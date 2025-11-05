Green seeks $10B for use of military land, Hawaii teacher claims rights violation in Charlie Kirk discussion, Hawaii County Council delays vacation rental regs, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Teacher says DOE response to Charlie Kirk class discussion violates her rights. A conservative legal group has sent a demand letter to the state Department of Education because of a classroom discussion about conservative activist Charlie Kirk. A middle school history teacher at a Hawaiʻi public school alleges that the department violated her First Amendment right to free speech. Hawaii Public Radio.
At least 7 dead in ‘catastrophic’ fiery crash of Honolulu-bound UPS
plane in Kentucky. A UPS cargo plane bound for Hawaii crashed and exploded in a massive fireball Tuesday while taking off from the company’s global aviation hub in Louisville, Kentucky, killing at least seven people and injuring 11, authorities said. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
The University of Hawaii announced a temporary grace period for registration holds across all 10 campuses Tuesday. A letter from UH President Wendy Hensel said students can register for Spring 2026 even with unpaid Fall quarter balances. Hawaii News Now.
New hemp registration requirements coming in 2026. The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) Office of Medical Cannabis Control and Regulation (OMCCR) is launching a statewide outreach and education campaign to help hemp retailers and distributors prepare for new registration requirements that take effect Jan. 1, 2026. Maui Now.
State Sen. Awa contests election ethics violation over social media video. The Hawaiʻi Ethics Commission is considering a violation against Oʻahu North Shore state Sen. Brenton Awa that could result in a nearly $1,000 fine. Awa appeared before the commission Monday to contest the violation regarding a video he posted on his official Instagram account. In issuing the violation notice, the commission said Awa's video used government resources for campaign purposes, which is against the law. Hawaii Public Radio.
Matson pays $6.4M in port fees to China since levies started. Honolulu-based ocean shipping company Matson Inc. has paid $6.4 million in port fees to China since they were implemented on Oct.14, CEO Matt Cox said Tuesday. Reuters.
Federal Cuts Mean Less Help For Hawai’i Domestic Violence Victims. Programs providing targeted outreach to Native Hawaiian and Filipino survivors are among those facing cuts. Civil Beat.
1 dead, 1 sick from listeria infection in Hawaii. DOH said that the strain has been linked to prepared pasta meals that have since been recalled due to a potential listeria contamination — the source of the two Hawaii cases has yet to be determined. KHON2.
Oahu
Osprey command team relieved of duty. Maj. Gen. Marcus B. Annibale, commanding general of the Okinawa-based 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, relieved Lt. Col. Shaina M. Hennessey of her duties as commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268, along with its senior enlisted leader Sgt. Maj. Jamie Lampley and the squadron’s unnamed executive officer. Star-Advertiser.
HPD using mounted license plate reading cameras in parts of Waikiki and Downtown. Honolulu Police have been using license plate reading cameras in their patrol cars for years. But they’ve recently started mounting them in fixed locations. And if police had their way, the cameras would be all over the island. KHON2.
Uncertainty surrounding the distribution of SNAP benefits and ongoing furloughs during the government shutdown is causing multiple challenges for federal employees. An Oʻahu food pantry added a day of distributions specifically for federal workers. Hawaii Public Radio.
‘Very painful,’ former Miss Hawaii fights to stop her husband from being deported. With a cane in hand guiding her every step, former Miss Hawaii Cheryl Bartlett slowly walks along the garden of palms and hinahina she and her husband, Rogerio Araujo, grew together outside of their Makiki apartment. Hawaii News Now.
Years of blight: Crumbling Waialae Ave home sparks safety fears. It’s one of the first homes you see driving into Kahala. Neighbors say the crumbling, overgrown property on Waialae Avenue has become a magnet for trouble, and they’re pleading for something to be done. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
County Council committee votes to delay start of STVRs law. A proposal to delay implementation of Hawaii County’s short-term vacation rental law until mid-2026 cleared a County Council committee Tuesday and now heads to the full council for final approval. Tribune-Herald.
State leaders support alternate Mauna Kea sites as option for Thirty Meter Telescope. Gov. Josh Green is pledging to help “promptly” establish a procedure to permit construction of a controversial telescope atop Mauna Kea on a site previously developed for observatory use. Star-Advertiser.
Hawai‘i Community College Sees Large Enrollment Increase. Hawaiʻi CC saw an enrollment of 2,489 students, an 8.7% rise, said to be one of the highest headcounts in years at the Hawaiʻi island-based college. Big Island Video News.
BJ Penn charged with alleged assault of 45-year-old man outside Hilo residence. Hawai‘i Island police arrested and charged former UFC two-division champion 46-year-old Jay Dee “BJ” Penn of Hilo with third-degree assault following an incident early Tuesday morning (Nov. 4) in Hilo. Big Island Now. KITV4.
Maui
Maui Council adopts dual track Kahului seat vacancy process, clashes over Bill 9 delay. The Maui County Council ended a contentious special meeting to determine a process to fill the vacancy left by the death of Council Member Tasha Kama with a final, tense 8-0 vote. Maui Now.
Maui’s King Kamehameha III school to reopen Wednesday. King Kamehameha III Elementary plans to reopen Wednesday after being closed Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution” due to Monday’s Kapalua wildfire which is now 100% contained. Star-Advertiser.
Maui fishers donate thousands of pounds of fish to feed hungry families. Fishers on 23 boats participated in the tournament, bringing in more than 4,800 pounds of fish, including marlin, mahi mahi, and ahi. Hawaii News Now.
County of Maui seeking volunteers to serve on Boards and Commissions. Maui County boards and commissions need volunteers for more than 30 panels, including Liquor Control Commission, Maui Planning Commission, Police Commission, Salary Commission, Urban Design Review Board, Fire and Public Safety Commission and others. Maui Now.
Kauai
Mayor, county officials swear-in the county’s new attorney. Tyler Saito previously worked as a deputy county attorney and a deputy prosecuting attorney in the Kauaʻi Office of the Prosecuting Attorney. Kauai Now.
Mākua Beach Parking Woes May Be Eased Under Kauaʻi Mayor’s Plan. Parking has been a problem for decades at the main access point shared by Mākua Beach and Hāʻena Beach Park. An effort to fix it may be gaining momentum. Civil Beat.
Conservationists seek to reduce nēnē deaths on West Kauaʻi highway. The Mānā Plains Nēnē Project will focus on reducing car collisions with nēnē along a 5-mile stretch of Kaumualiʻi Highway in West Kauaʻi near the Kawaiʻele Waterbird Sanctuary. Hawaii Public Radio.
Honolulu-bound UPS plane crash kills 11; ‘black boxes’ found - Federal safety investigators have located the “black box” recorders from the wreckage of a Hawaii-bound UPS cargo plane that crashed in flames on takeoff...
No comments:
Post a Comment