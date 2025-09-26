McKenna named acting Supreme Court chief judge, economists predict Hawaii recession, arson alleged in latest Maui wildfire, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Another state lawmaker launches challenge to Ed Case in Congress. Hawaii’s moderate Democrat in Congress, U.S. Rep. Ed Case, is attracting a growing challenge from within his own political party for next year’s midterm election. State Rep. Della Au Belatti announced on Thursday a campaign to run for the U.S. House District 1 seat held by Case. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
OHA’s Chief Executive Has Abruptly Been Put On Paid Leave. Stacy Ferreira, the chief executive officer of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, was quietly placed on paid leave Tuesday by the OHA Board of Trustees. The circumstances surrounding Ferreira’s exit are unclear. Civil Beat. Big Island Video News.
Economists Forecast Hawaiʻi Recession Tied To Job Losses, Trump Tariffs. The University of Hawaii’s Economic Research Organization's third-quarter economic forecast outlines a long list of forces — many driven by Trump administration policies — that are expected to lead to more job losses, rising costs and a “mild recession” for Hawaii that will affect everyone. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald.
State will see SNAP benefit reductions next week. Families across Hawaii are bracing for yet another reduction in food assistance benefits, as the state Department of Human Services prepares to implement federally mandated changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Star-Advertiser.
Confessions could be thrown out because of new Hawaii Supreme Court ruling. Police departments in Hawaii are now required to use video and audio recordings of all interrogations done at police stations if the suspect is under arrest. Hawaii News Now.
Driving change: State gives away 1,000 dashcams to make roads safer. The state Department of Transportation is launching a pilot program called “Eyes on the Road.” The goal is to fix road hazards faster and crack down on unsafe drivers. KHON2.
Hawaiʻi recognized for community resilience, equity at Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting. Gov. Josh Green represented Hawaiʻi at an event featuring leaders from around the world discussing solutions for pressing global challenges, focusing on resilience, health and equity. Big Island Now.
Hawaii Seaglider Initiative expands with new partners. The Hawaii Seaglider Initiative — a coalition advocating electric-powered vehicles known as seagliders as a cleaner, affordable interisland transportation option — announced Thursday it added three major organizations to its membership: Hawaii Medical Service Association, The Queen’s Health System and Kamehameha Schools. Tribune-Herald.
Oahu
Honolulu Mayor Defends Bumpy Rollout Of New Building Permit System. The $7 million system, funded by city and federal funds, has had problems since it launched on Aug. 4. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
New Aloha Stadium contracts signed. Two contracts signed Tuesday give the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District's private partnership group, Aloha Halawa District Partners, the go-ahead to dismantle the old stadium and build the new one at the same site. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
A New Plan Is Brewing In The Fight To Save O‘ahu’s North Shore Beaches. University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant teams up with North Shore Community Land Trust to find solutions for the island’s disappearing beaches. Civil Beat.
How Many Crosswalks Have Been Removed In Honolulu? The City Isn’t Sure. The city took out dozens of crosswalks more than six years ago, but city officials they haven’t tallied how many have been removed since then. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Tourism to Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park contributes $571 million to economy last year. A new National Park Service report reveals that 1,433,593 visitors to Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park in 2024 had a cumulative economic benefit of $571 million for the local economy. Big Island Now.
Residents invited to shape tourism plan at 2 Hawaii Island meetings. The Hawaii Tourism Authority invites residents to take part in community input sessions that will provide space for members of the public to share their insights, experiences and ideas about the future of tourism on their island. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
MFD: Paia wildfire that led to evacuations was intentionally set. The Holomua wildfire that burned about 400 acres, led to the evacuation of over 1,600 Paia residents and has closed a school for three days was intentionally set, Maui Fire Department officials said Thursday. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
State-run Ka Laʻi Ola temporary housing for Lahaina fire survivors is finished; 450 units soon-to-be full. There are 432 units completed on site in Lahaina and another 18 units set to go for residential dwellings to be put on property owned by fire survivors. Maui Now.
Maui public schools included in flawed, $100 million-plus solar air-conditioning initiative. On Maui, the schools that received air conditioning were located in Central and West Maui. Kaunakakai Elementary on Moloka’i is listed, but no classrooms received air-conditioning, even though nearly $320,000 was spent for design of units. Maui Now.
Kauai
Access gate to Queen’s Bath closed for winter. Access to the gate is closed due to hazardous ocean conditions and anticipation of the winter season,” said Kauai Fire Department Chief Michael Gibson. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
