most benefit from their services. Civil Beat.
Theft of shipping container stalls ocean cleanup efforts. A 20-foot long shipping container used as a key link for removing marine debris from Maui’s beaches has been stolen. Maui News. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Office of Elections pushes back on allegations it overcounted hundreds of 2024 Kauaʻi ballots. Earlier this summer, a permitted interaction group, or PIG, within the state Elections Commission put out a report accusing the Office of Elections of overcounting 600-plus ballots received in Kauaʻi County during the 2024 election. Hawaii Public Radio.
$51M+ federal grant funding heading to Līhuʻe Airport. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded Hawaiʻi $51,315,736 in federal grant funding for improvements on Kaua‘i. KHON2.
Use It Or Lose It? Kauaʻi Wants Robinson Resort Land Back To Agriculture. Developers have failed to start construction on the 250-room project for the past two decades. Civil Beat.
KPD provides alternative contact numbers amid technical issue. The Kaua‘i Police Department is alerting the public to intermittent outages affecting its non-emergency phone line due to an ongoing technical issue. Kauai Now.
