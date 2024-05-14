Group mapping out feral cat population, judge considers Red Hill compensation, Hawaii Tourism Authority gets negative rating, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Public Radio.
HTA study examines reinventing tourism oversight. The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority received an unfavorable rating from 43% of the stakeholders who gave feedback to the contractor working on a tourism governance structure recommendation. Star-Advertiser.
Landmark coffee legislation to tighten labeling requirements nears final approval. Senate Bill 2298 has passed through the state Legislature and is awaiting Gov. Josh Green’s signature to become law. It would require roasted, instant, or ready-to-drink coffee marketed as "locally sourced" to have at least 51% local coffee. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii bill would protect shelters that house homeless minors. A newly passed bill before Gov. Josh Green would protect homeless shelters that take in minors without the consent of their parents or guardians. Star-Advertiser.
Former UH Regents Chair To Oversee Hawaii Public School Facilities. Randy Moore will replace Curt Otaguro as one of three deputy superintendents in the Hawaii Department of Education. Civil Beat.
New law governing Tenant Screening Fees now in effect. Enacted as Act 200 (SLH 2023) and codified in Hawai‘i Revised Statutes § 521-46, the law prohibits a landlord from charging an applicant for a residential dwelling unit, a tenant screening fee that is more than the actual cost to obtain information about the applicant. Maui Now.
Oahu
A Missouri River Court Decision Could Sink Hawaii’s Ala Wai Flood Control Plan. The nearly 30-year push to better protect one of Hawaii’s most populous watersheds from extreme rains and flooding has hit another snag, city leaders say — this time due to a federal court ruling that upholds farming interests along the Missouri River. Civil Beat.
Judge In Red Hill Trial Takes On Question Of Compensation. Plaintiffs are seeking a combined sum of nearly $7 million for physical and mental harm related to Red Hill. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
A ‘High-Ranking Prosecutor’ Helped Mike Miske Out Of A Traffic Citation, HPD Officer Testifies. Without naming former Honolulu prosecutor Katherine Kealoha, the feds try to show how Miske used powerful connections to avoid legal trouble for years while operating a criminal enterprise. Civil Beat.
Honolulu agrees to 4-month window to grant or deny gun carrying licenses after lawsuit. Honolulu has agreed to grant or deny applications to carry guns in public within four months of submission in response to a lawsuit by residents who complained of delays of up to a year, according to a stipulation signed by a federal judge Friday. Associated Press.
HART director receives support at Council. During a special budget hearing Monday morning, HART Executive Director and CEO Lori Kahikina, who’s come under fire in recent weeks from some on the board and has voiced concerns of her own over her future at the rail agency, got public backing from Council Vice Chair Esther Kia‘aina. Star-Advertiser.
Request To Halt Haiku Stairs’ Dismantling Denied By Judge. Friends of Haiku Stairs argued during a court hearing Friday that the city didn't follow proper historic preservation procedures for dismantling the stairs. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Ala Moana Boulevard to close for pedestrian bridge work. State officials are issuing a traffic alert ahead of a full closure of Ala Moana Boulevard on Tuesday and Wednesday night for construction of the pedestrian bridge. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Study of PGV’s impacts on groundwater set to begin. A nearly $500,000 federal study of the impacts of Puna Geothermal Venture on Puna’s groundwater should begin soon. Tribune-Herald.
Akaka Falls State Park To Close Weekdays, Starting May 15. The temporary weekday closure is expected to run through the end of the month, the DLNR Division of State Parks says. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
'Unacceptable': critics testify against proposal for more telescopes on Haleakala. Tensions escalated during a public meeting Monday evening discussing a proposal from the Department of the Air Force to construct up to seven additional telescopes on Haleakala. KITV4.
Inmate hospitalized after becoming unresponsive at MCCC. A female inmate is in the hospital after becoming unresponsive at Maui Community Correctional Center on Monday. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i poi to be served at dozens of Hawai‘i schools throughout May. To help increase local menu offerings in school lunches, three dozen public schools on Hawai‘i Island, Maui, Kaua‘i, and Moloka‘i will be offering fresh local poi as an accompanying lunch menu item to students and staff this month in honor of May Day. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
