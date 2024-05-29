Hawaii governor signs bill allowing greater density on residential lots, Covid-19 increasing in the islands, Honolulu mulls video surveillance at popular tourist spots, insurance premiums shoot up after disasters, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

KHON2. KITV4. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi Health Department’s new Respiratory Disease Dashboard shows increasing COVID-19 activity. COVID-19 activity is on the rise, according to a new Respiratory Disease Activity dashboard released by the Hawai‘i State Department of Health. Maui Now.
Bill to create 'harm to students registry' for local schools awaits governor's signature. The registry could contain information on school employees, contractors or volunteers who were found to have inflicted harm on a student. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawai‘i gender pay gap largely driven by motherhood, according to latest report. Full-time working women in Hawaiʻi made 86 cents for every dollar earned by a man, while the national average was 84 cents for every dollar, according to data between 2015 to 2022 from the American Community Survey (ACS). Big Island Now.
In wake of disasters, homeowners report soaring rates for property insurance. Homeowners and agents tell HNN insurance premiums have shot up by as much as tens of thousands of dollars each year for everything from single-family homes to condos. Hawaii News Now.
Military labs in Hawaiʻi and Nebraska identify World War II soldiers decades after they died. A federal lab tucked away above the bowling alley at Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha and a sister lab in Hawaiʻi are steadily answering those lingering questions, aiming to offer 200 families per year the chance to honor their relatives with a proper burial. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Honolulu City Council considers video surveillance at East Oʻahu scenic areas. To help deter thieves from breaking into cars at East Oʻahu scenic spots, the Honolulu City Council is considering a resolution to allow surveillance cameras. Hawaii Public Radio.
‘It doesn’t cut it’: Low-flow beach showers prompt complaints as city tries to save water. It all started as an effort to save water at beaches across Oahu, but pushback is increasing to the showers that are designed to use about one-tenth of the water as the current showers. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii to host 27 Pacific nations for first FestPAC celebration. The 13th Festival of Pacific Arts & Culture, the world’s largest celebration of Pacific Islanders will be hosted on Oahu for the first time in its 52-year history. Officials are calling it a once-in-a-lifetime event. KHON2.
An Affordable Complex to Open in Wahiawā, with Eight More Projects Underway. After a slow start, Honolulu’s Bill 7 – designed to get more low-rise rental units built on unused land – is seeing results. Hawaii Business magazine.
Hawaii Island
EPA talks dismal state of the Hilo Wastewater Treatment Plant. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently reached a consent decree with Hawai’i County on its aging sewage system, including the Hilo treatment plant. EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman was in the islands last week. Hawaii Public Radio.
No signs of imminent eruption at Kīlauea despite continued unrest, experts say. Heightened seismic unrest beneath the Kīlauea summit continued over the past day. According to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, it is impossible to say whether this increase in activity will lead to an intrusion or an eruption, or simply continue as seismic unrest at depth. Big Island Now.
Maunakea Park Playground To Close For Repairs. The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks & Recreation says the closure is needed to allow for the installation of a new safety surfacing system. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Land Board rejects plea for contested case hearing from Nakoa luxury yacht owners. The Board of Land and Natural Resources has rejected a request from the owners of the luxury yacht Nakoa for a formal contested case hearing to fight a $1.8 million fine assessed last month. Maui Now.
Maui County to purchase Kula parcel that encompasses community center. Maui County will be purchasing land in Kula that currently houses the community center and other public use facilities. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Washington visitor dies in waters off beach park in Kauai. A Washington visitor died after being pulled from waters off ‘Anini Beach Park in Kauai on Friday afternoon. Kauai police officials say the victim has been identified as 70-year-old David Kositsky. Hawaii News Now.
At 92, Kauai veteran receives high school diploma years after making a difficult decision. There was a special guest of honor at Kauai High School’s graduation ceremony on May 24. Sitting quietly on stage among school administrators and dignitaries in a red cap and gown was 92-year-old Stanley Oshima. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
