HECO seeks $250M line of credit, mulls asset sales, after Legislature rejects bailout bill; RFK Jr. wins access to Hawaii ballot; $1B pledged for new fiber links in Pacific, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Lawmakers Rejected A Bill To Bail Out HECO. Now What? Hawaiian Electric Co. is seeking expedited regulatory approval to sell utility assets to obtain a $250 million line of credit to improve its financial stability. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiian Electric readies plan for cutting power during wildfire risks. Hawaiian Electric Co. is preparing to roll out its plan for proactive power shutdowns for areas at high risk for wildfires during extreme weather. The utility hopes to launch its Public Safety Power Shutoff plan at the end of the month, with a targeted implementation date of July 1. Star-Advertiser.
RFK Jr. wins ballot access fight in Hawaii. The Democratic party of Hawaii will not appeal the decision to allow independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy to appear on the Hawaii ballot this November. KITV4.
Lingering softness in arrivals to Hawaii threatens summer season. Visitors to Hawaii exceeded the expectations of some tourism industry officials in the first quarter, but results were still weak and are worsening for the peak summer season and beyond. Star-Advertiser.
Growing cruise industry latest in Hawaii’s tourism economy. March 2024 saw a 40 percent increase in visitorship with over 12,000 people compared to 8,000 people who came in March of 2023. KHON2.
‘Do the right thing’: Hawaii wrongful imprisonment law isn’t working for 2 in high-profile cases. Two Hawaii men who were wrongly convicted and put behind bars for years are hitting another brick wall trying to win compensation. Their next stop may be the governor’s office. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Ex-Honolulu Investigator Tells Jury He Swore To Facts In Theft Case He Had ‘No Idea’ About. Five people associated with a local engineering firm are accused of bribing former prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro to pursue a bogus theft case. Civil Beat.
Red Hill fuel spread through water quickly, expert testifies. Water system experts testified Tuesday on the second day of a class-action lawsuit against the U.S. government that tests may have missed contamination in the critical early days of the Red Hill fuel crisis. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
Lifeguards want new department with oversight, HGEA poll finds. City and County of Honolulu lifeguards unanimously supported creating a new Department of Ocean Safety but overwhelming rejected Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s proposal on how to do that, according to a poll taken by their union. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Big Island Affordable Housing Production Open For Proposals May 1st. Nonprofits, for-profit organizations, and community land trusts can submit proposals to create "sustainable, inclusive, and affordable housing solutions" for residents. Big Island Video News.
Manono Street project clears another hurdle. Despite some misgivings, a Hawaii County Council committee has approved a plan to redevelop a derelict Hilo residential lot. Tribune-Herald.
County Council gives favorable recommendation to resolution aimed at protecting nearly 30 acres in Pu‘uanahulu. The Hawai‘i County Council on Tuesday bolstered efforts to preserve and protect the cultural and natural resources on a nearly 30-acre parcel on the west side of the Big Island for education, gathering and cultural practices. Big Island Now.
Maui
New housing projects give hope to some Maui fire survivors. Ka La‘i Ola is expected to provide 450 interim homes for wildfire survivors who did not qualify for any type of federal aid. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Trees for Lahaina. Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club Launches Garden in Support of Lahaina reforestation. Maui News.
Kauai
Median home price leaps to $1.6 million in March on Kaua‘i. The median price of a single-family home on Kaua‘i was easily the highest among the four major islands and more than $1 million higher than median price on Hawai‘i Island, which was the lowest in the same period. Garden Island.
BLNR awards disputed Coco Palms state land to developer over nonprofit group. The state Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) granted two contested state-owned parcels of Wailua land to the developer of the Coco Palms Resort, denying the application of a nonprofit organization opposed to the development at a recent meeting. Kauai Now.
