Flight reductions coming to HNL, election commission votes to end vote by mail, ICE arrests 44 on Kauai, school chief gets huge raise, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaiʻi Schools Chief Gets $45,000 Raise As His 4-Year Contract Is Renewed. DOE Superintendent Keith Hayashi also could see his salary rise up to $400,900 by the end of the decade if he continues to get good performance reviews. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Hawaii elections commission calls for end to mail-in voting. The state elections commission has voted to ask the legislature to ban mail-in and early voting and return to traditional in-person voting on Election Day. Hawaii News Now.
OHA Chief Executive Sues Trustees For Retaliation, Damage To Reputation. Stacy Ferreira, who has been on leave from her position as the chief executive of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs since late September, alleged in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that Board Chairman Kai Kahele retaliated against her for reporting misconduct during the office’s budget sessions earlier this year and “orchestrated” her removal from office. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii House leaders won’t investigate bribery scandal citing federal case. Circulating petition asks lawmakers to investigate one of their own. It's been a little more than a week since a petition was circulated to put pressure on state lawmakers to investigate one of their own. It stems from a public corruption case that sent two lawmakers to jail: Sen. J. Kalani English and Rep. Ty Cullen. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
Ban on e-bikes at Hawaii's public schools. New regulations announced for electric bicycles on school campuses, properties statewide. Hawai‘i Department of Education — effective immediately — implemented new regulations governing the use of electric bicycles, more commonly known as e-bikes, on all department campuses throughout the islands. Big Island Now. KITV4.
Green wants $10B in Hawaii benefits for future Army use of state lands. Gov. Josh Green is proposing a $10 billion deal for future use of state land by the Army for training if the federal government pursues condemnation for such use. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now.
Hawaiian Airlines Changes Surfboard Policy After PR Wipeout. Travelers can now carry 10-foot, 5-inch surfboard bags on Hawaiian and Alaska Airlines flights. Civil Beat.
Honolulu-bound UPS plane crash kills 12; ‘black boxes’ found. U.S. federal safety investigators have located the “black box” recorders from the wreckage of a Hawaii-bound UPS cargo plane that crashed in flames on takeoff from the airport at Louisville, Kentucky, killing at least 12 people, officials said. Reuters.
Oahu
Queen Emma Land Co. Wants Former Tenant To Tear Down Historic Building. The controversy over the downtown Honolulu building pits one of Hawaiʻi’s oldest real estate services companies against an aliʻi trust established by Queen Emma to benefit her hospital. Civil Beat.
HPD shoots, kills ‘aggressive’ dog; 1 officer injured. Loved ones gathered in the Iwilei area to say goodbye to a beloved pet that was shot and killed by a Honolulu police officer. KHON2.
Filmmaker, caregiver in Hawaii facing deportation to Brazil. A filmmaker from Brazil allegedly living in the U.S. illegally for more than 25 years was arrested by federal agents in Hawaii and is facing deportation after he failed to appear before an immigration judge in August. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Legal wrangling continues in fatal dog attack case. A West Hawaii couple facing petty misdemeanor charges for a fatal dog mauling that occurred more than two years ago in Ocean View has filed separate motions to dismiss their cases in Kona District Court. Tribune-Herald.
Lead contamination found in Hawaii school water. Education officials are investigating lead contamination at Waiakea Intermediate School on the Big Island. Drinking fountains have been shut down after the kitchen water tested above federal limits. KHON2.
Maui
Wildfire Risk Reduction Project set to start Nov. 12 off Waiʻale Road in Wailuku. The County’s Maui Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with County staff and contracted partners, will begin removing hazardous wildfire risks from County-owned parcels near a public school and a church in Wailuku on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Maui Now.
Complaints of living conditions at Maui public housing facility. Chantia Kaulia lives at Kahekili Terrace in Wailuku. Her life improved dramatically when she moved in about two years ago. But her gratitude has now turned into frustration. Hawaii News Now.
Over 130 health care professionals convene for Maui County Healthcare Stakeholders’ Summit. Health care professionals, administrators, educators, government leaders and nonprofit directors from Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi gathered for a daylong meeting aimed at building bridges and finding solutions to Maui County’s health care woes. Maui Now.
Kauai
44 people arrested in immigration raids on Kauai. Federal agents have arrested 44 people on Kauai for allegedly violating U.S. immigration law, including two “suspected associates” of the Venezuelan criminal gang Tren de Aragua, after serving warrants at six homes and one business, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Star-Advertiser. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Kauaʻi County Council approves taxi fare increase to support local drivers. The Kaua‘i County Council has approved an ordinance to raise taxi rates across the Garden Isle, marking the first major fare adjustment in years for local drivers. Kauai Now.
Surfer suffers leg injuries after being bitten by shark at Hanalei Bay. Kauai’s Hanalei Bay is closed until further notice after a surfer was bitten by a shark — leaving him with multiple leg injuries. KHON2.
