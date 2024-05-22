Hawaii wins $916M judgment in Plavix lawsuit, below-average hurricane season forecast, Honolulu officials mull short-term rental regulations, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Below-average hurricane season is forecast for Hawaii. With a developing La Nina climate pattern and cooler waters in the forecast, officials said the basin is likely to experience one to four tropical cyclones during the hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
Dry season forecast to be drier-than-normal. The extra rainfall through April added to what the state has gotten so far this month, including from last week’s kona low and the heavy rains and thunderstorms that drowned the Big Island the week before, will provide a buffer against the earlier onset of expected drought conditions later this summer — and wildfire weather. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
After Lahaina, Hawaii Fire Crews Take Stock Of Their Ability To Communicate In A Crisis. Fire departments across the state are reevaluating their emergency communication capabilities after the Maui wildfires, when the vulnerability of the island’s cellular network — and a lack of advanced communication tools in fire vehicles — complicated efforts by first responders as they confronted one of the worst disasters in Hawaii’s history. Civil Beat.
Native Seeds Could Soon Be Fueling New Growth On Burned Out Acreage Across Hawaii. The federal government is funneling millions of dollars to a University of Hawaii initiative aimed at increasing the number of seeds for hardy native and non-invasive plants that can compete against the dominant invasive grasses that fuel wildfires. Civil Beat.
Derek Turbin elected chair person of the Democratic Party of Hawai‘i Convention. Delegates Also Approve Resolutions, Amend Party Constitution and Bylaws, Select National Delegates, and Choose Presidential Electors. Maui News.
US Pacific Fleet announces 29th RIMPAC exercise. Approximately 29 nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, over 150 aircraft and more than 25,000 personnel will participate in the biennial Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise scheduled June 26 to Aug. 2, in and around the Hawaiian Islands. Maui Now. KHON2.
Oahu
Honolulu officials weigh regulations for short-term rental market with new state law. In 2022, the city implemented a law to increase the minimum amount of time that residential homes could be rented from 30 days to 90 days. However, a federal court ruled that the city could not enforce its regulation. Hawaii Public Radio.
More homeless housing planned for Oahu. The city and state have opened — and plan to open — more homeless housing across Oahu following the closure of some shelters and reduced bed space during the COVID-19 pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Across Oahu, a growing dilemma: How to care for kupuna living on the streets. Dr. James Ireland, director of Honolulu’s Emergency Services Department, says he’ll call a meeting with the hospitals and other stakeholders to remind them of C.O.R.E. services. That’s the Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement Program — for patients who need medical treatment but don’t need the emergency room. Hawaii News Now.
Embattled rail CEO says she’s been bullied, harassed by HART board. Embattled rail CEO Lori Kahikina said Tuesday that she no longer wants the job if she continues to be bullied and harassed by the HART board. Hawaii News Now.
West Loch disaster 80 years ago prompted military reforms. Tuesday marked the 80th anniversary of a deadly — and often forgotten — disaster in Hawaii that prompted major reforms in the U.S. military. Star-Advertiser.
Charter school students name Kaiwi’s monk seal pup Pa‘aki. Kaiwi’s newest monk seal pup born this month at Kaimana Beach has been named Pa‘aki, according to Hawaii Marine Animal Response. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Emergency evacuation route planned for Waikoloa Village. Private landowners have pledged to fund and grant the County of Hawaii the new route or egress down to the highway. KITV4.
Hawaii Island to host 2024 Native Hawaiian Convention. The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement has opened registration for its 2024 Native Hawaiian Convention, which will be held from Sept. 17-19 at Hilton Waikoloa Village on Hawaii Island. Tribune-Herald. KHON2.
Maui
Decision Due Soon On Where To Build A New Elementary School In Lahaina. The Hawaii Department of Education hopes to choose a permanent campus for King Kamehameha III Elementary by next month. Civil Beat.
Maui County Hopes To Provide Housing For Seniors, Even A Few Units At A Time. Maui County is buying two condo units in Kaanapali to create more affordable housing options for kupuna displaced by the Aug. 8 wildfires that destroyed most of Lahaina and parts of Upcountry. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Meetings strive to give a voice to homelessness. The County of Kaua‘i Housing Agency opened its series of meetings on Tuesday to collect information for its five year homelessness strategic plan. Garden Island.
Polls shows solid support for restoration of Coco Palms Resort. As demolition work progresses on the Coco Palms Resort, a new poll shows robust support for the restoration of the once-renowned property that was destroyed by Hurricane Iniki in 1992. Garden Island.
