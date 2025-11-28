Hawaiians celebrate their independence day, military plans to house hypersonic missiles in Hawaii, sports' survival may take taxpayer dollars, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Maui Now.
Military leased lands panel begins laying groundwork for future talks with U.S. Army. Members used their inaugural meeting — in advance of meeting with the governor — to review their roles and responsibilities, discuss a general framework to proceed and develop a shared understanding of the choices before the state — lease, land exchange and condemnation. Big Island Now.
Plans to house hypersonic missiles in Hawaii years away, experts say. U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda said she’s investigating reports that the U.S. Navy is planning to base a future arsenal of hypersonic weapons in the Aloha State. A Hawaii congresswoman said she’s investigating reports that the U.S. Navy is planning to base a future arsenal of hypersonic weapons in the Aloha State. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi works to fill the gap left by narrowed fair housing protections. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s rollback of protections for housing discrimination related to sexual orientation, gender identity, and English language proficiency will likely impact Hawaiʻi residents’ options for reporting housing discrimination. Hawaii Public Radio.
Goodwill Hawaii sees surging demand but falling donations as holidays approach. This fall, Goodwill stores statewide have reported double-digit increases in customers, including families seeking lower-cost holiday items. But donations haven’t kept pace. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii joins states suing over SNAP cuts for legal immigrants. A group of Democratic-led states, including Hawaii, sued Wednesday to block President Donald Trump’s administration from cutting off food aid benefits for tens of thousands of legal immigrants by declaring certain groups of non-citizens ineligible for the anti-hunger program. Reuters.
Lawsuit Claims ‘Negligence’ Led To Fatal Stabbing Of State Hospital Nurse. Family claims administrators at Hawaiʻi’s only public psychiatric hospital failed to institute basic safety protocols to prevent the death of Justin Bautista by a patient. Civil Beat.
Sporting event survival may demand taxpayer dollars. The state already supports sports with significant investments, including $350 million to replace Aloha Stadium. But experts say changes in the sports business landscape will make state subsidies even more essential. Hawaii News Now.
Can Hawaiʻi Tackle Football’s Massive Carbon Footprint? Sports organizers, including the International Olympic Committee, are increasingly grappling with how to handle carbon emissions related to big events. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu Could Become The First US City Where Food Is A Human Right. Among dozens of proposed amendments that the Charter Commission will consider putting on the ballot next fall is one underscoring a basic need: to eat. Civil Beat.
Honolulu EMS announces significant pay raises to boost staffing. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services will implement significant pay raises starting in January to recruit and retain experienced paramedics, EMTs and dispatchers who handle about 9,000 calls every month island-wide. Hawaii News Now.
Medical helicopter group offers Oahu service. Global Medical Response is now offering emergency helicopter flight services from Oahu, with a newly established rotor-wing base at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. Star-Advertiser.
Beetles Attacked Wahiawā Botanical Garden Trees, Closing Trails. A large swath of the central Oʻahu garden has been closed for many weeks due to a coconut rhinoceros beetle infestation. It is scheduled to reopen Thanksgiving weekend. Civil Beat.
Honolulu City Lights switch ‘on’ Saturday. Official lights will bring the holidays to life on Saturday when the switch to the 55-foot Christmas tree in front of Honolulu Hale is turned on during the electric light parade at the 41st Honolulu City Lights celebration. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
PGV seeks to boost power output by 5 megawatts. Puna Geothermal Venture shared progress about its repower project and discussed a pending state permit request during the company’s final quarterly community meeting of the year on Tuesday at the Pahoa Neighborhood Facility. Tribune-Herald.
DAGS getting new digs in Honokaʻa. Hawaiʻi Department of Accounting and General Services is getting a new home on the Big Island, breaking ground earlier this month on a nearly $8 million base yard project in a different location in Honokaʻa. Big Island Now.
Hilo’s Basically Books turns 40, hosts celebration Saturday. Basically Books is more than a bookstore — it’s Hilo’s gathering place for Hawaii’s finest authors, artists and musicians and their patrons, who are often as much friends as fans. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Lahaina debris call center closes, marking progress toward completion. The debris removal process after the Lahaina fire has reached several milestones, more than two years after the blaze. The Lahaina debris call center has officially closed. Hawaii Public Radio.
Two ʻalalā added to wild flock on Maui. The pilot project that released five ʻalalā (Hawaiian crows) into the forests of Maui in November of 2024 is taking steps to expand the flock. Two ʻalalā, a male and female, were recently translocated to the field aviary where the first five birds got their start more than a year ago. Maui Now.
Kauai
First major winter swell expected this weekend along north, west shorelines. The first major winter swell of the season looks like it will arrive on Kaua‘i’s doorsteps this weekend, generating monster waves, with sets that could at times exceed 50 feet along northern shores. Kauai Now.
High surf in effect for Hawaii’s northern and western shores - A high surf warning is in effect until noon on Monday for the north- and west-facing shores of Oahu, Kauai, Molokai and Niihau as well as the north-facin...
