Army stages multinational exercise amid land negotiations, Honolulu fires building permit worker for expediting certain applications, Hawaii County Council set to delay vacation rental regs, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Turnout Is Up. People Like It. But Voting By Mail Is Under Attack In Hawaiʻi. The state Elections Commission has asked the Legislature to revert to in-person, same-day voting. But experts say voting by mail is safe and popular. Civil Beat.
Construction industry looks to younger generations to keep building Hawaiʻi . A recent UHERO report said ongoing construction of the Skyline rail project, the Aloha Stadium redevelopment, and rebuilding on Maui will sustain nearly 40,000 construction jobs through the end of this decade. But the median age of a construction worker in Hawaiʻi is 44, two years older than the national median of 42. Hawaii Public Radio.
UH study: 19-year life expectancy gap among major ethnic groups in Hawaiʻi. The updated analysis — published in the Hawaiʻi Journal of Health and Social Welfare — shows that while the state continues to rank among the nation’s healthiest, Native Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders continue to face the greatest disparities. Kauai Now.
Hawaii response a ‘lifeline’ for SNAP benefit recipients. Local efforts to help the 161,400 low-income Hawaii residents facing elimination of federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — or SNAP — benefits and others affected by the federal government shutdown will keep an already bad economic situation from getting worse for the state, according to the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization. Star-Advertiser.
Change in collecting tourism data disrupts trends. As Hawaii marks the 75th anniversary of its in-flight visitor survey — a cornerstone of tourism data collection — state officials are grappling with an eight-month disruption in tracking visitor trends. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu Fired Building Permit Worker Who Cut Through Delays For A Few People. The city accused a plans examiner of preferential treatment.From 2019 to 2022, building plans examiner Kim Kehrwieder helped certain applicants on dozens, if not hundreds, of occasions, plucking them out of the queue and sparing them costly, monthslong delays, a city investigation found. Civil Beat.
TheBus gives final contract offer to Local 996. The proposal, delivered late Friday, includes a 16% pay increase over four years — a 4% raise each year — along with 100% employer-paid medical coverage for active employees, retirees, and their families, and full employer contributions to pension funds. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
North Shore eyeing shuttle service to solve traffic woes. House Majority Leader Sean Quinlan (D, Waialua-Haleiwa-Punaluu) has secured $4.7 million to help untangle traffic snarls on Oahu’s North Shore and is negotiating to purchase seven acres from Dole Food Co. — an integral step in starting a shuttle system aimed at easing traffic. Star-Advertiser.
Condemned house lots recycled in Kuliouou. The board of the state’s Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. in July approved spending $500,000 appropriated by the Legislature in 2024 on “Band-Aid” repaving of a dilapidated road fronting 17 vacant lots where the state previously purchased and demolished damaged homes built by a private developer for a predecessor agency as part of a larger subdivision. Star-Advertiser.
Punahou Square Park Has Seen Better Days. A dog park is being added to the small park while other parts of it remain neglected. Civil Beat.
Sewer installation begins for Kailua Ocean Safety facility. City crews are starting sewer connection work next week for the new Honolulu Ocean Safety Department facility in Kailua. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Council likely to push back implementation of STVR law to July 2026. Hawaii County’s law regulating short-term vacation rentals — those lasting fewer than 180 consecutive days — could be pushed back to take effect July 1, 2026, under a proposal the County Council will discuss Tuesday. Tribune-Herald.
Big Isle lawmakers provide update on road projects. State and county transportation officials joined local lawmakers last week to share updates and hear community concerns about ongoing and future projects in Puna and across Hawaii Island. Tribune-Herald.
Iconic Ali‘i Drive in Kona changed forever after loss of 80-foot tree. The landscape of historic Ali‘i Drive in Kailua-Kona is forever changed as the more than 100-year-old Moreton Bay Fig tree with branches that arched over the roadway was cut down, going from its majestic 80 feet high to a 20-foot trunk. Big Island Now.
Maui
Drought leaves extreme low flows in East Maui streams; debate sparked over emergency easing of stream flow standards. The Oct. 28 briefing for members of the Hawaiʻi Commission on Water Resource Management raised urgent concerns about the source of East Maui’s and — by extension — Upcountry’s drinking water supply, prompting state water officials to consider revising in-stream flow standards as an emergency measure. Maui Now.
Maui County plans more wells, system upgrades to meet Upcountry’s water issues, growing demand. As the need for water continues to outpace supply, especially in Upcountry, Maui County is trying to find new sources and solutions that aren’t dependent on rain. They include buying and drilling new wells, upgrading key treatment plants and potentially connecting to the Central Maui system so water can be pumped Upcountry in times of short supply. Maui Now.
As residents brace for changes to SNAP, Maui farmers worry about the impacts. Pono Grown Farm produces a diverse variety of vegetables, fruit and honey on about 13 acres in Makawao, using regenerative and organic methods, with a focus on youth and community agricultural education. Hawaii Public Radio.
Online survey seeks public input on urban forest management plan. Maui County officials are seeking input on a new urban forest management plan that aims to cultivate communities where trees provide food, cultural resources, shade, aquifer recharge, climate resilience and other benefits on the island of Maui. Maui News.
Hawaiʻi Needs More Firebreaks. Maui Is Making It Happen. A new horseshoe-shaped road around Lahainaluna High School is intended to slow the spread of wildfires and give firefighters better access to the area so they can more easily battle the flames. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Kalāheo Dental Group’s annual Halloween Candy Buyback supports Operation Shoebox. For the past 10 years, the team at Kalāheo Dental Group on Kauaʻi’s west side has turned the post-Halloween sugar rush into something truly sweet: their annual Halloween Candy BuyBack event, which supports U.S. troops overseas. Kauai Now.
Life of a beloved kumu hula celebrated on Kauai in a fond farewell. Hula, memories and aloha filled the Kilohana Plantation grounds Saturday as hundreds turned out to honor the life of Jonelle Marie Leināʻala Pavao-Jardin. She died on Oct. 4 at the age of 51 after a 15-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Hawaii News Now.
