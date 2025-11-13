Case, Tokuda vote no as federal shutdown ends, businesses hurt by Honolulu rail construction struggle for compensation, West Maui water study released, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Green Fee Advisory Council to give update about project evaluation, recommendations. The Green Fee Advisory Council will host a webinar next week via Zoom to update the public about its ongoing evaluation criteria along with timelines and next steps in its recommendation process for possible Green Fee projects. Kauai Now.
Hawaiʻi DOE Spending More On Buses For Fewer Students. Schools have fewer bus drivers than before the Covid-19 pandemic, but statewide costs for student transportation have increased. Civil Beat.
AlohaCare expands access to medical equipment for Medicaid, Medicare patients. AlohaCare currently serves about 80,000 residents in Hawaiʻi who have Medicaid and Medicare coverage. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Honolulu Businesses Hurt By Rail Construction Find City Help Falls Short. It took years for the city to set up a program helping businesses that were negatively impacted by rail construction. Now, that program is underutilized and insufficient, business owners say. Civil Beat.
Bribery Case: Architect, 92, On Trial For Failed $20 Gift To City Worker. An elderly architect tried to slip an employee what he called a gratuity. County prosecutors say it was a bribe. A judge will decide. Civil Beat.
Honolulu urged to reduce water usage by 20% . Honolulu Board of Water Supply urged Oahu residents to cut their water usage by 10% when the Halawa Shaft was closed due to Red Hill contamination, and that request doubled in 2025. KHON2.
OHA receives $2M grant for environmental cleanup and redevelopment of Kaka‘ako Makai. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has been awarded a federal Brownfields Assessment Grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to begin critical environmental assessments and planning for the revitalization of 29 acres of Kaka‘ako. Hawaii News Now.
Ex-informant allegedly killed trying to collect debt. Jonnaven Jo Monalim, 55, was not killed out of retribution for his work as a federal informant during the 2004 Pali Golf Course murder investigation, according to authorities. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Eligible Oʻahu veterans to get $20 vehicle registration fee exemption. Military veterans 65 and older on Oʻahu will be given a $20 exemption from their annual vehicle registrations. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has signed a bill that makes the exemption a city law. It will go into effect next July. Hawaii Public Radio.
Chef Chai closed for operating without valid permit. Chef Chai was shut down Wednesday after health investigators said its new owner lacked a valid permit.The restaurant, located at 1009 Kapiolani Blvd., is now owned by Pomaikai Culinary Group, LLC. Hawaii News Now. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Input sought on DOT plan to add bus stops, bike lanes, charging stations. Hawaii Island residents should see a significant boost in bike lanes, bus stop improvements, and electric vehicle infrastructure as the Hawaii Department of Transportation moves forward with its Priority Multimodal Network Plan. Tribune-Herald.
How Overhauling A Big Island Sewer Plant Is Energizing A Long-Stalled Park. A lawsuit over a controversial wastewater system in Kona may finally lead to development of a new regional park. Civil Beat.
What's causing Hāmākua's extraordinary fire season? Hāmākua on the northern coast of Hawaiʻi Island has had more than 90 fires so far this year — three times higher than average. Human activity is responsible for the majority of wildland fires. Hawaii Public Radio.
HECO works to restore South Kohala power after being shut off due to wildfire risk. Hawaiian Electric initiated a public safety power shutoff — proactively shutting off power — in South Kohala because of the threat of wildfires from high winds and dry conditions. Hawaii News Now. Big Island Now.
Maui
West Maui water usage study to underpin better regulation ahead. The Commission on Water Resource Management published an analysis Wednesday on surface and groundwater consumption by West Maui property owners, which will be used to better regulate the public trust resource in an area plagued by severe drought and dominated by private water system operators. Star-Advertiser.
Disabled Maui residents still struggle 2 years after wildfires, report finds. More than two years after the Aug. 8, 2023, Maui wildfires, disabled residents remain among the least recovered — still facing unstable housing, steep income losses and worsening health — according to a new report from the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization. Star-Advertiser.
Play returns to the Plantation as owner donates $750K to Maui nonprofits. About four dozen golfers ages 10 to 17 teed off at the pro-level Kapalua Plantation Course on Sunday — just after watching three junior golf nonprofits receive one big check. Maui News.
Upcountry Maui water shortage downgraded to Stage 1. Following recent rainfall that improved surface water flows and replenished reservoirs, the County of Maui Department of Water Supply (DWS) is suspending the Stage 2 Upcountry water shortage and downgrading it to a Stage 1. Maui Now.
Kauai
County Charter Review Commission invites public comment on proposed amendments. Kaua‘i County Charter Review Commission is considering several changes to the Kaua‘i County Charter that could appear on the 2026 General Election ballot. Kauai Now.
Public can give input on update of county Multi-Hazard Mitigation and Resilience Plan. Garden Isle community members are invited to help update the 5-year Kaua‘i County Multi-Hazard Mitigation and Resilience Plan — a key to strengthening community preparedness and reducing risks from natural disasters. Kauai Now.
