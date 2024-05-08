Legislature commits $94M to overcrowded jails and prisons, Hawaiian-Alaska airlines clear merger hurdle, below-average hurricane season predicted, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Surge of Hawaii inmates sent to mainland prison is temporary. The head of the State’s Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said there’s been a surge of Hawaii inmates being sent away to a facility on the mainland, but it’s only temporary. KHON2.
Hawaiian, Alaska airlines clear key hurdle in merger deal. Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines said they have met a crucial milestone in Alaska’s proposed buyout of the local airline. KHON2.
Hawaii’s New School Board Chair Has Played A Big Role In Public Education Reforms. In 2010, House Education Committee Chair Roy Takumi proposed a constitutional amendment to shift Hawaii’s Board of Education from elected to appointed. Civil Beat.
School chief’s salary cap rests with the governor. If Gov. Josh Green doesn’t sign Senate Bill 3207, the current $248,000 salary of Department of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi will revert to its former limit of $150,000 annually, and the mandatory evaluation of the superintendent will be eliminated. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Is Entering A Dangerous Fire Season. Here’s What Will Be Different Post-Lahaina. As Hawaii enters its first wildfire season since the deadly Aug. 8 fires in Lahaina, emergency responders and state officials say they’re using lessons learned from the Maui tragedy to better prepare for what forecasters say is a high-risk year for significant fires. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority says it's grateful for renewed funding from lawmakers. The embattled Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority emerged from this legislative session with strong financial support. Hawaii Public Radio.
West Oʻahu Sen. Maile Shimabukuro announces resignation from Legislature. State Sen. Maile Shimabukuro has announced she will resign from her seat at the end of the month. She has represented West Oʻahu for the last 21 years. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi to get nearly $30M in federal funds to replace lead pipes. Last week the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the funding, which is meant to prevent exposure to lead in drinking water. The money comes from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Hawaii Public Radio.
‘Things can still happen,’ weather service cautions of below-average hurricane prediction. Hurricane season is June 1 to Nov. 30 in Hawaii, and AccuWeather — a commercial weather forecasting service — is predicting a relatively quiet season for tropical cyclones in the Central Pacific basin. Tribune-Herald.
Oahu
Gov. Green considers seven nominees for four judicial vacancies. Three state Family Court judges, two private practice attorneys, a District Court judge and a deputy public defender are in the running to become state Circuit Court judges on Oahu. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
City struggles to combat illegal rentals amidst over tourism concerns. The city is having a hard time cracking down on illegal rentals. So far this year, they fined about a hundred violators. KITV4.
Proposed housing project in Leeward Oahu for at-risk youth stirs mixed feelings. Residential Youth Services & Empowerment says it bought the property last year to serve the youth experiencing homelessness in that community. Hawaii News Now.
Video surveillance sought for scenic sites in East Oahu. The Honolulu Police Department is considering using video cameras mounted on at least four mobile security trailers to avert auto burglaries, thefts, vandalism and other crimes at popular scenic points in East Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
New report says Hawaii is second-worst state to be a police officer. On Oahu, the starting salary for HPD officers is just over $75,000 a year, not to mention the $25,000 recruitment bonuses. This beats the national average of $69,000 a year, but Hawaii ranked low overall on training and job growth opportunities. Hawaii News Now.
Victim from 1970s Tripler hospital medical malpractice lawsuit dies. A man whose medical malpractice case against Tripler Army Medical Center in the 1970s was turned down after a U.S. Supreme Court statue of limitations ruling has died. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Federal drought insurance to be expanded for Hawaiʻi Island ranchers. The insurance is meant to protect ranchers who lose foraging grass because of a lack of expected rainfall. Hawaii Public Radio.
First Public Hearing Held On Pōhakuloa EIS Draft Two. The community had a chance to testify Monday on the second draft environmental impact statement for the Army Training Land Retention at Pōhakuloa Training Area, during a meeting held at the Waimea District Park. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Dozens meet to discuss proposal for more telescopes on Haleakala. Dozens packed into a lecture hall at the University of Hawai'i Maui College Tuesday evening to discuss the Department of the Air Force's proposal to build up to seven more telescopes on Haleakala. KITV4.
County of Maui accepting applications for nearly 600 positions. Whether it’s Police, Parks, or Public Works, the County of Maui has positions to fill in nearly every department. Hawaii News Now.
DLNR: Dozens of vehicles towed at Kahului Harbor during cleanup. Crews with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources finished clearing the public parking areas of Kahului Boat Harbor by removing more than five dozen vehicles, many of them abandoned. Maui Now.
HECO extends moratorium on cutting power for Maui customers affected by the fires. Maui customers financially challenged by the wildfires won’t have to worry about losing electric service for at least another two months. Hawaii Public Radio.
Land Board set to take up proposed purchase of 257 acres at Māʻalaea Mauka. The state of Hawaiʻi is considering acquisition of nearly 257 acres at Pōhākea, also known as Māʻalaea Mauka, for $8.22 million, as a forest reserve to protect the watershed and prevent massive erosion from damaging Māʻalaea Bay. Maui Now.
Second suit filed against Maui hotel over lights that disorient birds. Earthjustice is filing suit a second time against the Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, on Maui over the harms its bright lights cause to endangered seabirds. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Court ruling could trigger environmental assessment for Kauai seed production project. A Kauai seed production company may be forced to do an environmental assessment because of a ruling from the state Intermediate Court of Appeals. Hawaii News Now.
State investigating cruise ships anchored near Na Pali Coast. The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources is investigating whether a cruise ship, possibly two, recently anchored too closely to the Na Pali Coast on Kauai, following complaints. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
April storm on Garden Isle brought record-breaking rainfall totals. According to the monthly rainfall summary from the National Weather Service in Honolulu, the mid-April heavy rain event resulted in above-average totals over the entire island of Kauaʻi. Rain gauges near the town of Waimea recorded monthly totals greater than 10 times the April average. Kauai Now.
