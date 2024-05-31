Restaurants haven't recovered from COVID-19 downturn, governor signs condo, energy bills, Boy Scouts settle wrongful death lawsuit, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Visitors arrivals, spending down in April as summer cooldown looms for Hawaii tourism. Visitors to Hawaii and their daily spending fell more sharply in April than they had in any month since the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires — an indication that even the peak summer season could prove soft. Star-Advertiser.
Governor signs bills benefiting condominium residents, owners. Gov. Josh Green on Thursday signed into law a package of bills benefiting condominium owners, associations and residents — another component of Green’s commitment to addressing statewide housing challenges. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Video News. Maui Now.
Bills providing improved access to clean energy approved by Gov. Josh Green. Addressing housing challenges in Hawai‘i, Governor Josh Green signed several bills Thursday aimed at benefiting condominium owners, associations, and residents statewide. KITV4.
Military backs new work to locate, safely detonate wartime munitions dumped off Hawaii. An estimated 100,000 military bombs were sunk off Hawaii in the 1940s alone, according to a University of Hawaii researcher. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
City Ocean Safety facility on Windward coast begins work. Honolulu Ocean Safety made history Thursday with a blessing ceremony for a groundbreaking $2.5 million project: the first facility tailored for lifeguard services in its 107-year history. Star-Advertiser.
‘Outside the box’: In a first, indoor Oahu mall to host volleyball championship. Volleyball fans across the state will see a historic first this weekend: The Hawaii Club Volleyball Championship is set for this Saturday and it will be played not at an arena or gym but at Windward Mall. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Hilo Councilwoman Sue Lee Loy Is Hoping To Move Up To The Legislature. State House Rep. Richard Onishi is retiring this fall, and longtime Hawaii County Councilwoman Sue Lee Loy moved to a rented home in Onishi’s Hilo district in April just weeks before filing to run for office there. Civil Beat.
Schatz visits HVNP, discusses funding. Long-deferred maintenance projects are finally underway at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park after an infusion of millions of dollars in federal funds. Tribune-Herald.
Plaintiffs, Boy Scouts settle wrongful death case. A civil lawsuit filed by the family of an 11-year-old Boy Scout killed in 2023 by a rifle bullet at Camp Honokaia near Honokaa has been settled. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Council Budgets $300,000 To Study Impacts Of Eliminating 7,000 Vacation Rentals. The council wants more precise information before taking action that could cost thousands of jobs and millions in lost tax revenue. Civil Beat.
No Water, No Problem? Council Is Steering $33 Million Toward West Maui Housing Project. Paul Cheng, a Texas developer with a criminal past, says he'll use the money to construct phase one of Pulelehua, the island's largest affordable housing project in decades. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
Maui County donates Kahului lots for affordable housing development. Maui County has donated seven lots in Kahului to the nonprofit Nā Hale O Maui for affordable housing. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui Now.
Maui firefighter charged with sex assault has history of domestic violence. A battalion chief with the Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety charged with continuous sexual assault of a girl under age 14 has a history of domestic violence, according to state court records. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
‘We can’t afford to wait’: Effort to build new West Maui fire station gains momentum. A Hurricane Lane After Action Report included recommendations for more resources, but it went largely ignored by county officials. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Fourth annual Kaua‘i Poke Fest approaches. Final preparations are underway for the fourth annual Kaua‘i Poke Fest with Sam Choy and friends as more than 20 competitors prepare to compete for the title of Hawai‘i’s Best Poke on June 8 at Kōloa Landing Resort. Kauai Now. KITV4.
