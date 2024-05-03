Green creates climate advisory team, Bissen touts plan to eliminate 7k vacation rentals on Maui, Mitsunaga corruption trial witness describes thousands in 'straw man' campaign contributions, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Controversial urban development bill narrowly passes final floor vote. Senate Bill 3202 would allow two accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, to be built on residential properties. Hawaii Public Radio.
Senate and House pass bills to improve language access in Hawaiʻi . The bills came after advocates have been raising concerns about the need for more language interpreters in the event of natural disasters. Hawaii Public Radio.
Lawmakers Want State To Make Public The Names Of Companies That Sell Infested Plants. The agriculture department will likely receive $20 million for biosecurity this year. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. KITV4.
Legislature passes bill supporting value-added production across Hawaiʻi. In a landmark move aimed at bolstering economic resilience and promoting local industries, the Hawaiʻi State Legislature has successfully passed HB2144 HD1 SD2 CD1, a bill focused on expanding value-added production throughout the Aloha State. Maui Now.
Coffee labeling bill passes. A bill over 30 years in the making has cleared legislative hurdles and is being sent to Gov. Josh Green for his signature. The bill, introduced by Rep. Nicole Lowen, came on the heels of Act 222 in 2022 which required an independent study to assess the economic impact of Hawaii’s coffee labeling laws on local coffee farmers and the industry. West Hawaii Today.
Oahu
Defendant In Honolulu Corruption Case Gave Politicians Thousands In Illegal Straw Donations, Niece Says. Terri Ann Otani, who worked for Mitsunaga & Associates Inc., is now on trial for participating in a scheme to bribe former Honolulu prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro with campaign donations so he would pursue a case against a former Mitsunaga firm employee. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Council eyes $27M for city worker hazard pay. The Honolulu City Council plans to earmark $27 million in federal funds to repay eligible, unionized city workers employed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Attorney blasts HPD’s investigation of alleged Jan. 1 beating. An attorney for the father and son allegedly hit with a Honolulu police van and beaten by Opens in a new tabup to 12 officers during an islandwide New Year’s Day manhunt for an attempted murder suspect Opens in a new tab said HPD has not identified or interviewed any of the officers involved. Star-Advertiser.
Waianae coast residents air crime concerns at mayor's town hall. Hundreds of Waianae Coast residents jammed Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s latest town hall meeting, with crime on the top of their minds. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu ranks 29th on clean energy progress among US cities. The nonprofit American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy parsed through municipal energy policies and programs to create the 2024 City Clean Energy Scorecard. Hawaii Public Radio.
New Hawaii Charter School Wants To Prep Kids For A Future Where AI Is ‘Central In Our Lives’. The opening of Kulia Academy in Kalihi comes at a time when many other schools in the state are grappling with how to incorporate artificial intelligence into classroom lessons and address possible misuse of the technology. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Windward Planning Commission gives short-term rental bill ‘thumbs-down’. The Windward Planning Commission gave Hawaiʻi County Council Chair Heather Kimball’s short-term rental bill a thumbs-down on May 2 by sending an unfavorable recommendation to the County Council. Multiple members of the commission viewed the bill as “government overreach.” Big Island Now.
2024 Hawaiian International Billfish Tournament Cancelled Due To Low Participation. The planned 62nd annual Hawaiian International Billfish Tournament in Kona has been cancelled, organizers announced this week, due to low world-wide participation. Big Island Video News.
More than 1,600 earthquakes recorded on Kīlauea since late April. USGS Issues Statement On Kīlauea Volcano As Unrest Increases. Kīlauea was not erupting as of 12:15 a.m. Friday morning, but a sharp increase in seismicity on the upper East Rift Zone overnight prompted an information statement from the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Hilo Macy’s store safe for now despite more downsizing by the retailer. The Macy’s store in Hilo’s Prince Kuhio Plaza will remain open for the foreseeable future, according to spokesperson for the national retailer. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Bissen quick to offer bill to regulate Maui vacation rentals. Maui Mayor Richard Bissen wasted no time in proposing a county bill that would phase out 2,200 vacation rentals in West Maui apartment districts by July 1, 2025 — and eventually all 7,000 units in apartment districts across Maui. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui News. Maui Now. KHON2.
Gov. Green approves $385.4M emergency appropriations for Maui wildfire relief. Gov. Josh Green signed Senate Bill 582 into law on Thursday, allocating $385.4 million in emergency appropriations to support relief efforts on Maui, following the Aug. 8, 2023 wildfires. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Environmental Groups Sue Maui Resort Over Endangered Seabird Injuries. Despite a settlement reached two years ago, Hawaiian petrels continue to be harmed by bright lights at Grand Wailea in violation of federal law, plaintiffs allege. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
Kauai
Haʻena residents challenge AT&T cell tower plans. Kaua’i County Council members held a briefing on AT&T’s plan to place a 5G cell tower on a house lot in Ha’ena during a committee meeting on Wednesday, May 1, as community residents filled the chambers to speak out against the proposed construction. Kauai Now.
Embattled Kauai police chief accused of ‘punishing’ officers who found his lost service gun. A month after embattled KPD Chief Todd Raybuck lost his loaded service weapon, the two officers who found it are formally accusing him of retaliation. Hawaii News Now.
Big drop in passenger count at Lihu‘e Airport. The number of people getting off domestic passenger flights at Lihu‘e Airport dropped to its lowest level for the first full month of spring since the COVID-19 pandemic. Garden Island.
Hanalei National Wildlife Refuge officially opens on Kaua‘i. Kauai’s new self-guided refuge completes the trifecta for Kauai’s wildlife refuges on the island — Hanalei, Huleia, and Kilauea Point — all managed by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in partnership with the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation. Garden Island.
