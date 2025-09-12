Hawaii Supreme Court rules Green overstepped authority in original housing proclamation, new task force tackles slow permitting process, Honolulu council mulls aid for residents displaced by affordable housing projects, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Kauai Now.
State task force tackles slow Hawaii building permit process. A task force recently created by Hawaii’s Legislature has begun to work on “simplifying” the building permit process statewide in an effort to unleash more construction and economic development. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi gas prices hold steady as inflation shifts. The statewide average for regular unleaded is $4.47. That is the same as last week and 17 cents less than one year ago. KHON2.
Hawaiʻi's dairy industry aims to expand. For the past six years, Oʻahu consumers have not been able to buy fresh locally produced milk. It's only been available on Hawaiʻi Island, where Cloverleaf Dairy in Kohala is the last remaining dairy farm in the state. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Council wants city help for displaced tenants. The Honolulu City Council is pushing for a city program to assist Oahu residents displaced by the future construction of city-funded affordable housing projects. Star-Advertiser.
HART sets its sights on the next two Skyline stations in Kalihi. As the city gets ready to open the second segment of the Skyline rail project next month, the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) is getting input for stations in the next segment down Dillingham Boulevard. Hawaii News Now.
State House committee looks to improve Honolulu’s response to emergency situations. Better communication. More training. Even using artificial intelligence. Those were just some of the improvements that officials with Honolulu’s emergency management team mentioned as ways to help Oahu deal with emergencies. KHON2.
Has City Homeless Services Program Lost Its Way? Audit Will Check. The program has strayed from its emphasis on social work, according to people who value the program but call it ineffective. Civil Beat.
Team Hickam invites public for Wings of Aloha open house. The public will get a chance to tour military aircraft and equipment, check out interactive booths and learn about careers in aviation at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam this Saturday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hawaii News Now.
Eviction order at McCully massage parlor leads to illegal game room bust. Deputy sheriffs with the Department of Law Enforcement served an eviction order at a massage parlor in Pawaa Thursday, only to discover it was actually an illegal game room. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
DAGS creates new district office, hires new program manager. Kailua-Kona civil engineer Ramzi Mansour is stepping into the role of program manager at the recently formed West Hawaiʻi District Office for the Department of Accounting and General Services. (DAGS). Big Island Now.
Council to consider revised pedestrian conduct bill following mayoral veto. The Hawaii County Council is set to revisit legislation regulating pedestrian behavior near roadways, following Mayor Kimo Alameda’s recent veto of a similar measure. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Construction Update. The national park Service recently reported that Phase One of the Disaster Recovery construction projects resulting from the 2018 Kīlauea eruption and summit collapse is almost complete. Big Island Video News.
This street medicine program lends a helping hand to Hawaiʻi Island's homeless population. It’s been about eight years since the Hawaiʻi Island Community Health Center started doing street medicine, but it wasn't until 2023 that it became a full-time program. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawai‘i Island Republicans to hold vigils in remembrance of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The West Hawai‘i Republican Party is planning vigils around the island over the weekend in the wake of the shooting death in Utah on Wednesday of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Big Island Now.
Maui
Hawaiʻi Supreme Court reaffirms water advocates' rights to challenge stream water diversion permits. The Hawaiʻi Supreme Court has ruled that the Sierra Club of Hawaiʻi was improperly denied the ability to contest one-year revocable permits that allow the diversion of millions of gallons of water from east Maui streams. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui Now.
Maui police launch internal investigation into social media comments. The Maui Police Department reports it is aware of an incident involving a department member who allegedly posted inappropriate comments on social media. Maui Now.
3 Maui projects, 2 on Molokai get funding from Hawaii Tourism Authority. A restoration project at the Haleakalā Visitor Center on Maui is among 26 projects across Hawaii that are being supported by funding from the Hawaii Tourism Authority. Maui News.
Backup wells to help in drought; Stage 1 restrictions continue. The Maui County Department of Water Supply is beginning to use a couple of backup wells to provide potable water for Upcountry residents as a drought continues across the county. Maui News. Maui Now.
Maui Humane Society announces leadership transition. Lisa Labrecque has resigned as the chief executive officer for Maui Humane Society, which runs the island’s only open-admission shelter and cares for more than 4,900 animals a year. Maui News.
Kauai
U.S. Fish and Wildlife seeks feedback on long-term conservation plan for Kauaʻi. The draft Habitat Conservation Plan and Environmental Impact Statement, developed by the Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative, was published in the Federal Register on Aug. 22, beginning a 60-day public comment period. Kauai Now.
Hawaiʻi medical school's Kauaʻi program aims to combat physician shortage on the island. The Kauaʻi Medical Training Track at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine welcomed its fourth cohort of students into its program, which aims to improve healthcare in Kauaʻi's rural areas while also training future physicians. Hawaii Public Radio.
Fixing Up Homes From Kauaʻi’s Plantation Past Could Ease Local Housing Woes. The county was able to help cut development costs by changing its zoning and subdivision codes. Civil Beat.
