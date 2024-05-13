Accessory dwelling units proposed, state Supreme Court to consider vacation rentals on ag land, wildfire threat continues, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Incumbents are favored in lackluster election cycle. Hawaii Republican and Democratic Party primary elections often provide the most drama in a state dominated by Democrats. But this year only a couple of primary races scheduled for Aug. 10 are generating interest outside their district boundaries — notably a rematch between House Speaker Scott Saiki and Kim Coco Iwamoto to represent Ala Moana-Kakaako-Downtown. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Lawmakers Had Big Ideas For How To Prevent Another Lahaina. Few Became Law. A House working group found a long list of things Hawaii needs to do to protect itself from fire, but many of those recommendations will fall to the new state fire marshal to implement. Civil Beat.
Conditions ripe in Hawaii for another fire disaster. In its latest seasonal outlook, the National Interagency Fire Center says the lee sides of the islands will experience “above average significant potential” for wildfires this month through at least August. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Maui News. KITV4.
Bills Would Increase Protection For Hawaiian Burial Sites. Hawaii has some of the strongest laws in the United States governing historic burial locations, but lawmakers say more needs to be done to protect privately owned historic areas. Civil Beat.
Measures to fine illegal hikers for rescue fail. State lawmakers’ legislative attempts to seek reimbursement from hikers who are rescued after trespassing onto closed trails were stalled once again this year. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi nursing workforce has improved over last few years, according to new report. There was a 31% increase in the number of advanced practice registered nurses and an 18% rise in registered nurses, according to a 2023 Nursing Workforce Supply Report released this week. Hawaii Public Radio.
Agricultural declaration forms on airplanes could soon be digital. The state Legislature passed Senate Bill 2079 this session to allow the process to become completely electronic. Forms would be sent to travelers before they even board. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Cameras could enforce speed limits on Oahu. Senate Bill 2443 directs DOT to enforce speed limits using cameras at 10 intersections where the agency already has cameras citing drivers running red lights. Star-Advertiser.
Trash company plagued with staffing shortages. Missed and delayed trash pickups by a private refuse company that brought pests and foul odors to housing complexes across the island were the result of ongoing staffing shortages. Star-Advertiser.
The Miske Trial: Witnesses Describe Bank Transactions. "Structuring" can be evidence of a racketeering conspiracy, the first and overarching charge against Mike Miske. Civil Beat.
‘Semisub’ owner convicted of defrauding investors, using funds on homes and psychics. A federal jury on Thursday convicted a Hawaii man for his role in a decade-long scheme to defraud investors of more than $28 million in connection with his company, “Semisub,” a tour boat that lowers itself to give passengers underwater views. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
STVRs on ag land goes before state high court. The Hawaii Supreme Court will on Thursday hear oral arguments in a five-year-old case challenging a 2019 Hawaii County ordinance limiting the establishment of short-term vacation rentals on land zoned as agricultural. Tribune-Herald.
Pohoiki project moves ahead: BLNR approves permit to dredge channel. The ramp, the sole boat launch in Puna, has been unusable since 2018, when the eruption of Kilauea deposited a roughly 11.6-acre black sand beach across the mouth of the ramp. Tribune-Herald.
Shipman looks for new space for Keaau Farmers Market vendors. W.H. Shipman Ltd. says it has “identified a couple temporary spots” for the Keaau Farmers Market and intends to have space available by June 1 so the vendors of the popular market can continue to sell fruits and vegetables to the Keaau community. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii Island’s Natural Population Drop Signals An Ominous Economic Trend. The natural decrease isn't the same as a population decline. The cause of the Big Island's natural decrease, demographer Karl Eschback said, appears to be that older people and retirees are moving to the island, while younger adults are moving away and not coming back. Civil Beat.
Maui
Maui County Reveals Plan To Hire Experts To Assess How It Responded To Wildfires. The Maui Emergency Management Agency will be evaluated again after a state report already documented communication breakdowns. Civil Beat.
Council committee to receive presentation on draft of county’s first official wetland map. A draft of Maui County’s first official wetland map will be presented to the Agriculture, Diversification, Environment and Public Transportation Committee by the Department of Planning on Monday at 1:30 p.m. Maui News.
Land Board approves purchase of Māʻalaea Mauka watershed lands. The Board of Land and Natural Resources unanimously approved a proposal for the state to purchase nearly 257 acres at Pōhākea, also known as Māʻalaea Mauka, for $8.22 million. Maui Now.
Maui Planning Commission to hear further public testimony on Ledcor Maui draft EIS. A project to build as many as 975 homes, including workforce housing, in the master-planned Wailea Resort community and a neighboring lot in Kīhei has begun drawing fire from opponents who say the Ledcor South Maui project’s draft environmental impact statement is inadequate. Maui Now.
Displaced Lahaina ʻohana moves into 1st completed modular home in Kahului — with more to come. Ke Ao Maluhia will be completed this summer. The $9 million project is a collaboration between the state, county, Hawai‘i Community Foundation, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and other agencies. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Residents of a Kauaʻi condo are unsure about relocation plans following DHHL purchase. Condominium residents of the Courtyards at Waipouli Apartments on Kauaʻi are concerned that they will be displaced once the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands acquires the property. Hawaii Public Radio.
Public meeting set for Kaneka Street project. The meeting will be held at the Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle School cafeteria on May 16 and will cover Kaneka Street’s existing configuration and current safety concerns, along with plans to add sidewalks and bike lanes. Garden Island.
Yearslong black slime ‘nightmare’ now in court; Kaua‘i homeowners ‘fatigued’. Six years have passed since three families purchased their first homes on Kaua‘i – and began an ordeal they claim has yet to end. Kauai Now.
Deadly incident in a Kailua tattoo shop: Part 2–The getaway - Former Honolulu business owner Michael Miske wasn’t present at the scene of the November 27, 2017 assault on the owner of the Aloha Tattoo shop in Kailua. ...
