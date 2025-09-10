New visa fee could further crimp tourism, restauranteurs eye coming $16 minimum wage, study disputes usefulness of genki balls, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

KITV4.
Hawaii restaurants struggling as 2026 minimum wage hike approaches. Owners said the raise in minimum wage to $16 at the start of 2026 means customers might see some changes. KHON2.
Hawaiʻi Loves ‘Genki Balls’ To Clean Water. New Studies Say They Don’t Work. A new two-year research project found the balls not only were ineffective, they might make water quality worse. Supporters of the effort don’t believe it. Civil Beat.
Trump’s Reversal Of EV Policies Will Affect The Road To Clean Electricity. Hitting the brakes on electric vehicles will mean less progress in reducing transportation emissions and less strategic U.S. leadership in a key technology. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi works to restore solar program for low-income households. Hawaiʻi was awarded about $62 million from the U.S Environmental Protection Agency through the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act for the Solar for All program. But in August, the HGIA received a termination letter of the grant from the EPA. Hawaii Public Radio.
Weakened Kiko produces possible dangerous rip currents and high surf. Swells that were generated by Kiko are gradually building from east to west across waters around the islands. This surf is forecast to peak tonight through Wednesday with the potential to produce dangerous surf and rip currents. KITV4.
Oahu
Homeless camps, crime prompted Kailua Beach Park nightly closures. Illegal homeless encampments, vandalism and reports of violent threats to visitors and nearby residents at Kailua Beach Park led to the three-month pilot program that began Friday, imposing nighttime closure hours from midnight to 4 a.m. at the city-owned park, Honolulu officials say. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu clears Piʻikoi Street homeless encampment in early morning operation. Honolulu city crews and police cleared a homeless encampment along Piʻikoi Street early Tuesday morning, removing tents, shopping carts and other personal items from the sidewalks. KITV4.
Honolulu Immigrant Tracked Via Money Transfers Sentenced, Turned Over To ICE. The Mexican citizen had pleaded guilty and was convicted of illegally reentering the United States. Civil Beat.
2 Navy workers face October trial over Red Hill fuel spill. Two U.S. Navy civilian employees accused by federal prosecutors of doctoring documents and lying to cover up the severity of a May 6, 2021, jet fuel spill at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility are scheduled to stand trial next month. Star-Advertiser.
HPD makes step to be more transparent to the public. The Honolulu Police Department has introduced a new online page for its Public Affairs Office. KHON2.
Oʻahu schools recognized for student success beyond academics. This year, Moanalua, Kaimuki, and Āliamanu middle schools were all recognized by the Association for Middle Level Education, putting them among 24 schools across the country that were given this title for 2025. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Blue Hawaiian’s request to fly lower generates blowback. Big Island locations where Blue Hawaiian is requesting permission to fly as low as 700 feet above ground include: Waikoloa Heliport to Kilauea summit; Kulani Cone to Eucalyptus Tree area; Makuu Point to Kilauea’s Pu‘u ‘O‘o vent; Hilo International Airport, shoreline to Cape Kumukahi, shoreline to Kalapana to Pu‘u ‘O‘o vent; Hilo International Airport, shoreline to Pololu Valley; Waimanu Valley to Waimea; and Honokane Nui or Pololu Valley to either Water Tank or Riders areas. Tribune-Herald.
County moves forward with Four Mile Creek Bridge replacement. The County of Hawaii Department of Public Works is moving forward with plans to replace the aging Four Mile Creek Bridge in Hilo, aiming to improve traffic flow, safety and pedestrian access along Kilauea Avenue and Haihai Street. Tribune-Herald.
Councilwoman Kierkiewicz invites community to presentation on revitalizing downtown Pahoa. The Office of Councilwoman Ashley Kierkiewicz is inviting the community to attend a presentation on new draft legislation aimed at creating economic opportunities and revitalizing Downtown Pahoa. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Hawaii police officer whose K-9 died now on regular patrol, under criminal investigation. Police dog Archer, a drug sniffing K-9, reportedly died after being left in a squad car for an “unacceptable period of time.” Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Residential project leases coming to more than 1,100 DHHL beneficiaries on Maui. The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands conducted an orientation Saturday for beneficiaries on the Maui residential waitlist interested in the upcoming award of more than 1,100 residential project leases on the Valley Isle. Maui Now.
New Maui recycling facility seeks to keep green waste out of the landfill and make it usable. A new green waste recycling facility is now open on Maui. Hawai’i Organics Compost in Waikapū is the largest operation of its kind on the island. Hawaii Public Radio.
21st annual Lahaina Town Cleanup returns Sept. 27. In an effort to preserve Maui’s coastline and unite the community for a cleaner coastline, volunteers including students, families, divers, community members and guests have gathered for the Lahaina Town Cleanup for more than 20 years. Maui News.
Senate Ways and Means Committee visits Lānaʻi for updates on local sustainability. The Senate Ways and Means Committee arrived on Lānaʻi to receive updates on economic development and sustainability efforts from the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism and the Agribusiness Development Corporation. Maui Now.
Kauai
Researchers rediscover 2 native Hawaiian land snails on Kaua‘i last seen nearly a century ago. Researchers from Bishop Museum, along with partners from the Kauaʻi Forest Bird Recovery Project, found live specimens of Godwinia caperata (described in 1852) and Hiona exaequata (described in 1846) on Kauaʻi during recent biodiversity surveys. Kauai Now.
Live mongoose found and captured on Kauaʻi. A live mongoose has been captured on Kauaʻi, where the invasive species does not have an established population. Kauai Now.
Kauaʻi sets new standard with wildfire mitigation ordinance. On Sept. 8, Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami signed into law Bill 2961, an ordinance passed unanimously by the Kauaʻi County Council to advance wildfire mitigation in West Kauaʻi’s plantation camp districts. Kauai Now.
