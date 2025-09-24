Green signs emergency COVID proclamation, Maui Land & Pineapple files water shortage counter-suit, campaign finance violations in Honolulu, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
Full text of emergency COVID proclamation. Office of the Governor.
What to know about the man found guilty of trying to assassinate Trump at a Florida golf course. Ryan Routh, the man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump at a Florida golf course was found guilty by a jury on all counts Tuesday, after which he tried to stab himself in the neck with a pen as his daughter screamed from the courtroom. Associated Press. Reuters.
What Hawaiʻi families need to know about upcoming federal changes to SNAP program. The Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services is preparing families across the state for changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program known as SNAP that become effective on Oct. 1. Big Island Now.
Last chance: HawaiianMiles change forever Sept. 26. From Sept. 26 through Sept. 30, you will not be able to log in to your HawaiianMiles account. You cannot view balances, redeem awards, change details or use saved payment and traveler information. Normal access will return on Oct. 1, when Atmos Rewards begins. KHON2.
Oahu
Pay-To-Play: Hawaiʻi CEO Pressured Staff To Make Political Gifts. Court documents in an ongoing felony case reveal new details about how employees were reimbursed for making campaign donations.Real estate developer Timothy Lee pressured employees to donate to political campaigns in 2020 and padded a payment to a contractor to reimburse him for campaign donations, according to testimony before an Oʻahu grand jury. Civil Beat.
HFD fund audit draws public, Council comment. A city audit that showed a Honolulu Fire Department fund meant to support fire prevention efforts on Oahu was instead financing the department’s operations, staffing and new fire equipment purchases with little to no oversight received public comment this week. Star-Advertiser.
City Council proposals to change Oʻahu property tax rates raise revenue questions. Last month, the council passed two bills that would increase exemptions for owner-occupants and seniors. Both measures add $20,000 in exempted tax value from those homes. Hawaii Public Radio.
Damien Memorial School and a former principal settle whistleblower lawsuit. A whistleblower lawsuit filed by the former principal of Damien Memorial School has been settled. Arnold Laanui is a retired FBI agent and a proud graduate of the school. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Arraignment set for Honolulu man in large meth bust. A Hawaii Island judge has found probable cause to try 29-year-old Sione Latu Misinale, accused of possessing almost 6 pounds of methamphetamine. Tribune-Herald.
Feedback sought for Kona airport plan. The Hawaii Department of Transportation invites the public to attend the first of four public input sessions to guide future developments at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA). Tribune-Herald.
Next Kīlauea Lava Episode Expected In One Week. Scientists say the summit is reinflating, and models indicate that episode 34 is likely to start between September 28 and October 1. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Maui Land & Pineapple files countersuit over Kapalua water shortage. Maui Land &Pineapple Co. filed counterclaims in court late Monday night against five entities suing the company over an irrigation water shortage that led the PGA to scrap a prestigious January 2026 golf tournament worth $50 million to Maui’s economy. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Maui Now. KITV4.
Evacuation order lifted for Paia after wildfire burns hundreds of acres. The Maui Emergency Management Agency has lifted all evacuation orders and warnings for the Holomua wildfire near Paia, officials said just after 6 p.m. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiian Homes steps up farm awards. The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is stepping up its awards of farm leases on Maui, adding 105 lots, including 55 leases for the Waiehu Mauka subdivision and 50 leases for the Honokowai subdivision. Maui News. Maui Now.
State OKs interim rule to protect Molokai from invasive beetles. The Hawaii Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity on Tuesday voted unanimously to pass an interim rule prohibiting the transport of plants, soil, compost and other host material — including gravel and erosion socks — to Molokai from other parts of the state. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Energy developer seeks community input on Kauaʻi solar project. The energy developer AES Hawaiʻi is hosting a community meeting Wednesday on Kauaʻi to discuss a proposed solar farm. Hawaii Public Radio.
