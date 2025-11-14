Russian spy ship spotted off Hawaii, Green names military land advisory panel, Mauna Kea Thirty Meter Telescope plan draws public opposition, Seaglider completes feasibility study, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now.
Hawaiʻi Governor Names Advisory Panel For Military Land Negotiations. Gov. Josh Green announced a 10-member advisory committee composed mostly of Native Hawaiians to weigh in on land lease negotiations with the U.S. military Thursday, hours before Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustees voted to take a more aggressive approach to inserting the organization into the process. Civil Beat. Big Island Now. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Lawmakers, advocates defend mail-in voting. State lawmakers and voting-rights advocates gathered at the state Capitol on Thursday to oppose a recent recommendation from the Hawaii Elections Commission to eliminate universal mail-in voting and return to single-day, in-person elections. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. KHON2.
Commission wants more candidates to request public funds for their campaigns. Candidates running for office across Hawaiʻi are requesting less public funding for their campaigns, the state Campaign Spending Commission says. Hawaii Public Radio.
Environmental law firm says recent BLNR decisions may not be legally valid. An environmental law firm contends that recent decisions made by the state Board of Land and Natural Resources may not be legally valid for lack of a certain kind of member. Hawaii News Now.
New interisland transportation service is one step closer to coming to fruition. REGENT, the developer of electric Seaglider vessels, just completed a feasibility study to see how ready Hawaii’s infrastructure is for this type of transportation. Hawaii News Now.
Federal corruption inquiry still going following 3 convictions. The acting U.S. Attorney for Hawaii told the state House speaker that a public corruption probe that convicted two state legislators and a Maui County official for bribery remains “active” and that any parallel state probe could interfere — also clarifying that a bribery offense referred to in court documents did not involve an “influential state legislator” mentioned elsewhere in court filings. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Elderly Honolulu Architect Convicted For Attempted $20 Bribe. 92-year-old architect Kiyoshi Toi, who tried to slip a Honolulu permit worker a $20 bill, has been convicted of bribery of a public servant and now faces potential prison time. Civil Beat.
Honolulu’s Crackdown Traps Homeless In Loop Of Citations. Ticketing of Honolulu’s homeless population ballooned after the mayor pledged to get 1,000 people off the street in a year, but the effort tends to involve familiar faces. Civil Beat.
Honolulu’s speed enforcement cameras off to slow start with zero citations. Hawaii’s new speed enforcement camera system has issued zero speeding citations in its first 12 days of operation at 10 intersections, despite state officials issuing half a million warnings over the prior seven months. A computer programming glitch has prevented citations from being processed, according to state officials. Hawaii News Now.
Multinational exercise prepares soldiers for high-tech warfare. The 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks is in the closing stages of its annual Hawaii rotation of its Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center training as it puts one of the Army’s first “mobile brigades” to the test. Star-Advertiser.
UH wants $5M in taxpayer funds to recruit, retain college athletes. In a public meeting with state legislators on Wednesday, University of Hawaiʻi officials said the school will ask for $5 million from the state to pay potential students to play at the university. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kailua roundabout project completed at last. It took three years and cost an estimated $11 million due to numerous hurdles and delays. Star-Advertiser.
Waipahu Intermediate to close Friday due to 8-inch water main break. The break was reported at around 6 p.m. Thursday on Waikele Road fronting Waipahu Intermediate School, and Board of Water Supply crews are working to repair it. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Green’s TMT letter draws strong opposition at Maunakea authority meeting. The Maunakea Stewardship and Oversight Authority took no vote Thursday but heard hours of testimony sparked by Gov. Josh Green’s recent letter outlining a path for permitting the Thirty Meter Telescope on a previously developed site atop Maunakea. Tribune-Herald.
Saddle Road speed limit could be lowered to 55 mph. State Sen. Lorraine Inouye, who introduced a bill that in 2017 increased the speed limit on portions of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway from 55 mph to 60 mph, said she thinks it’s time to roll the speed limit back to 55. Tribune-Herald.
Scouting America could sell Camp Honokaia. The executive board of Scouting America’s Aloha Council recently authorized staff to explore a range of options for Camp Honokaia near Honokaa, including selling it, leasing it or partnering with a third party. Tribune-Herald.
White Guava Café passes DOH inspection. The state Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch authorized the reopening of White Guava Café and issued a green “pass” placard during a follow-up inspection Thursday. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
The Fight Over The Future Of East Maui Water Returns To The State Land Board. The battle over who controls one of the island’s major water sources — a foreign company or a county board — appears headed to a contested case hearing. Civil Beat.
Biggest water users in West Maui before fire were non-owner-occupied homes, report finds. Nearly 100 applications for existing use water permits in West Maui show that single-family homes were the biggest users of water before the August 2023 wildfire, with some non-owner-occupied homes consuming even more water than ones lived in by owners, according to a report released Wednesday by state water commission staff. Maui Now.
Maui Council gives final approval for Wailuku Executive Center purchase. The Maui County Council has given final approval to public acquisition of the four-story Wailuku Executive Center for $10 million to buy and renovate the property as the new headquarters for the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney. Maui Now.
Maui County Council backs Kamehameha Schools in lawsuit. The resolution comes as Kamehameha Schools’ admissions policy favoring Native Hawaiians faces a new lawsuit from Students for Fair Admissions, a conservative group based in Arlington, Virginia, that successfully challenged affirmative action in college admissions in 2023. Maui News.
Kauai
Preparing to care for The Kauai Bus future. A new 35-foot electric bus was parked on the side of Hoolako Road on Thursday when the county, project partners and community members broke ground on the Kauai Bus Baseyard Expansion Project that is located across Hoolako Road from the Vidinha Stadium soccer fields. Garden Island. Kauai Now.
State notifies public about upcoming full closure of Wailuā River Bridge. Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation notifies the public about the planned upcoming full closure of Wailuā River Bridge over Kūhiō Highway, also known as Highway 56, between Kuamoʻo Road and North Leho Drive. The bridge will be closed from 6 to 10 a.m. Nov. 16. Kauai Now.
