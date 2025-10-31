State to dole out $250 to each SNAP recipient, federal judge in Hawaii rules on abortion drug, two dead in Ewa Beach care home fire, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Maui News. Maui Now.
Federal Judge In Hawaiʻi Rules FDA Violated Law With Abortion Pill Restrictions. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration violated the law by imposing restrictions on accessing mifepristone, a medication for abortions and miscarriage management, a federal judge in Hawai‘i ruled Thursday. Associated Press.
Disgraced Cops And Ex-Felons Are Among Hawaiʻi’s Licensed Security Guards. The state board that licenses private security guards has broad authority to certify people who apply, even if their personal history raises red flags. Civil Beat.
A Revolving Door For Mentally Ill? Lawmakers Question Diversion Program. Lawmakers are expressing concern that a law meant to keep people with mental illness accused of minor crimes from languishing in jail is instead trapping some people in a revolving door at the Hawaiʻi State Hospital without meaningful treatment. Civil Beat.
Kamehameha Ending Scholarships For Students Attending Other Schools. The Kipona Scholarship is Kamehameha’s third-largest external financial aid program. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii’s aiports avoid delays seen on mainland — so far. Despite the ongoing federal government shutdown and nationwide staffing shortages, Hawaii airports have so far managed to avoid significant delays, according to Shelly Kunishige from the Hawaii Department of Transportation. Tribune-Herald.
Visitor arrivals to Hawaii still softening. Visitor arrivals to Hawaii declined in September, but higher daily spending helped bolster tourism revenue — though inflation and rising operational costs cut into the increases. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Ewa Beach care home fire leaves 2 dead, 1 seriously injured. A 93-year-old woman was killed in an Ewa Beach adult care home fire Wednesday night, and a 32-year-old woman who lived behind the home died Thursday at Straub Medical Center. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Registration for Foodbank’s Waipio distribution event quickly hits full capacity. The event, for federal workers and food stamp recipients affected by the U.S. government shutdown, was announced around midday Thursday but, at about 4 p.m., Foodbank officials said registration was closed. Star-Advertiser.
Law enforcement operation recovers 10 runaway teens on Oʻahu. Ten runaway youth between the ages of 13 and 18 years old were recovered on Oʻahu through a multi-law enforcement agency operation, local enforcement said. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Kona Airport shut down for hours to address runway repairs. Travelers faced delays Thursday at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport, which closed for about seven hours to complete repairs to its sole runway. Star-Advertiser.
Enrollment up nearly 9% at Hawaii Community College. Hawaii Community College had one of the largest enrollment increases in the University of Hawaii system this fall, rising 8.7% to 2,489 students — its highest headcount in years and a strong sign of renewed momentum. Tribune-Herald.
Waimea District Park Playground Closed, Temporarily. The repairs to the playground equipment are expected to be completed by November 8, depending on weather conditions and other factors. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Maui Planning Commission defers consideration of larger ʻohana homes to build housing inventory. The Maui Planning Commission deferred consideration Tuesday of a draft bill to increase the allowable size of accessory dwelling units, also known as ʻohana homes, on smaller lots, a move intended to help address Maui County’s critical housing shortage. Maui Now.
Four Seasons wins SMA permit after Maui Planning Commission backs off property-wide water monitoring. The Maui Planning Commission voted 5-1 Tuesday to grant a special management area use permit for the Four Seasons Resort Wailea’s $16.3 million project to make exterior renovations, including new swimming pools. Maui Now.
Lanai bowling alley saga shines light on county’s cumbersome parking mandates. Maui County lawmakers have approved a bill that clears the way for a new four-lane bowling facility in the heart of the island’s “downtown” area. Maui News.
Aloha Pickleball holds groundbreaking for new 18-court complex in Kīhei. After five years of dreaming, planning and perseverance, Aloha Pickleball held its groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for its new, state-of-the-art pickleball complex in Kīhei. Maui Now.
Community reports essential as little fire ant detections increase on Maui. With 75% of detections coming from residents, community engagement continues to be the key to protection. Maui News.
Kauai
Kaua‘i County adopts first-ever framework to guide disaster. Kaua‘i County and University of Hawai‘i Sea Grant College Program, also known as Hawai‘i Sea Grant, have developed a framework aimed at helping Kauaʻi’s communities prepare more effectively and, in turn, better support recovery following natural disasters. Kauai Now.
First infant, toddler center opens. The opening expands CFS’s capacity to serve more of Kauai’s youngest keiki and their families through Early Head Start services in a dedicated, center-based setting. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
