Appetite returns for green sea turtles following recovery from extinction, officials seek to build Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea decommissioned telescope site, HART wants to become permanent agency, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

DOE’s Top Leader Could Get Big Pay Raise. Superintendent Keith Hayashi’s salary could increase 60% by 2029 under a new contract up for approval Wednesday. Civil Beat.
Recorded call reveals alleged threat to arrest deputy sheriff in ‘political push’. Wayne Ibarra is being sued by multiple deputies who accuse him and the Department of Law Enforcement’s former director, Jordan Lowe, of abuse of power. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii residents face steep Obamacare premium increases amid subsidy uncertainty. The premium increases are affecting roughly 25,000 people in Hawaii as open enrollment begins, with costs rising 10-12 percent. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi food distribution events ramp up while residents await delayed SNAP funds. The Trump administration says it will restart SNAP food benefits, but will pay out only half the amount people normally get — and there could be lengthy delays. Hawaii Public Radio.
Demand is growing in Hawaii for food, financial assistance. A state program to use $100 million in federal funds to help island families with housing and utility assistance resulted in over 9,000 requests for applications and information while library supporters donated canned goods and nonperishable food in response to the ongoing closure of the federal government and reduction in federal SNAP benefits. Star-Advertiser.
Libraries accept food donations in response to SNAP disruptions, federal shutdown. The state of Hawaiʻi has launched the Kōkua Food Drive, a weeklong food collection campaign that began Monday in partnership with the Hawaiʻi State Public Library System to support food banks across the islands. Maui Now. KITV4.
Aloha United Way responds as calls to 211 skyrocket following Hawaiʻi Relief Program updates. 211 normally handles about 150 calls a day, but that number skyrocketed to over 850 contacts (calls, texts and chats) in one day from residents looking for resources and information. Maui Now.
Office of Hawaiian Affairs to vote on $6.1 million relief plan due to federal government shutdown. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees will meet Thursday in Hilo to vote on a proposal to distribute more than $6.1 million in emergency aid to Native Hawaiian beneficiaries affected by the ongoing federal government shutdown and by delayed Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Big Island Now.
Hawaii’s pineapple shortage could soon be over. Distributors and stores said the shortage has lasted months, but growers say that will soon change. KHON2.
UH law school brings recruitment events to neighbor islands. The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law is taking its admissions outreach to Maui, Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island in November. Maui Now.
Oahu
HART looks to extend its life beyond 2031 sunset date. Options to turn the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation into a permanent agency, and potentially expand its mission to construct things other than the city’s more than $10 billion Skyline project, appear to be coming down the tracks. Star-Advertiser.
$62M project expands affordable housing for seniors. EAH Housing, a nonprofit developer and property manager, has redeveloped the former ‘Aiea Sugar Mill site into Aloha Ia Halewiliko — a 140-unit community for residents 62 and older. Star-Advertiser.
Trial is rescheduled in fatal hit-and-run of McKinley student. The family of Sara Yara, the 16-year-old killed in a crosswalk by a hit-and-run driver, expected Mitchel Miyashiro to plead guilty to first-degree negligent homicide at his change-of-plea hearing Monday. Instead, Miyashiro apparently changed his mind and asked for a new trial date. Star-Advertiser.
Medical Examiner identifies 2 women killed in Ewa Beach fire. The two women killed Wednesday in an Ewa Beach care home fire have been identified as Kimiko Takamiya, 93, and Rizza Lee Souther, 32. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Thirty Meter Telescope Planners Consider Other Sites On Mauna Kea. Gov. Josh Green and the entire Hawaiʻi congressional delegation signed a letter last month promising to work with state officials to establish a permitting process for construction on the sites of decommissioned telescopes on Mauna Kea. Civil Beat.
Immigration enforcement impacting production at some small Kona coffee farms. As the coffee harvesting season comes to a close, some small Kona farmers say they have experienced an impact to their farm production due to fear and concern stemming from reported arrests of immigrant workers on the Big Island. Big Island Now.
Bill addresses requirements for Civil Defense chief. The Hawaii County Council’s Governmental Operations and External Affairs Committee today will discuss Bill 89, which proposes changes to the County Code regarding the appointment of the Civil Defense administrator. Tribune-Herald.
Hilo Benioff Medical Center improves records access for patients. Hilo Benioff Medical Center on Nov. 1 launched its new digital system for managing medical records, appointments, prescriptions and payments, and hospital officials are urging the community to prepare for the change. Tribune-Herald.
New Women's Court on Hawaiʻi Island seeks to provide tools to heal and rebuild. In Kona, Drug Court has already proven to be overwhelmingly successful and many of the practices that guided that program are now being extended to the newly formed Women’s Court on the island as well. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
Maui Council Looks To Fill Vacant Seat As Emotional Debate Begins. Members of the public and the council will have until Monday to nominate individuals to be considered for the seat previously held by the late Tasha Kama. Civil Beat. Maui News.
Bill 9’s first reading to be scheduled after council fills vacancy. Maui County Council Chair Alice L. Lee announced that first reading of the bill to phase out transient vacation rentals in Apartment Districts will be scheduled for a council meeting hopefully in December while the council turns its attention to filling the vacancy created by the passing of Council Member Tasha Kama. Maui Now.
Kauai
Tyler Saito is new County Attorney. Saito succeeds Matthew Bracken, who is moving from more than a decade of county service to join the Kauai office of McCorriston Miller Mukai MacKinnon, LLP. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
