Hawaii issues own vaccine guidance ahead of federal plans, Kaiser Permanente workers mull strike, Hawaii County unveils vacation rental study, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaiʻi Supreme Court: OHA Trustees Bound By State Ethics Code. The court also upheld dozens of charges against former Trustee Rowena Akana. Civil Beat.
Erosion of democratic norms focus of state Senate committee informational briefing. Committee members will receive an informational briefing beginning at 10 a.m. on Sept. 18 from Colin Moore, a University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization professor. Big Island Now.
Kaiser Permanente hospital workers in Hawaiʻi vote on strike authorization. More than 1,900 Kaiser Permanente hospital workers in Hawai‘i have begun casting ballots in a strike authorization vote this week, while tensions rise over ongoing contract negotiations. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Here's what you need to know about a new fee on your HECO bill. A small portion of Hawaiian Electric customers' bills will now be put in a new state trust fund to pay developers of future renewable energy projects. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi High School Seniors Could Face Major Spike In Graduation Costs. A proposal from the state education department would raise the maximum cost for caps and gowns from $25 to $125. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu Overtime Pumps Up Pensions, Costs Taxpayers Hundreds Of Millions. Public pension spiking fueled by Honolulu employee overtime has cost taxpayers a quarter of a billion dollars over the last seven years, based on department-by-department data the county provided. Civil Beat. KITV4.
City sells $217M in bonds to upgrade wastewater system. The city asserts bond proceeds will finance the costs of certain improvements, including design and construction of projects that rehabilitate Oahu’s existing wastewater system, expand system capacity and upgrade treatment processes. Star-Advertiser.
HPD moves forward with plans for school resource officers at three high school campuses. Honolulu’s interim police chief, Rade Vanic, wants to start a pilot program that would result in law enforcement officers being on campus in some schools. Hawaii News Now.
How Chaminade and HPU are handling the latest federal DOE cuts. Administrators are still trying to get their arms around the impact of losing what’s known as Title III grants, which is federal money set aside for minority serving institutions like UH, Chaminade University and Hawaiʻi Pacific University. Hawaii Public Radio.
Living in Hawaiʻi just got even pricier: 3 new reports. To live comfortably in 2025, a Honolulu household needs between $225,751 and $280,000 a year, respectively. That amount covers basic needs, discretionary spending, long-term savings and taxes. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
STVRs study unveiled: Report to County Council highlights economic, social impacts. A new study commissioned by the Hawaii County Council is shedding light on the substantial economic and social impact of short-term vacation rentals across Hawaii Island. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Council mulls another pedestrian safety bill. Bill 82, which passed out of the council’s Policy Committee on Public Works and Mass Transit with a 7-0 vote, will now be considered by the full council. It serves as a follow-up to a previously vetoed measure, offering revisions in response to legal concerns. Tribune-Herald.
High bacteria count notification issued for Lehia Beach Park in Leleiwi. Hawai‘i Department of Health is retesting waters at Lehia Beach Park in Hilo’s Leleiwi community, located on the easternmost edge of the East Hawai‘i town, after bacteria levels of 288 per 100 mL were detected during recent routine beach monitoring. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui County mulls buying water system amid drought. Maui County is open to acquiring water system infrastructure from a company that can’t meet demand amid a historic drought, though it’s unclear how such an acquisition might help affected customers suing the system’s owner. Star-Advertiser.
State hopes change in course will salvage Sentry golf tournament on Maui. State officials say they still hope to have the Sentry golf tournament played in Hawaii after the PGA said it could not be played at the Kapalua course that has hosted it for years. Hawaii News Now.
Open house for temporary disposal site restoration plan Sept. 20. There will be an open house regarding plans for the temporary wildfire debris storage site at Olowalu from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 20 at the Lahaina Resource Center. Maui News.
Maui Council green-lights fast-track affordable housing at Kahului Civic Center site. Located on 3.4 acres of state land at 153 West Kaʻahumanu Ave., the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corp. project, developed by EAH Housing, will feature two six-story buildings with 303 residential units and 298 parking stalls. Maui Now.
Poor Protection Of Molokaʻi From Invasive Beetles Called An Emergency. The loss of plants to invasive species would threaten the island’s food security and calls for more serious action. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Kaua’i County holding series of community meetings about future of island’s water. The sessions come after a recently completed Water Systems Investment Plan – a comprehensive island-wide water system study aimed at improving Kauaʻi’s water infrastructure. Kauai Now.
KIUC warns of false claims by solar PV companies on island. The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative said it has received reports from members saying that solar PV and battery system salespersons have provided them with inaccurate or incomplete information on how solar installations interact with KIUC’s electric grid, rates and programs. Star-Advertiser.
