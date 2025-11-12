State declined to investigate third bribery suspect in Legislature, federal shutdown cancels Veterans Day ceremonies at National Memorial Cemetery, questions surround PUC chairman's abrupt resignation, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now.
Office of Hawaiian Affairs says governor rushing deal over military training lands. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs is demanding a seat at the table as Gov. Josh Green works to negotiate new military training land leases with the federal government. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi’s Top Utility Regulator Abruptly Steps Down. Outgoing PUC Chair Leo Asuncion gave no reason for leaving before his term is up. Hawaiʻi’s top utility regulator has announced his resignation amid a staff exodus and criticism for failing to implement programs designed to push the state toward its goal of generating all electricity with renewable resources by 2045. Civil Beat.
Community input sought for Statewide Historic Preservation Plan. DLNR’s State Historic Preservation Division is beginning the process to update the Statewide Historic Preservation Plan, which will guide preservation priorities, partnerships and strategies across Hawaiʻi through 2034. Maui Now.
State encourages hemp product retailers to register with DOH. The Hawaii Department of Health has announced a new initiative aimed at encouraging hemp product retailers and distributors to comply with state regulations that are set to take effect in 2026. Tribune-Herald.
Above-average rainfall could help ease drought. Wetter-than-normal conditions are likely across Hawaii in the coming months as a weak La Nina pattern influences the Pacific, according to the National Weather Service. Maui News.
Office of Hawaiian Affairs committee and board meetings to be broadcast by ʻŌlelo. ʻŌlelo Community Media, more commonly referred to as ‘Ōlelo, announces a new 5-year partnership with Office of Hawaiian Affairs to broadcast and stream its committee and board meetings. Big Island Now.
Young seabirds vulnerable with new moon. This month’s new moon coincides with the “seabird fallout” season when young ‘Ua‘u (Hawaiian petrels) and ‘Ua‘u kani (wedge-tailed shearwaters) leave their burrows for their first flights. The young seabirds trying to start their lives at sea can instead become disoriented by lights on land and fall to the ground, where they can be susceptible to predators and traffic. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Shutdown forces Oahu Veterans Day ceremony to move. Veterans gather at Foster Village, the USS Missouri, after traditional ceremonies canceled. The event was held in place of two ceremonies typically held on Oahu. Officials cancelled them after the federal government shutdown caused a lack of funding, staff, or resources. The cancellation meant no missing-man formation flying above the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl, no 21-gun salutes, and no military bands. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Skyline daily riders skyrocket following Segment 2 opening. Skyline’s October ridership numbers have been released by the city, and the stats show that ridership has more than doubled, according to official Skyline documents. KHON2.
‘It’s a disaster’: High surf chips away at coastlines, worrying oceanfront residents. Hawaii currently prohibits homeowners from altering the shoreline in any way to protect their properties. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu Fire Department Relied On Risky Tactic In Deadly Blaze. Firefighters have a mantra: Risk a lot to save a lot. But a newly uncovered federal investigation into a firefighter’s death cautions fire departments against risking everything when they don’t know whether there’s anyone to save. Civil Beat.
Former Tripler gynecologist sued for allegedly secretly videotaping patients. A U.S. Army gynecologist who used to work at Tripler Medical Center is being sued for allegedly taking secret videos of his patients. Dr. Blaine McGraw is accused of secretly videotaping patients during intimate examinations. Hawaii News Now.
Job fair seeks to expand state workforce amid federal turmoil. The state Department of Human Resources Development is hosting the recruitment event under the Operation Hire Hawai‘i initiative begun in February, largely aimed at filling vacant state positions with skilled federal workers being displaced by Trump administration efforts to slash the size of federal government. Friday’s job fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wahiawa Value-Added Product Development Center with 22 state agencies seeking to fill positions on Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
City Council authorizes raises for HPD officers. Honolulu Police Department officers moved closer to banking their largest pay raise Opens in a new tab in 17 years after the City Council unanimously approved a new four-year collective bargaining agreement Nov. 4. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
‘Stand with pride’: Hawaii Island veterans honored for their service. While government workers and schoolchildren had a day off Tuesday, veterans and their families gathered to commemorate those who served the nation in uniform — both the living and those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Tribune-Herald.
Vietnam Medal of Honor recipient interned at West Hawai‘i Veterans Cemetery. Community and family members gathered at West Hawai‘i Veterans Cemetery on Tuesday to honor veterans from Hawai‘i Island, including Army Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Yano, who was killed in Vietnam in 1969. Big Island Now.
High surf forces closure of Hawaii Island beach parks, highway. Dangerous high surf conditions forced two beach parks and a major highway on Hawaii Island to close Tuesday. Bayfront Highway in Hilo remains closed after the high waves spread debris across the road. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Staff say Maui Job Corps’ urgent enrollment goal is to keep program alive. Maui’s only free live-in career training program for young adults is asking the community to help spread the word: Maui Job Corps Center in Makawao is open, enrolling and needs new students to stay active. Maui Now.
Maui Church Makes Space Amid Pews To House Fire Recovery Volunteers. The cost of renting a place to stay has been prohibitively expensive for some who want to come help the island rebuild. Now, there’s a new option. Civil Beat.
Evictions on Maui rapidly rising after moratorium ends. There was an eviction moratorium on Maui after the 2023 fires to help residents who were displaced by the disaster. That was lifted in February. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Shutdown doesn’t stop gratitude. Despite the obstacles created by the government shutdown, the Kauai Veterans Council, under the leadership of retired USAF Gen. Mary Kay Hertog, slogged ahead with the Veterans Day service on Tuesday at the Kauai Veterans Cemetery in Hanapepe. Garden Island.
Another 8-foot shark spotted in waters off Kaua‘i North Shore beach. Kaua‘i County Ocean Safety Bureau officials were telling people to stay out of the water in another area of the Garden Isle on Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 11) just 2 hours after making their first announcement to do the same elsewhere. The reason: Shark sightings. Kauai Now.
DOH closes Chef Chai restaurant, citing new owner’s lack of proper permit - Hawaii Department of Health officials said they have shut down the Chef Chai restaurant in Honolulu because the new owners do not have a required permit.
