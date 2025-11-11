Charger shortage stymies EV use, immigration arrests surge, Kamehameha Schools sells prime Waikiki land, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Lawmakers are urged to act on clean energy cuts. Leah Laramee, coordinator of the Hawai‘i Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission, told Sens. Karl Rhoads and Mike Gabbard at the Nov. 3 briefing that it would be incredibly helpful if more local tax credits were made available for renewable energy and climate change impact mitigation projects in the face of federal cutbacks driven by the administration of President Donald Trump. Star-Advertiser.
Profit and debt will fund $2B in Hawaiian Electric ventures. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc., which owns Hawaiian Electric Co. serving Oahu, Hawaii island, Maui, Molokai and Lanai, anticipates investing between $1.75 billion and $2.35 billion from 2026 through 2028 in capital improvement projects funded by retained profits and recently issued debt. Star-Advertiser.
State seeks applicants to Public Utilities Commission. Gov. Josh Green announced that Public Utilities Commission Chair Leodoloff “Leo” Asuncion Jr. will be leaving his post on Nov. 17. Kauai Now.
OHA: Give Native Hawaiians A ‘Meaningful Voice’ In Military Land Negotiations. The governor’s office is convening a Native Hawaiian advisory group to participate in the negotiation process, but the Office of Hawaiian Affairs is seeking a larger role. Civil Beat.
Immigration arrests surge in Hawaii as federal agents target courthouses. Public arrests and large raids documented on social media are just the tip of the iceberg, according to statistics from the Deportation Data Project. There were 153 arrests in the first half of the year, compared to only 41 in the same period last year, and already far ahead of last year’s total of 89. Hawaii News Now.
Confusion over SNAP benefits for nearly 170,000 Hawaii residents. With the back and forth over SNAP benefits, many of Hawaii's EBT recipients still don't know whether or not they'll be able to put food on the table. KITV4.
Probe urged for lawmaker in corruption case. The speaker of the state House of Representatives is asking law enforcement officials to investigate allegations that an unnamed state lawmaker accepted $35,000 in campaign contributions in January 2022 during a federal public corruption probe. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Kamehameha Schools cashes in on Waikiki hotel land. Kamehameha Schools reported selling the 10.3-acre parcel under the Royal Hawaiian Hotel in Waikiki for $510 million to Japan-based commercial real estate firm Daisho Co. The sale closed Thursday. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu City Council approves pay raise for police. On Tuesday, Nov. 4, the Honolulu City Council unanimously approved a new collective bargaining agreement that would grant officers a 27% raise through 2029. Hawaii News Now.
Community groups on the same side against Oʻahu North Shore gondola project. The Kamananui Agribusiness project wants to attract daily visitors for sight seeing and cultural education on the slopes of Mount Ka‘ala. The property was bought from the Dole Pineapple Company in 2017 and is now managed by Kaukonahua Ranch LLC, which received a conditional use permit in 2019. Hawaii Public Radio.
Ewa HOA Hawaiian flag policy sparks controversy. A policy in the Ewa by Gentry Community Association says that the current guidelines only permit the display of the American Flag, meaning all others, including the Hawaiian State flag, are not allowed. KHON2.
Increased shearwater fallout on Oahu ahead of peak season. Rescue centers are reporting unusually high numbers of disoriented native shearwaters crashing into the ground. The peak fallout season has not started yet, but experts say keeping your lights out could save lives. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Rain helps firefighters battle Mana Road blaze. Firefighters battling a wildfire that started Friday on Mana Road received an assist Sunday from Mother Nature. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Construction on the Keaʻau-Mountain View Public Library begins this week. The 13,885-square-foot Keaʻau-Mountain View Public Library is intended to replace the two public libraries serving upper Puna, which are attached to Keaʻau Middle School and Mountain View Elementary School. Big Island Now.
Lead contamination at Waiakea Intermediate raises concerns, disrupts meal preparations. Cafeteria meals for Waiakea Intermediate School students and staff are being prepared at Waiakea High School after the discovery of lead contamination in water from taps in the intermediate school’s kitchen. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Three people nominated to fill open seat on Maui County Council. The names of the three people who’ve been nominated are Virgilio “Leo” R. Agcolicol, Kelson Kauanoe Batangan and Carol Lee Kamekona. Maui News.
Maui Is Deploying Water Tanks Around The Island To Help Fight Fires. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources recently installed a 30,000-gallon storage tank and 10,000-gallon helicopter dip tank in South Maui — the first of several to be placed around the island to improve firefighting capabilities, according to Lance DeSilva, the department’s forest management supervisor on Maui. Civil Beat.
Where open land meets development, Maui residents urged to view risks like a firefighter. Wildfire experts were on Maui last month to train with local firefighters and educate community members about what it takes to battle blazes in the wildland-urban interface, which is the area where homes and open land meet. This was the case in the destructive August 2023 wildfires in Lahaina and Upcountry. Maui Now.
Marine Institute to lead Hawaiian monk seal response program on Maui. The Marine Institute at Maui Ocean Center (MOCMI) is partnering with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to strengthen efforts to protect endangered Hawaiian monk seals on Maui. Maui Now. Maui News.
Kauai
What a Kauaʻi County Councilmember witnessed at a recent immigration raid. Raids by the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations were carried out across Kauaʻi last Wednesday. County Councilmember Fern Holland was on the scene at 4 a.m. when law enforcement showed up at one house because she happened to live across the street. Hawaii Public Radio.
Have you been hungry? The County of Kauai, including the County Council, joined “the hardworking advocates focusing on homelessness solutions,” and recognized Nov. 16-22 as National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. Garden Island.
How Hawaii Sees and Celebrates Veterans Day - Veterans Day hits different in Hawaii.
