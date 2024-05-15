Green may veto rainy day funding, income tax cuts could also benefit wealthy, Maui shifts property tax burden from homeowners to vacation rentals, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Concerns rise for low-income families over Legislature's recent tax cut measure. Most Hawaiʻi residents will likely see lower income taxes next year due to a measure recently passed by the state Legislature. Hawaii Public Radio.
Keeping peace is crucial, officer declares at LANPAC. The Association of the U.S. Army kicked off its annual Land Power in the Pacific Symposium on Tuesday at the Sheraton Waikiki, bringing in attendees from 30 countries. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii brown water health risks aren’t just in the ocean. At least seven brown water advisories were issued since Monday and ranged from Kauai to Hawaii Island. KHON2.
How do officials plan to address state infestation of coconut rhinoceros beetle? State and county legislators met at Kapalama Elementary School on Tuesday to address the statewide infestation of the coconut rhinoceros beetle. KHON2.
Oahu
Campaign Contributions Or Bribes In Disguise? Closing Arguments Begin In Kaneshiro Bribery Trial. Prosecutors tried to convince jurors money given to Keith Kaneshiro's campaign was part of a conspiracy to bribe the former Honolulu prosecutor, but defense attorneys maintain it was legal. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Rail Authority To Seek Damages For Delays In Completing Airport Segment. Imposing liquidated damages on contractor STG would be a turnabout. Last year it was the contractor that demanded cash compensation from the city for project delays. Civil Beat.
Second chance, former inmate hiring program, supports Waikiki’s Aloha Ambassadors. The Waikiki Business Improvement District Aloha Ambassador program will expand to 24 hours, seven days a week this summer and is projected by year’s end to remove 500,000 pounds of trash and serve over 350,000 visitors. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu homeless figures to be released. The latest number of homeless people who were counted across Oahu in January will be released today in the latest benchmark of homelessness in Honolulu. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Waikoloa Library project moves ahead. The long-sought public library for Waikoloa Village is a step closer to becoming a reality. The state Office of Planning and Sustainable Development last week published a final Environmental Assessment for the project, with a finding of no significant impact. Tribune-Herald.
County wants private land for Puna road. Hawaii County will seize portions of a pair of private properties in lower Puna in order to complete the reopening of Pohoiki Road. Tribune-Herald.
Court urges parties to settle in case of house on wrong lot. In the case of a house built on the wrong property lot on Hawaii Island, after weeks of appearing in court Kailua-Kona, both sides were ordered by a judge to meet in a closed session to try to come up with an agreement. KITV4.
Maui
Maui Council Holds Down Property Tax Rates For Local Homeowners. The county plans to shift more of the revenue burden onto vacation rental and investment property owners. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
Vacant Land Sales Around Lahaina Have Jumped Since The Wildfires. As remediation efforts proceed, some local residents have bought property within minutes of the town. Civil Beat.
Maui project aims to restore landscape, mitigate axis deer damage and reduce erosion above Kīhei. A collaborative project to protect against erosion, reduce flood risk, mitigate axis deer damage, and improve water quality is being implemented in an 11-acre area mauka of Kīhei. Maui Now.
Condo and house sales rise on Maui during April, along with prices. The median sales prices for both categories also saw notable increases as single-family homes rose by 16.9%, while condominiums climbed by 8.4%, compared to April 2023. Maui News.
On Molokai, health care providers struggle with low payments, high costs — and little support. The island of Molokai has only a third as many doctors as a communities of similar size on the mainland. But experts say roots of the health care crisis there — economics and isolation — exist in rural areas on every island. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
DLNR finalizing investigation into cruise ships reported close to Na Pali Coast. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources says it’s awaiting a final report following its investigation into two cruise ships that came too close to the shore of the Na Pali Coast earlier this month. Kauai Now.
